Zion, born as a boy, came home and said, “Hey, so, I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward I’m ready to live my truth. And, I want to be referenced as ‘she’ and ‘her.’ I would love for you guys to call me Zaya.'”
I was particularly struck by Wade’s previous conversation on All The Smoke:
Wade:
You want to talk about strength and courage? My 12-year-old has way more than I have.
I had to look myself in the mirror and say, “What if your son comes home and tells you he’s gay? What are you going to do? How are you going to be? How are you going to act?” It ain’t about him. He knows who he is. It’s about you. Who are you?
Nothing changes with my love. Nothing changes with my responsibilities. You know what I’m saying? Only thing I have to do now is get smarter and educate myself more. And that’s my job.
Wade is setting such a powerful example in a world that is sadly far too transphobic.
And Wade is serving as a highly visible ally while admittedly not knowing all the answers. This is new for him. It can be scary to step into the conversation when even well-intentioned people get slammed for using the wrong phrasing.
Yet, as Wade said, Zaya is even more courageous. She’s clearly self-assured beyond her years.
Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, posted a video of Zaya discussing her identity:
Meet Zaya. She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people. pic.twitter.com/G2lLVdD2VT
“It’s malicious in a way,” Ujiri said Wednesday in Dakar, Senegal. “To me it’s incredible that things play out like that. I think something incredible was taken away from me and I will never forget it. It is one of the things that drives me to win another championship because I want to be able to celebrate a championship the right way. This thing will be settled. The truth will come out. The truth will come out of this.
“It’s incredible that this malicious kind of claim, if I’ve been dismissed with the criminal case, then I really don’t know what this means for me. There is no case there and I look forward to whatever is coming.”
Ujiri wasn’t charged. But there is generally a lower standard of proof in civil cases (preponderance of the evidence) than criminal cases (beyond a reasonable doubt). So, Alan Strickland will have an opportunity to tell his side of the story.
Jennifer Hudson to perform Kobe Bryant tribute at All-Star Game Sunday
CHICAGO (AP) — Jennifer Hudson is coming to the All-Star Game to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with her voice.
The NBA has released a list of entertainers headed to All-Star weekend, the group headlined by Hudson — the two-time Grammy winner and Oscar winner — who, just before Sunday night’s player introductions, will perform a special tribute to Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other victims of the helicopter crash that took their lives in Southern California on Jan. 26.
Other additions the NBA revealed Thursday: DJ Khaled, Quavo and Lil Wayne will join the previously announced Grammy winner and Chicago native Chance the Rapper during Sunday night’s halftime show; Queen Latifah will be joined by Chicago youth to perform Stevie Wonder’s “Love’s in Need of Love Today” during Saturday’s events; and the Chicago Children’s Choir will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the Rising Stars game on Friday night.
And Damian Lillard still may perform — even though injury will keep him from playing this weekend.
The Portland guard was to play in Sunday’s All-Star Game and participate in All-Star Saturday Night events as a competitor in the 3-point contest. But he injured his groin in the Trail Blazers’ final game before the break on Wednesday night, and that will keep him off the court.
Lillard, however, is going to be in Chicago and hasn’t ruled out taking the stage on Saturday night. The five-time All-Star is a popular rapper — he raps under the name Dame D.O.L.L.A. — and the NBA is hoping he performs.
His plan, if he can take the stage, is to be joined by Jeremih and Lil Wayne.
“We just kind of started going over what we could do to make it count, tried to figure out Chicago artists who could be part of it,” Lillard said. “Jeremih is going to be on stage with me and he’s from Chicago, he’s on one of my biggest songs on my current album. And then also, I’m going to be doing a song on my previous album and that’s one of my biggest songs with Lil Wayne, too, so it’s going to be a pretty good deal.”
Lillard’s rise in music did not come easily. Even though he had fame through being an All-Star player, he still had to pay his dues as a performer. He worked his way up through Instagram and Soundcloud, building a fan base and building respect within the rap community. And now he has three albums to his credit, plus enough credibility that big names want to work with him.
“I think the No. 1 thing that people see is the route that I’ve taken in my music,” Lillard said. “I didn’t just jump in and say ‘listen to my music because I’m an NBA player.’ I took the route that any other aspiring artist would take, and I think that shows that I took it seriously, that I have real passion for the music and for hip-hop.”
Several other All-Star weekend performers were previously announced: three-time Grammy winner and Chicago native Common, Chance’s brother Taylor Bennett, Chaka Khan (who will sing the U.S. national anthem Sunday before the All-Star Game) and country star Tenille Arts (who will sing the Canadian national anthem).
Common’s role will be to welcome fans to Chicago with a narrative about what basketball means to the city, that part to come before the teams are introduced Sunday.
Three Things to Know: Luka Doncic returns, scores 33, and basketball is fun again
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Luka Doncic returns, doesn’t miss a beat, scores 33 in Dallas win. It’s just fun to watch Luka Doncic play basketball.
Maybe not if you’re the Kings trying to stop him. Luke Walton started the game small — a three-guard lineup with De’Aaron Fox, Cory Joseph, and Bogdan Bogdanovic — and has Joseph on Doncic. That didn’t work. Walton got frustrated watching his team try to defend Doncic and fail all night, but at least he was funny while doing it.
