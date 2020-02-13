Harrison Barnes
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Harrison Barnes apparently not cutting hair, shaving until Kings hit .500 or season ends

By Dan FeldmanFeb 13, 2020, 7:30 PM EST
The Kings beat the Warriors on Dec. 15 to become 12-14.

Somewhere around that time, Harrison Barnes got carried away.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

After beating Golden State, Sacramento lost eight straight. The Kings (21-33) are now 12 games under .500.

Here’s how Barnes looked during the win over the Warriors:

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

And here’s how he looked during Sacramento’s loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday:

Harrison Barnes
AP Photo/Brandon Wade

This is almost certainly bound to be another embarrassing chapter in the Kings’ dreadful history. At minimum, they’d have to go 19-7 from here to reach .500 before the season ends.

The big question: How embarrassing will this be?

Barnes becoming increasingly shaggy over the next two months would be hilarious in own right. But if he gives up and cuts his hair sooner? That’d be a new low point more-recent low point.

Report: Injured Damian Lillard still rapping at All-Star Saturday Night

Damian Lillard
By Dan FeldmanFeb 13, 2020, 6:30 PM EST
Devin Booker will replace Damian Lillard, who injured his groin, in the All-Star game and 3-point contest.

What about Lillard’s plan to rap at All-Star Saturday night?

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Honestly, I was more excited to see Lillard rap than play in the All-Star game or compete in the 3-point contest. We already see Lillard play basketball in far more meaningful situations. It’s great. But watching him perform live musically will be a new treat.

Minnesota owner emphasizes Ryan Saunders’ job is safe

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 13, 2020, 5:30 PM EST
When a team is 16-37 and way out of the playoff chase despite entering the season with dreams of a top-eight seed, when a team lost 13 games in a row and goes 5-27 into the All-Star break, when a team’s roster needs to be shaken up to work, it’s often the coach who gets blamed and takes the fall. Whether it was his fault or not.

That struggling team above is the Minnesota Timberwolves, but Ryan Saunders’ job is safe, according to owner Glen Taylor. Who should know. Here is what Taylor told Sid Hartman of the Star-Tribune.

“No, no, no, he is hired,” Taylor said. “A young guy and he is going to get better as time goes on and we just have to give him that time.”

Saunders is in the first year of his contract, as is new team president Gerson Rosas, who also is in the first year of building out this roster around Karl-Anthony Towns. Minnesota traded for D'Angelo Russell at the deadline, but there is still a lot of work to do to make this even a playoff team in the West.

Saunders, who has a strong relationship with Towns, deserves the time to try and fit all the new pieces together. This bad season was about a lot of things gone wrong, and now with major roster changes it is like starting over.

“[Saunders] is excited about this change that now he has guys that can play the kind of basketball he wants,” Taylor said. “He is really a believer in the three-point shot, moving the ball fast, and getting up and down the court. He needed some players that were better three-point shooters than what we had previously.”

It’s far too early to tell how all this will play out in Minnesota, but Saunders is a good coach, relates to players and deserves a chance. Taylor is going to give it to him.

Orlando’s Aaron Gordon joins NBC’s Tom Haberstroh for live podcast Friday from Chicago

By Kurt HelinFeb 13, 2020, 4:30 PM EST
CHICAGO — Aaron Gordon is going through a shock to the system.

He had to leave Orlando — where it was 87 degrees Thursday — to come to Chicago, where I’m watching the freezing wind whip the falling snow outside my hotel room window as I write this. Gordon will be in the Windy City for the All-Star weekend festivities, including participating in Saturday night’s Dunk Contest.

And be part of a Tom Haberstroh live podcast on the NBC family of networks.

Gordon and NBC basketball insider Haberstroh will do a live podcast in Chicago Friday at 1 p.m. Eastern. You can listen to it live through the NBC My Teams app (available in IOS and Android, if you don’t already have it).

Later in the day, the podcast will be available in the regular feeds for The Haberstroh podcast, and it will appear as a television show aired on some of the NBC Sports regional networks (check your local listings).

The pair will discuss Gordon’s return to the dunk contest, the Orlando Magic’s season, probably the weather in Chicago, and much more. Check it out.

Clippers star Paul George fined $35K for criticizing officials

Paul George
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 13, 2020, 3:30 PM EST
After the Clippers lost to the 76ers on Tuesday, Paul George said, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

“I thought we played well, we lost by seven,” George said after the game. “There was some home-court cooking tonight, to say the least.”

“I mean, it was 19 to 11,” George said when asked about the home-court edge. “You all figure out what those numbers are. It was 19 to 11.”

Of course, that was the number of fouls L.A. (19) and Indiana (11) committed.

Now, the NBA has given George another number to ponder – 35,000.

NBA release:

LA Clippers forward Paul George has been fined $35,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

George made his comments to the media following the Clippers’ 110-103 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 11

The amount of George’s fine also reflects his multiple prior violations of the rule prohibiting public criticism of the officiating.

This is at least the eighth time George has been fined for criticizing officiating.

Remarkably, it’s not even the first time George has been fined for using the phrase home-cooking.