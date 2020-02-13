Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The Kings beat the Warriors on Dec. 15 to become 12-14.

Somewhere around that time, Harrison Barnes got carried away.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

Harrison Barnes isn’t cutting his hair or shaving until the Kings hit .500 or the season ends. He made the vow in mid-December and looks pretty rugged these days. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 12, 2020

After beating Golden State, Sacramento lost eight straight. The Kings (21-33) are now 12 games under .500.

Here’s how Barnes looked during the win over the Warriors:

And here’s how he looked during Sacramento’s loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday:

This is almost certainly bound to be another embarrassing chapter in the Kings’ dreadful history. At minimum, they’d have to go 19-7 from here to reach .500 before the season ends.

The big question: How embarrassing will this be?

Barnes becoming increasingly shaggy over the next two months would be hilarious in own right. But if he gives up and cuts his hair sooner? That’d be a new low point more-recent low point.