Kings coach Luke Walton after picking up a technical in the 3rd quarter, calls over to Luka Doncic and says:
"Hey Luka, do me a favor, give him your autograph after the game. (points at official) – He's a fan, he's a fan of yours." 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HU1SQ5oQe7
This was the best the Doncic/Kristaps Porzingis pick-and-roll has looked all season and it led Dallas to a 130-111 thrashing of Sacramento. Doncic, back after missing seven games with a sprained ankle, didn’t miss a beat, scoring 33, with 12 rebounds and eight assists.
Porzingis had to be more aggressive offensively with Doncic out and that carried over against the Kings. Also, he was not going against much size all night against the small-ball Kings (they started Nemanja Bjelica at center), so Porzingis just pushed them around and got where he wanted on the court. KP had 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting, plus 13 rebounds.
The other reason it’s good to see Doncic back out there? It means he’s good to go for the All-Star Game Sunday, where he will be a starter.
2) Damian Lillard strains groin, out for All-Star Game. Damian Lillard will be in Chicago, he is performing during the Saturday night festivities as Dame D.O.L.L.A. — he remains the unquestioned best hip hop artist among NBA players. (Shaq is a close second *cough*.)
Lillard, however, will not be knocking down shots in the 3-Point Contest Saturday as planned. Nor will he be in the All-Star Game on Sunday after injuring his groin on Wednesday night.
The timing sucked. With less than four minutes to go before the All-Star break, Lillard drove the lane against the Memphis big man Jonas Valanciunas, landed and was in instant pain, grabbing his groin. He soon fouled to stop play and went straight to the locker room.
He suffered a strained groin, with an MRI coming tomorrow. However, Lillard said he knew instantly he was out of the All-Star Game, where he was set to be a reserve on Team LeBron.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver picks Lillard’s replacement, and traditionally he takes the guy with the next most votes on the coaches’ All-Star reserves ballots (we don’t know who that is, that vote is not public). Lillard said he hopes the spot goes to someone deserving “like Devin Booker.”
3) Toronto’s win streak ends at 15 as the sleepwalk into the break against Brooklyn. NBA players often treat last night before the All-Star break like you treated the last day of school before spring break — they are just watching the clock, waiting for their vacation.
That was the Raptors on Wednesday night. Winners of 15 in a row coming in, they were just sloppy on offense, messing up on their standard plays, setting soft screens, and in general just going through the motions on their way to shooting 37.8 percent on the night.
Do that against another NBA team and you lose, which is what happened, the Nets won 101-91. Caris LeVert had 20 points and looked sharp to lead the Nets.
A clunker of a game was bound to happen for Toronto, and now the streak is over. It doesn’t take away from what an amazing season they are having, and now for Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry it’s on to Chicago for the All-Star Game.
“I could tell they were locked in pregame. LeBron had his jersey with like 80 minutes to go before the game,” guard Alex Caruso said after the Los Angeles Lakers’ 120-116 overtime triumph in Denver on Wednesday night.
James posted his 12th triple-double of the season, tied with Luka Doncic for the NBA lead, and Davis scored seven of his 33 points in overtime as the Western Conference leaders took a 41-12 record and a four-game lead over second-place Denver into the All-Star break.
“I was trying to be laser sharp, laser focused as I could,” James said. “I know the break was coming, but I wasn’t going to take this opportunity for granted. I wanted to play extremely well tonight for our ballclub and I wanted us to play extremely well going into the break on a high note. And our team, we responded very well.”
The Nuggets were the hottest team in the league, having won six of seven, including short-handed stunners at Milwaukee and Utah.
So, James, who had 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds, saw this as playoff prep.
“Every opportunity we get to play in a close game against a tough opponent, it’s a learning experience for all of us,” he said. “It prepares us for a postseason game where it’s going to be back and forth, back and forth. I thought tonight was a playoff atmosphere for both teams, being No. 1 and No. 2 in the Western Conference, jockeying for position. We were just trying to make plays whatever it takes. And A.D. was there knocking down big 3s and getting a block and getting some stops, the jump ball, as well. It was big time.”
In addition to his 33 points, Davis tied up All-Star Nikola Jokic for a key jump ball late in regulation when the officials had to waive off the basket by Denver’s big man after he muscled the ball away from Davis and into the basket.
Jokic has 22 points and 11 rebounds for Denver, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped.
Dwight Howard added 14 points for the Lakers, who improved their NBA-best road record to 23-5.
Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 33 points, but Jokic was in foul trouble late and made some crucial blunders in the extra period, including a turnover on a bad pass with 19 seconds left after he passed up an open 3-pointer with Denver down 119-116.
The back-and-forth game went to overtime tied at 111 when James’ fadeaway 15-footer hit the iron and bounced away at the buzzer.
Gary Harris’ 3-pointer tied it at 116 with 3:06 remaining in overtime, but the Nuggets suddenly went cold, especially Jokic, who missed three shots and bypassed a wide-open 3 with 20 seconds left and the Nuggets down 119-116. He followed with a bad pass right into the arms of Kentavious Cadlwell-Pope.
“It was a close game. We just didn’t execute in the last minutes,” Jokic said. “I made a lot of terrible mistakes. Every decision was bad. So, I need to be better with my decision-making. I think I just need to look to shoot a little bit more.”