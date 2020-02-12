Damian Lillard strains groin, pulls out of All-Star Game, 3-point contest

Well, this sucks.
With less than four minutes to go before the All-Star break, Damian Lillard drove the lane against the Memphis Grizzlies, landed and clearly was in instant pain, grabbing his groin. He soon fouled to stop play and went straight to the locker room.
He suffered a strained groin, with an MRI coming tomorrow.
Lillard said that will take him out of the All-Star Game Sunday, where he was a reserve on Team LeBron, and he is out of the three-point contest.
Lillard will still be in Chicago for the All-Star Game, he is performing as Dame D.O.L.L.A. during the All-Star Saturday Night events. He’s just not shooting threes that night now.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver gets to pick who replaces Lillard in the All-Star Game (and 3-point contest). Traditionally he has selected the next highest player in the coach’s All-Star reserve voting (we do not know who that is, the coaches votes are not public).
Lillard said he hopes it is someone deserving and mentioned the Suns’ Devin Booker by name.
It’s unclear how much time, if any, Lillard will miss after the break. Portland is now off for more than a week, until next Friday. The Trail Blazers can’t afford to be without its leading scorer and All-Star for long, the Blazers are four games back of Memphis for the final playoff spot in the West (and the Grizzlies are playing well, they will be tough to catch even if the Blazers are healthy).
NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Raptors had their franchise-record winning streak stopped at 15 games with a 101-91 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.
The defending NBA champions were hoping to keep rolling right into the All-Star break but couldn’t find the form that helped them average 121.2 points and shoot 50% over the previous 15 games.
This time, the Raptors hit only 37.8%, with Kyle Lowry‘s triple-double coming on a night the All-Star point guard was just 4 for 13.
Caris LeVert scored 20 points for the Nets, who ended a six-game losing streak against the Raptors. That included a loss Saturday in Toronto, where LeVert scored a career-best 37 points.
Joe Harris added 19 points and Spencer Dinwiddie had 17 points and nine assists for the Nets, who head into the break 25-28 after having Kyrie Irving for just 20 games. He sat out again with a sprained right knee.
Serge Ibaka had 28 points and nine rebounds for the Raptors after returning from a one-game absence with flu-like symptoms. Fred VanVleet scored 22 points and Lowry had 12 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.
The Nets extended a 10-point lead after three quarters to 80-65 in the opening 90 seconds of the fourth and spent the rest of the game turning back every Toronto attempt to get back in it. The Raptors’ best shot came when Ibaka made a 3-pointer and VanVleet converted a three-point play to cut it to 91-82 with 4:13 remaining, but LeVert made consecutive baskets to quickly push the lead back into double figures.
The Nets scored the first seven points of the second quarter to open a 30-19 lead. The Raptors had the deficit down to six in the final minute of the period, but Harris made three free throws and then a 3 to make it 52-40 at halftime.
The Knicks’ season effectively ended weeks ago. Their All-Star break began after their loss to the Wizards tonight.
Bobby Portis got a head start on his vacation.
Shabazz Napier shot after the whistle. Portis snatched the ball before it reached the rim. Napier gave a thumbs-up. Portis threw the ball back to Napier.
That got Portis ejected.
Did Napier bait the ejection with his thumbs-up? Without that gesture, would Portis’ soft toss have been deemed an ejection-worthy escalation?
Porter probably isn’t the getting benefit of the doubt.
USA Basketball named 44 finalists for its 2020 Olympic roster.
The most glaring omission: Hawks point guard Trae Young, who’s already an All-Star and, at age 21, expected to get even better.
Young, via Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t hurt by seeing it. … Obviously I would have wanted to play on the team,” Young said.
Good news for Young: He can still make the 2020 Olympic roster. That list is unbinding. USA Basketball has shown a willingness to add deserving players.
Bad news for Young: Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry, Russell Westbrook, Kemba Walker, Mike Conley, Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White. The Americans are absolutely loaded at point guard.
Young’s exclusion shows what the USA Basketball brass thinks of him now. That’s a lot of ground to make up in a few months. But it is possible. Getting slighted like this might even motivate Young to address his biggest shortcomings, defense and attitude.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is missing his second straight game Wednesday, just days after his girlfriend gave birth to the couple’s first child.
Last season’s MVP also missed Monday’s game against Sacramento.
Milwaukee has the NBA’s best record, 46-7, and has won all five games its All-Star forward has missed this season. After playing at Indiana on Wednesday, the Bucks will have an eight-day break between games. Antetokounmpo will be a team captain at this weekend’s All-Star Game.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 30 points, 13.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
The Bucks won each of their first two games against the Pacers this season.