NBA commissioner Adam Silver
FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Image

Adam Silver shows future of watching NBA on TV. With Bill Murray (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 14, 2020, 5:30 PM EST
Remember when NBA commissioner Adam Silver used a phone to change the name and number on a jersey at All-Star Weekend last year?

This is the 2020 version of that. But with Bill Murray.

NBA:

The real mystery: Did Silver say “da car” or “Dakar”?

Kobe, Garnett, Duncan headline legendary list of Hall of Fame finalists

Kobe Bryant at All-Star Game
Tom O'Connor /NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 14, 2020, 6:07 PM EST
It was a bittersweet moment to hear Kobe Bryant’s name called as a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Finalist and for him not to be there to hear it.

Friday the Hall of Fame announced the eight finalists for induction into the Hall of Fame this year, and — as we had known for years — this is a stacked class. The timing, not long after Kobe’s passing, seemed to make it all the more poignant.

This year’s nominees are:

• Kobe Bryant. A lock to be enshrined (the director of the Hall of Fame has said as much), he is also fully deserving with a resume that includes 18-time NBA All-Star, 11-time All-NBA First Team, five-time NBA Champion and two-time Finals MVP, the 2008 NBA MVP, nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member, he is fourth on the NBA All-Time scoring list, plus Bryant earned two Olympic gold medals.

• Tim Duncan. The San Antonio legend is a five-time NBA champion and three-time Finals MVP, two-time NBA MVP, he was a 15-time NBA All-Star, an eight-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member,  Rookie of the Year, and Duncan is the only player in NBA history with 1,000 or more wins with one team. At Wake Forest, he was a three-time First Team All-American and won the AP College Player of the Year award.

• Kevin Garnett. An NBA champion and NBA MVP, KG is a 15-time NBA All-Star, nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection, Defensive Player of the Year, and he has an Olympic gold medal.

• Tamika Catching. A WNBA MVP and champion, she is a 10-time WNBA All-Star and won four gold medals with Team USA.

• Rudy Tomjanovic. He is the only person in NBA history to score 10,000 points as a player and win 500 career games with two championships as a coach. He coached two Rockets teams to titles and the 2000 Olympic team in Sydney to gold.

• Kim Mulkey. She coached the Baylor Bears to three national titles, and she won one herself as a player.

• Barbara Stevens. The coach of Division II powerhouse Bentley University, she is the fifth coach in NCAA women’s basketball history to reach 1,000 career wins. 

• Eddie Sutton. He coached four schools to NCAA Tournament and won more than 800 games as a college coach.

Those finalists will be voted on and the Hall of Fame class of 2000 will be announced during the NCAA Final Four.

If you’re looking for snubs — or, more likely guys getting in on future ballots — there is Chris Bosh (two-time NBA champion, 11-time All-Star), Shawn Marion, and Chauncey Billups. I’d also say the impact Chris Webber had as part of the Fab 5 at Michigan in college then as a pro should have him in the Hall of Fame.

Four inductees on the media side were named as well: Mike Breen (Knicks/ESPN/ABC broadcaster), Mike Wilbon (Washington Post/ESPN for print), the Inside the NBA show and crew on TNT, and Jim Gray.

Diverted from Bahamas, Pelicans rookie Nicolo Melli peculiar Rising Stars selection

Pelicans rookie Nicolo Melli
Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 14, 2020, 4:13 PM EST
CHICAGO – Pelicans lead executive David Griffin and New Orleans rookie forward Nicola Melli share a joking relationship. So, when Griffin congratulated Melli yesterday on getting selected for All-Star Weekend, Melli didn’t believe it.

“Everybody knows that I wanted to go to the Bahamas on vacation a couple days,” Melli said. “So, I thought he was messing with me. I said, ‘It’s not true. C’mon. I’m going to the Bahamas.'”

It was true. Melli replaced an injured Deandre Ayton in Rising Stars.

So, Melli played in the Pelicans’ loss to the Thunder, grabbed some pizza to share with his wife on the plane and flew from New Orleans to frigid Chicago. Not quite the Bahamas.

Melli is facing another culture shock: At age 29, he’s not the typical rookie. He played more than a decade professionally in Europe before the Pelicans signed him last summer. For context, he’s older than New Orleans teammate Derrick Favors – who’s in his 10th NBA season.

