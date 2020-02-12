Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images

James Harden, Russell Westbrook combine for 78 points in Houston win vs. Boston

Associated PressFeb 12, 2020, 2:46 AM EST
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden scored 42 points, Russell Westbrook had 36 and the Houston Rockets snapped Boston’s seven-game win streak with a 116-105 victory over the Celtics on Tuesday night.

Houston broke it open with a 15-2 run that made it 116-98 with about two minutes left. Harden scored six points during the decisive stretch, and Danuel House had five.

Boston had two turnovers and missed numerous shots to allow the Rockets to turn the close game into a one where coach Mike D’Antoni cleared the bench for the last minute with the game well in hand.

Harden had eight rebounds and seven assists and Westbrook finished with 10 rebounds and five assists as Houston continued to go with a small-ball lineup after trading Clint Capela last week.

The Rockets enjoyed a big advantage at the line, going 37 for 42 compared to 20 for 25 for the Celtics. Harden made 17 of 18 foul shots.

Gordon Hayward had 20 points in Boston’s first loss since Jan. 26. Jaylen Brown scored 19, and Jayson Tatum had 15 on 5-for-15 shooting.

Harden, who scored 19 points in the third quarter to help Houston take control, picked up his fifth foul with about eight minutes left. But he was able to stay in the game and avoid fouling out.

Robert Covington had 12 points and seven rebounds in his fourth game since he was acquired as part of a four-team trade that sent Capela to the Hawks.

The Rockets were up by seven with about eight minutes left when Harden picked up three fouls in about 30 seconds. The Celtics then closed to 96-94 on Brown’s 3-pointer and a dunk by Tatum with 5:40 to go.

But Houston made five straight free throws to push the lead to 101-94 before making the big run to put the game away.

Associated PressFeb 12, 2020, 12:13 AM EST
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored a season-high 31 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans used a dominant second half to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 138-117 on Tuesday night.

Playing 28 minutes in just his ninth NBA game, Williamson used his 6-foot-6, 285-pound frame, quick feet and explosive vertical to have his way with every defender Portland tried against him. Williamson was either too strong, too fast, or both. He mixed spinning dribbles and sudden baseline drives into his usual arsenal of soaring transition dunks and tenacious putbacks.

JJ Redick scored 20 and Josh Hart had 17 points for New Orleans, which trailed by as many as 16 in the first quarter before taking command en route to a third straight victory. Jrue Holiday contributed 16 points and 10 assists, while Lonzo Ball added 10 points and 10 assists.

Portland star Damian Lillard scored 20 points – less than half of his 42-point average over his previous 10 games. But his playing time was limited in the fourth quarter when the Pelicans, who led by as many as 26, had put the game out of reach.

CJ McCollum had 18 points for the Trail Blazers, and Carmelo Anthony also finished with 18, but just four after halftime. Hassan Whiteside had 17 points and 14 rebounds.

After Williamson’s early dunk and free throws helped New Orleans surge to a 12-7 lead, Portland suddenly turned the tide with a 24-3 run that began with a pair of turnaround jumpers by Anthony, who later added a cutting dunk. McCollum hit a pair of 3s, Whiteside scored on a floater and a hook shot, and Lillard added a driving layup while being fouled.

That stretch put the Pelicans in a 31-15 hole, out of which they gradually climbed for the duration of the half.

Williamson, who scored 17 in the first half, helped fuel the comeback, throwing down Holiday’s alley-oop lob with two hands to cut Portland’s lead to 60-54. Hart and Jackson each hit 3s late in the period, Holiday added a slashing transition layup through a crowd of converging defenders and Williamson’s free throw cut Portland’s lead to 65-63 at halftime.

New Orleans then pushed in front in the third, when Hart scored 12 points on shots ranging from a pull-up in the lane, to a breakaway dunk after his steal, to a left-wing 3.

New Orleans scored 41 points in the period alone, leading by as many as 21 when Redick hit his second 3 of the quarter to make it 104-83.

 

Associated PressFeb 11, 2020, 11:03 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons had 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-103 on Tuesday night.

