Knicks’ Bobby Portis ejected for throwing ball at Shabazz Napier (video)

The Knicks’ season effectively ended weeks ago. Their All-Star break began after their loss to the Wizards tonight.
Bobby Portis got a head start on his vacation.
Shabazz Napier shot after the whistle. Portis snatched the ball before it reached the rim. Napier gave a thumbs-up. Portis threw the ball back to Napier.
That got Portis ejected.
Did Napier bait the ejection with his thumbs-up? Without that gesture, would Portis’ soft toss have been deemed an ejection-worthy escalation?
Porter probably isn’t the getting benefit of the doubt.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Raptors had their franchise-record winning streak stopped at 15 games with a 101-91 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.
The defending NBA champions were hoping to keep rolling right into the All-Star break but couldn’t find the form that helped them average 121.2 points and shoot 50% over the previous 15 games.
This time, the Raptors hit only 37.8%, with Kyle Lowry‘s triple-double coming on a night the All-Star point guard was just 4 for 13.
Caris LeVert scored 20 points for the Nets, who ended a six-game losing streak against the Raptors. That included a loss Saturday in Toronto, where LeVert scored a career-best 37 points.
Joe Harris added 19 points and Spencer Dinwiddie had 17 points and nine assists for the Nets, who head into the break 25-28 after having Kyrie Irving for just 20 games. He sat out again with a sprained right knee.
Serge Ibaka had 28 points and nine rebounds for the Raptors after returning from a one-game absence with flu-like symptoms. Fred VanVleet scored 22 points and Lowry had 12 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.
The Nets extended a 10-point lead after three quarters to 80-65 in the opening 90 seconds of the fourth and spent the rest of the game turning back every Toronto attempt to get back in it. The Raptors’ best shot came when Ibaka made a 3-pointer and VanVleet converted a three-point play to cut it to 91-82 with 4:13 remaining, but LeVert made consecutive baskets to quickly push the lead back into double figures.
The Nets scored the first seven points of the second quarter to open a 30-19 lead. The Raptors had the deficit down to six in the final minute of the period, but Harris made three free throws and then a 3 to make it 52-40 at halftime.
USA Basketball named 44 finalists for its 2020 Olympic roster.
The most glaring omission: Hawks point guard Trae Young, who’s already an All-Star and, at age 21, expected to get even better.
Young, via Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t hurt by seeing it. … Obviously I would have wanted to play on the team,” Young said.
Good news for Young: He can still make the 2020 Olympic roster. That list is unbinding. USA Basketball has shown a willingness to add deserving players.
Bad news for Young: Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry, Russell Westbrook, Kemba Walker, Mike Conley, Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White. The Americans are absolutely loaded at point guard.
Young’s exclusion shows what the USA Basketball brass thinks of him now. That’s a lot of ground to make up in a few months. But it is possible. Getting slighted like this might even motivate Young to address his biggest shortcomings, defense and attitude.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is missing his second straight game Wednesday, just days after his girlfriend gave birth to the couple’s first child.
Last season’s MVP also missed Monday’s game against Sacramento.
Milwaukee has the NBA’s best record, 46-7, and has won all five games its All-Star forward has missed this season. After playing at Indiana on Wednesday, the Bucks will have an eight-day break between games. Antetokounmpo will be a team captain at this weekend’s All-Star Game.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 30 points, 13.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
The Bucks won each of their first two games against the Pacers this season.
With Steve Mills out and Leon Rose (eventually) coming in, good luck finding anyone around the league who thinks Mike Miller is going to lose the “interim” tag and win the Knicks coaching job. His 13-19 record in the big chair isn’t going to help (although, considering the roster, that’s a pretty good job.
Already speculation of the return of Jeff Van Gundy has started.
Van Gundy wants no part of this talk, as he said on SiriusXM NBA Radio to hosts Frank Isola and Mitch Lawrence.
“Mike Miller, to me, deserves every opportunity to finish this season out and win the job, and I think anybody plotting as a coach to try to undermine that opportunity is doing it wrong. In a coaching situation, we should all root for each other to be successful because only the people that have manned the head coaching position understand how hard it is to win any single NBA game. And particularly those teams that are stuck in the middle, it is brutal to win games. I find it unfortunate at times when people start circling, trying to get a job that isn’t even open. Mike Miller deserves all of our support. He’s done a fantastic job.”
Rose needs to find a coach who fits his vision for the direction of the Knicks. That means if Rose wants to build an athletic, up-tempo roster, then he needs a coach who has a track record with that style of play. Or he can get a defensive-minded coach. Or a coach that runs a more motion style offense. The only real requirements are a coach who can set up a good player development system, and one who shares his vision of the Knicks culture.
Maybe that’s Jeff Van Gundy, who would be easy to sell to Knicks fans, but is a step back to the past the best way to the future?
Whatever it is, the Knicks search should be on hold until after the season.