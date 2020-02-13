Karl-Anthony Towns reportedly to miss “multiple games” due to wrist injury

That was supposed to happen Wednesday against Charlotte, but Towns was in street clothes, surprisingly sidelined by what the team would only call a “left wrist injury.” An injury confirmed by an MRI, according to coach Ryan Saunders.
That injury isn’t going to get better with a week off during the All-Star break, Towns is going to miss games — plural — after the team returns to action next Friday, reports Jon Krawczynski at The Athletic.
Exactly how long Towns will be out with a left wrist injury remains unknown, but it is expected that he will miss multiple games when the Wolves resume playing after the break next week…
Towns had been dealing with pain in his wrist for the last few weeks, but with no discernible improvement, he went in for further testing. The Wolves did not specify the nature of the injury, but league sources told The Athletic that Towns will likely need more time than the nine-day break to return to action.
Towns is having a career year on offense, averaging 26.5 points a game while shooting 41 percent from three (on 7.9 attempts per game), plus grabbing 10.8 rebounds a night.
The lost games don’t hurt the Timberwolves this season, they have fallen far out of the playoff chase in the West.
However, for a fan base that could use some positives after a rough season, this was another blow. It’s going to be a couple of weeks or more before Towns and Russell get more time together on the court (they played one game together, in Toronto), cutting into time the duo could have used to grow accustomed to each other’s games. It’s time lost for the coaching staff and front office to evaluate the players they have around Towns and Russell and see who fits, and who doesn’t.
Minnesota wants this roster to hit the ground running next season, and the time lost now could have been used to prepare for that. Now it’s all on hold until Towns returns.
You’re a b—, and you know you’re a b—. We don’t need you. We won without you. Leave.
That’s reportedly a paraphrase of what Draymond Green told Kevin Durant during a November 2018 in-game spat. Those sharp words loomed over the rest of the the Warriors’ season and Durant’s eventual exit from Golden State.
It’s also worth remembering everything that surrounded the heated argument.
The Warriors and Clippers were tied in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter. Green beat Durant to a defensive rebound. As Durant clapped for the ball, Green dribbled up-court himself, fumbled the ball and didn’t even get off a shot. Durant looked agitated. He and Green – mostly Green – jawed on the bench. As Durant took the court for overtime, he appeared to say, “That’s why I’m out.” Golden State lost in the extra period.
That play happened. I was going to grab the rebound. He came and grabbed it. I’m thinking he’s just going to toss it to me, and we’re going to run up court, and I’m going to shoot the shot.
Everybody knew that, and we all figured that would happen. And then when it didn’t, I was kind of shocked. And then I was just, “Whoa, Dray. Let me see that.” Like, “What you doing?” Then he turned it over. And I’m just so confused at that point, because he never, ever did nothing like that before. And everybody on the bench was confused, too. And then when we came back, I just heard him screaming. And I was like, “Hold up.” He’s usually screaming when he comes back to the bench. But what is he saying? Then, he started going off. And I’m just like – maybe it’s because I was f—ing p—ed that he didn’t give me the rock. Because I didn’t say nothing. It was just in my body language. I was just clapping and like, “F—.”
Then, he started coming off the top with all of that stuff. And I’m just thinking, “Draymond is actually my friend, somebody I can call when I’m going through anything.” Like, “Yo, bro, come through.” Like, “Damn, bro, let’s hang out tonight.” And for him to say that type of s— to me just threw me for a loop. And I just started isolating myself after that, because I didn’t feel – they suspended Draymond. But it was just like they had to so it wouldn’t look bad to everybody else. And then nobody talked to me about it or really – we never really came to an agreement. We didn’t voice our opin – nobody as a whole – because it happened in front of the whole team, and nobody really talked about it. It was just swept under the rug. And to me, it was just like, we a family. We’re supposed – even if he said that, we can move past it. But let’s all talk about it. Let’s just say how we all felt about moment, because that was a huge moment in this whole dynasty. Don’t just sweep it under the rug because we want to win. That’s the reason why we’re not going to win. So, I was just like, “Let’s all talk about this.” It’s not that big of a deal. Just put it out on the table. We can move past it. And when that didn’t happen, I was just like “F— it. Let me just hoop and worry about myself.”
We all know what Draymond is. It’s fine that you want to do that, that you want to show your emotions and wear them on your sleeve. But when it’s over the line sometimes, let’s just talk about it, so next time you can tone it down just a bit. And I feel like we didn’t have an opportunity to do so. Because we were so focused on just trying to move forward and win. And I get that, too. But if we’re a family…
We done won two chips together, it’s bigger than – this some s— we can sit down and talk about.
Me and him sat down and talked about it, and we kind of, I gave him my piece on it. He told me how he felt on it. But it happened in front of the whole team. So, everybody got to talk about it.
We know, s—, turnovers happen. S— happens.
Green recruited Durant to Golden State. They definitely once appeared close.
But there were also otherexamples of Green pushing the limits with Durant. It’s not totally shocking Green went over the line. He’s an intense competitor with minimal filter.
Green is also such a smart player. For him to hold the ball with Durant on the floor was stunning. (That’s why one interpretation of Durant saying “That’s why I’m out” was he was saying that why he’s out on the court.) It’s underdiscussed the frame of mind that put Durant in even before hearing Green’s jarring personal attack.
Durant reportedly discussed teaming up with Kyrie Irving years before they actually did. Durant looking toward New York was an open secret, even if people predicted the wrong team (Nets, not Knicks). It was Durant’s right to change teams. But positioning himself to do so added tension within the Warriors.
I appreciate Durant acknowledging that he understands Golden State’s desire to move on. He’s willing to see another viewpoint.
For what it’s worth, so was Green after the fact. Once Durant signed in Brooklyn, Green expressed remorse about harming his relationship with Durant.
In the aftermath of the incident, Durant tersely told a reporter to stop asking about his relationship with Green. Now, Durant calls it a “huge moment in this whole dynasty.” Occasionally, the media correctly identifies which storylines warrant more attention – even when an involved player pretends otherwise.
Minnesota owner emphasizes Ryan Saunders’ job is safe
When a team is 16-37 and way out of the playoff chase despite entering the season with dreams of a top-eight seed, when a team lost 13 games in a row and goes 5-27 into the All-Star break, when a team’s roster needs to be shaken up to work, it’s often the coach who gets blamed and takes the fall. Whether it was his fault or not.
“No, no, no, he is hired,” Taylor said. “A young guy and he is going to get better as time goes on and we just have to give him that time.”
Saunders is in the first year of his contract, as is new team president Gerson Rosas, who also is in the first year of building out this roster around Karl-Anthony Towns. Minnesota traded for D'Angelo Russell at the deadline, but there is still a lot of work to do to make this even a playoff team in the West.
Saunders, who has a strong relationship with Towns, deserves the time to try and fit all the new pieces together. This bad season was about a lot of things gone wrong, and now with major roster changes it is like starting over.
“[Saunders] is excited about this change that now he has guys that can play the kind of basketball he wants,” Taylor said. “He is really a believer in the three-point shot, moving the ball fast, and getting up and down the court. He needed some players that were better three-point shooters than what we had previously.”
It’s far too early to tell how all this will play out in Minnesota, but Saunders is a good coach, relates to players and deserves a chance. Taylor is going to give it to him.