Joel Embiid also scored 26 points and Tobias Harris added 17 points and 12 boards for Philadelphia, which has the NBA’s best home record at 25-2. Josh Richardson scored 17 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Kawhi Leonard led Los Angeles with 30 points, and reserve Landry Shamet scored 19 against his former team.

Richardson nailed his third 3-pointer of the quarter to give Philadelphia a 102-94 lead with 4:44 left. Then he scored on a driving left-handed layup and made the free throw to complete the 3-point play, extending the lead to 11. His free throw made it 110-100 with 1:15 remaining after the Clippers cut the deficit to single digits.

Leonard faced the Sixers for the first time since his quadruple-doink, buzzer-beater knocked Philadelphia of the playoffs last May. Leonard’s shot gave Toronto a 92-90 victory in Game 7 and the Raptors went on to win the NBA championship.

The Sixers opened the second half with a 16-5 run, taking a 70-59 lead. Simmons, Embiid and Glenn Robinson III combined for 14 of the 16.

The Sixers led by 12 in the second quarter after Embiid’s reverse layup two minutes in, but the Clippers chipped away. Los Angeles closed out the half with a layup by Williams and pull-up jumper by Leonard to tie it at 54.

Embiid heard some boos mixed in with loud cheers when he was introduced. The All-Star center shushed the crowd and screamed an expletive following a shot Sunday after the team heard boos. He exacerbated the situation with a social media post Monday and a friendly exchange with Jimmy Butler, hinting he might join his former teammate who now plays for Miami.

But it was all love for Embiid in the fourth quarter after he and Marcus Morris got into a shoving match. Embiid did a shimmy for fans and got a loud ovation (see the video above).

By Kurt HelinFeb 11, 2020, 9:51 PM EST
Changes are coming to New York. Long-time James Dolan guy Steve Mills is out, soon Leon Rose and World Wide Wes will take over running the organization. This is an organization moving into the modern NBA…

With Tom Thibodeau or Jeff Van Gundy as coach?

Those are two names that have come up in early speculation about the next Knicks head coach, reports Mark Berman of the New York Post.

According to NBA insiders, ex-Knicks assistant Tom Thibodeau and former Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy are expected on Rose’s short list.

Neither Thibodeau nor Van Gundy have gained so much as an interview across the years. Owner James Dolan was said to hold a grudge against Van Gundy for quitting during the 2001-02 campaign…

“If Leon ever hired Jeff, the fans would love him,’’ one insider said.

The connection to Thibodeau is obvious: He is a client of CAA, the agency that Rose is leaving to take over the Knicks. In the case of Van Gundy, he and Rose are reportedly friendly and, as a popular former Knicks’ coach, it’s good marketing.

For everything Steve Stoute did wrong in the last 24 hours, he’s not wrong about needing to change the culture and perception of the franchise among younger league players. Would bringing back old-school, grinding coaches help that cause?

Rose needs to hire a coach who understands and can help execute his vision on and off the court. There needs to be synergy. If that’s Thibodeau or Van Gundy so be it, but you’d have to wonder what kind of culture he was trying to build.

By Kurt HelinFeb 11, 2020, 7:59 PM EST
If television and streaming didn’t exist, and Sixers fans could only watch home games, they would be planning the championship parade route. Philadelphia is 23-2 at home.

However, Sixers fans do watch road games, where the team has dropped 12-of-14 and five in a row. Philly fans are frustrated with a team not living up to its potential, and when the home team stumbled a little recently, they booed Joel Embiid, the team leader. He responded by “sushing” the crowd after a critical late three against the Bulls. That became a thing when Embiid decided to troll the fans a little on social media (then Jimmy Butler jumped in).

Tuesday night before the 76ers took on the Clippers, there were a few boos mixed in the cheers.

A few minutes later, after an Embiid offensive rebound and putback, he waved the crowd on and they were behind him again.

Other teams may be monitoring the situation, but Embiid isn’t going anywhere in the short term. That might be a different story for coach Brett Brown, but teams don’t trade away All-NBA talent until they are forced to.