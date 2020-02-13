LeBron James’ triple-double leads Lakers to overtime win in Denver

Associated PressFeb 13, 2020, 5:32 AM EST
DENVER (AP) — LeBron James wasn’t about to coast into the All-Star break, and neither was Anthony Davis.

“I could tell they were locked in pregame. LeBron had his jersey with like 80 minutes to go before the game,” guard Alex Caruso said after the Los Angeles Lakers’ 120-116 overtime triumph in Denver on Wednesday night.

James posted his 12th triple-double of the season, tied with Luka Doncic for the NBA lead, and Davis scored seven of his 33 points in overtime as the Western Conference leaders took a 41-12 record and a four-game lead over second-place Denver into the All-Star break.

“I was trying to be laser sharp, laser focused as I could,” James said. “I know the break was coming, but I wasn’t going to take this opportunity for granted. I wanted to play extremely well tonight for our ballclub and I wanted us to play extremely well going into the break on a high note. And our team, we responded very well.”

The Nuggets were the hottest team in the league, having won six of seven, including short-handed stunners at Milwaukee and Utah.

So, James, who had 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds, saw this as playoff prep.

“Every opportunity we get to play in a close game against a tough opponent, it’s a learning experience for all of us,” he said. “It prepares us for a postseason game where it’s going to be back and forth, back and forth. I thought tonight was a playoff atmosphere for both teams, being No. 1 and No. 2 in the Western Conference, jockeying for position. We were just trying to make plays whatever it takes. And A.D. was there knocking down big 3s and getting a block and getting some stops, the jump ball, as well. It was big time.”

In addition to his 33 points, Davis tied up All-Star Nikola Jokic for a key jump ball late in regulation when the officials had to waive off the basket by Denver’s big man after he muscled the ball away from Davis and into the basket.

Jokic has 22 points and 11 rebounds for Denver, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped.

Dwight Howard added 14 points for the Lakers, who improved their NBA-best road record to 23-5.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 33 points, but Jokic was in foul trouble late and made some crucial blunders in the extra period, including a turnover on a bad pass with 19 seconds left after he passed up an open 3-pointer with Denver down 119-116.

The back-and-forth game went to overtime tied at 111 when James’ fadeaway 15-footer hit the iron and bounced away at the buzzer.

Gary Harris’ 3-pointer tied it at 116 with 3:06 remaining in overtime, but the Nuggets suddenly went cold, especially Jokic, who missed three shots and bypassed a wide-open 3 with 20 seconds left and the Nuggets down 119-116. He followed with a bad pass right into the arms of Kentavious Cadlwell-Pope.

“It was a close game. We just didn’t execute in the last minutes,” Jokic said. “I made a lot of terrible mistakes. Every decision was bad. So, I need to be better with my decision-making. I think I just need to look to shoot a little bit more.”

Damian Lillard strains groin, pulls out of All-Star Game, 3-point contest

By Kurt HelinFeb 12, 2020, 11:31 PM EST
Well, this sucks.

With less than four minutes to go before the All-Star break, Damian Lillard drove the lane against the Memphis Grizzlies, landed and clearly was in instant pain, grabbing his groin. He soon fouled to stop play and went straight to the locker room.

He suffered a strained groin, with an MRI coming tomorrow.

Lillard said that will take him out of the All-Star Game Sunday, where he was a reserve on Team LeBron, and he is out of the three-point contest.

Lillard will still be in Chicago for the All-Star Game, he is performing as Dame D.O.L.L.A. during the All-Star Saturday Night events. He’s just not shooting threes that night now.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver gets to pick who replaces Lillard in the All-Star Game (and 3-point contest). Traditionally he has selected the next highest player in the coach’s All-Star reserve voting (we do not know who that is, the coaches votes are not public).

Lillard said he hopes it is someone deserving and mentioned the Suns’ Devin Booker by name.

It’s unclear how much time, if any, Lillard will miss after the break. Portland is now off for more than a week, until next Friday. The Trail Blazers can’t afford to be without its leading scorer and All-Star for long, the Blazers are four games back of Memphis for the final playoff spot in the West (and the Grizzlies are playing well, they will be tough to catch even if the Blazers are healthy).

 

Brooklyn snaps Toronto’s 15-game winning streak

Associated PressFeb 12, 2020, 10:56 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Raptors had their franchise-record winning streak stopped at 15 games with a 101-91 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

The defending NBA champions were hoping to keep rolling right into the All-Star break but couldn’t find the form that helped them average 121.2 points and shoot 50% over the previous 15 games.

This time, the Raptors hit only 37.8%, with Kyle Lowry‘s triple-double coming on a night the All-Star point guard was just 4 for 13.

Caris LeVert scored 20 points for the Nets, who ended a six-game losing streak against the Raptors. That included a loss Saturday in Toronto, where LeVert scored a career-best 37 points.

Joe Harris added 19 points and Spencer Dinwiddie had 17 points and nine assists for the Nets, who head into the break 25-28 after having Kyrie Irving for just 20 games. He sat out again with a sprained right knee.

Serge Ibaka had 28 points and nine rebounds for the Raptors after returning from a one-game absence with flu-like symptoms. Fred VanVleet scored 22 points and Lowry had 12 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

The Nets extended a 10-point lead after three quarters to 80-65 in the opening 90 seconds of the fourth and spent the rest of the game turning back every Toronto attempt to get back in it. The Raptors’ best shot came when Ibaka made a 3-pointer and VanVleet converted a three-point play to cut it to 91-82 with 4:13 remaining, but LeVert made consecutive baskets to quickly push the lead back into double figures.

The Nets scored the first seven points of the second quarter to open a 30-19 lead. The Raptors had the deficit down to six in the final minute of the period, but Harris made three free throws and then a 3 to make it 52-40 at halftime.

 

Knicks’ Bobby Portis ejected for throwing ball at Shabazz Napier (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 12, 2020, 10:33 PM EST
The Knicks’ season effectively ended weeks ago. Their All-Star break began after their loss to the Wizards tonight.

Bobby Portis got a head start on his vacation.

Shabazz Napier shot after the whistle. Portis snatched the ball before it reached the rim. Napier gave a thumbs-up. Portis threw the ball back to Napier.

That got Portis ejected.

Did Napier bait the ejection with his thumbs-up? Without that gesture, would Portis’ soft toss have been deemed an ejection-worthy escalation?

Porter probably isn’t the getting benefit of the doubt.

Trae Young on not being Team USA finalist: ‘I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t hurt’

Trae Young
By Dan FeldmanFeb 12, 2020, 9:00 PM EST
USA Basketball named 44 finalists for its 2020 Olympic roster.

The most glaring omission: Hawks point guard Trae Young, who’s already an All-Star and, at age 21, expected to get even better.

Young, via Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t hurt by seeing it. … Obviously I would have wanted to play on the team,” Young said.

Good news for Young: He can still make the 2020 Olympic roster. That list is unbinding. USA Basketball has shown a willingness to add deserving players.

Bad news for Young: Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry, Russell Westbrook, Kemba Walker, Mike Conley, Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White. The Americans are absolutely loaded at point guard.

Young’s exclusion shows what the USA Basketball brass thinks of him now. That’s a lot of ground to make up in a few months. But it is possible. Getting slighted like this might even motivate Young to address his biggest shortcomings, defense and attitude.