Assuming he plays in Rising Stars tonight, Melli will be the fourth-oldest player ever to play in the event:

Melli appeared happy to be here. It helps that Chicago is just a detour.

“I’m still going to the Bahamas,” he said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s agent: “Giannis believes in loyalty”

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 14, 2020, 2:46 PM EST
Giannis Antetokounmpo has kept his cards close to his chest when it comes to if he will sign a five-year, $254 million supermax contract extension with the Bucks this summer.

He’s said how the team performs in the playoffs will be a significant factor, but little else. It’s a page out of LeBron James‘ playbook, it keeps pressure on the organization. It also keeps fans of the Milwaukee Bucks on edge, and gives fans of other franchises’ hope.

Antetokounmpo’s agent, Alex Saratsis, of Octagon Basketball, played things the same way when speaking to  TMJ4 News of Milwaukee — but he also gave Bucks fans reasons to be hopeful.

“Giannis believes in loyalty, he believes in the people who’ve been there with him from the beginning, and I think he feels that kinship to the city because they have really helped raise him,” he said…

“Is he a client you could see staying with one team for his whole career?” asked [interviewer Pete] Zervakis.

“Yeah, I think so. Obviously everybody talks about his impending free agency, and I think everything is open,” Saratsis said. “I think he’s someone who could easily say, ‘I’d like to be in Milwaukee my entire career.’ I think he’s also someone who, depending on how the team does, could say, ‘I need a change.’ But for him, staying is absolutely a viable option.”

There are more than 254 million reasons for Antetokounmpo to stay with Milwaukee, although that much money is going to factor into any decision (the most another team could offer in free agency is four-years, $188 million).

Another reason to stay is Antetokounmpo wants to win, and the Bucks had the best regular-season record in the East last season, are on their way to doing it again this season, and will enter the playoffs the clear favorites to come out of the East. Any team Antetokounmpo would leave for would instantly become good, but would it be built around him and ready to contend like Milwaukee? Probably not.

The other thing, often the most overlooked thing, is something Saratsis mentions: For Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee is home. This isn’t a Paul George/Kawahi Leonard situation where Antetokounmpo wants to get back to where he grew up, he’s not going to play for Panathinaikos. Milwaukee is the only city in America he’s lived in, it’s the first place he and his family could feel safe, and now he has a child in that city. That all ties someone to a place.

It also doesn’t mean Antetokounmpo is staying, either.

On July 1, Milwaukee GM Jon Horst is going to drop that $254 million contract in front of Antetokounmpo. That’s when this story really gets interesting, and we see what the Greek Freak’s cards are.

Kevin Durant: Media tried to separate Warriors, ‘didn’t do that with LeBron and D Wade and Bosh’

By Dan FeldmanFeb 14, 2020, 1:52 PM EST
Kevin Durant once said Michael Jordan never went through what he did.

Who else got treated better than Durant did during his time with the Warriors, according to Durant? LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh with the Heat and Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce with the Celtics.

Durant on All The Smoke:

The media is just trying so hard to separate this thing. And I was just like, for what? You didn’t do that with LeBron and D Wade and Bosh. You didn’t do that with those guys. You didn’t do that with KG and Paul Pierce. You didn’t try to separate them. It’s like, oh, why are you trying to separate me from the rest of the team. And you actually are making this your job, your duty to do so, is to push this narrative every day. People call me wild for calling it out. But I’m just like, nah, I think it’s corny.

The big difference between the Durant and the stars he mentioned: The Warriors already had a proven championship-caliber team when he arrived. Boston had a brand new identity with Garnett, Pierce and Ray Allen. Miami had a brand new identity with LeBron, Wade and Bosh. It was easy to view Durant as superfluous, even as he asserted himself.

Also: The idea people didn’t try to separate Bosh from the rest of the Heat is completely ahistorical.

And it’s not as if this Durant/rest-of-Warriors narrative was just some media creation. The Warriors themselves openly discussed him as a little different than the rest of the group. In watching them play, it was obvious his preferred style of play didn’t neatly match the rest of the team. You can even go straight to the horse’s mouth.

This is the same Durant who said he isolated himself after a spat with Draymond Green, decided midway through the season to leave Golden State, said he never fit in like the other Warriors. Now he’s blaming the media? Talk about corny.