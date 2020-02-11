Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Three Things to Know: Andre Iguodala celebrated in return to Bay Area, helps Miami win

By Kurt HelinFeb 11, 2020, 8:58 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Andre Iguodala shown the love in return to Bay Area, helps Miami get the win. Golden State wasn’t sure if it would get the chance to celebrate Andre Iguodala this season. The Warriors traded him to Memphis in a salary dump last summer, Iguodala and the Grizzlies agreed to have him sit out until he could be traded (note to Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks, everyone was in on this, it wasn’t personal), and once he did get traded would that team still come to the new Chase Center?

At the February deadline, Iguodala was traded to Miami. Monday night the Heat visited the Warriors, and the former Finals MVP’s role in bringing titles to Golden State was celebrated. There was a tribute video.

And Iguodala spoke to the crowd.

Miami traded for Iguodala for all the reasons Golden State was celebrating him — they want his grit, determination, and leadership in the playoffs. Miami wants to make a real run at the Bucks in the East and Iguodala would be a big part of that.

He didn’t need to be a big part of Miami cruising to a win against the shorthanded Warriors, Iguodala played 16 minutes, had a bucket and grabbed five boards. Jimmy Butler had 21, as did Jae Crowder off the bench (don’t sleep on that deadline addition in Miami). The Heat picked up the win 113-101.

Iguodala, however, will forever be remembered in Warriors lore.

2) Spencer Dinwiddie drains game-winner to lift Nets over Pacers. This is a punch-to-the-gut loss for Indiana, and they helped bring it upon themselves.

Indiana was up four points inside a minute, but a Brooklyn offensive rebound set up the chance for Joe Harris to cut the lead to two with a driving layup. Then came the killer sequence: A terrible shot choice from Victor Oladipo — a pull-up three with 13 seconds left on the shot clock — then a pick-and-pop three by Harris where the Pacers’ rotation was a step slow, and the Nets were up one. All-Star Domantas Sabonis isolated on what’s left of DeAndre Jordan, drove around him, got the layup and put the Pacers back up by one with 9.9 seconds left.

Then Spencer Dinwiddie did this.

Ballgame.

The Pacers have now lost six in a row. Getting Oladipo back has not been the answer. Meanwhile, the Nets keep on winning without Kyrie Irving in the lineup.

3) Highlight of the Night: Bojan Bogdanovic wraps the ball around Kristaps Porzingis’ leg. This is fantastic, Bogdanovic brought a little European playground to the yard, and it led to a Rudy Gobert dunk.

That. Was. Awesome.

Also, the Jazz beat the Luka-less Mavericks 123-119, behind 25 from Jordan Clarkson. That trade was a great fit for Utah.

Jimmy Butler turns trolling Joel Embiid IG post into recruiting opportunity

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 11, 2020, 8:06 AM EST
Joel Embiid has said this before; he knows that his smack-talking on the court and social media trolling off it that endears him to Sixers fans now would be things they will hate about him someday — that’s the arc of fame. People want to lift you up only to knock you down.

Sunday night, Embiid heard a few boos from fans frustrated with Philly’s play of late — he’s the team leader, he gets some blame for that. After Embiid hit a key three late in the Sixers win over the Bulls, he “shushed” his own crowd. After the game, he gave a rather lame reasoning for it, saying he was, “Just getting back to myself, just being a good a**h***.”

On Monday, Embiid took to Instagram to do a little more trolling, using a photo of the “shush” move with the quote: “You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain” as the caption.

However, it was Jimmy Butler‘s comment that turned heads.

Some media saw this as cryptic because we all love a good “they planned to start playing together way back on the Olympic team four years ago” conspiracy.

Or Embiid was trolling everyone, as he does, and Butler loves to stir the pot, so he jumped in with a comment. Because that is who they are.

For the record, there is zero chance the Sixers trade Embiid — or Ben Simmons — this summer. While it’s fair to question how well their games mesh and if the Sixers can win big with them as a pairing, we all know the arc of how teams handle this: Next, they fire the coach (sorry Brett Brown) because he is far more replaceable than an elite player. Philly is years away from moving one of its stars, if they ever do.

Embiid, for his part, used social media to say he is up for all of this.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist reportedly agrees to contract with Dallas

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 11, 2020, 12:18 AM EST
The Dallas Mavericks organization likes a good reclamation project. The team also needs forwards/wings with some size and length.

Enter Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

As expected, he has agreed to terms with the Dallas Mavericks. Shams Charania of The Athletic was first with the story, but there have been a number of reporters confirming the news.

 

Dallas had to create a roster spot for Kidd-Gilchrist, which was bad news for Ryan Broekhoff.

Kidd-Gilchrist is a quality defender and plays with energy, and that could fill a role in Dallas behind Dorian Finney-Smith. The difference is Finney-Smith is shooting 38.5 percent from three on more than four threes a game, while Kidd-Gilchrist is shooting 29.4 percent from three and is taking about a quarter as many.

Coach Rick Carlisle will find a role for Kidd-Gilchrist to eat minutes during the regular season, just don’t expect a big playoff role.

Pascal Siakam scores 34, Raptors roll past Timberwolves for 15th straight win

Associated PressFeb 10, 2020, 11:45 PM EST
TORONTO (AP) — OG Anunoby scored a career-high 25 points and matched his career high with 12 rebounds, Kyle Lowry had 27 points and 11 assists, and the Toronto Raptors extended their franchise-record winning streak to 15 by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-126 on Monday night.

Pascal Siakam scored 14 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had a season-high 21 and Fred VanVleet added 16 as the Raptors won their 16th straight home meeting with Minnesota.

Lowry returned after missing Saturday’s win over Brooklyn because of whiplash, but center Serge Ibaka sat because of flu-like symptoms. Hollis-Jefferson started for Ibaka.

D'Angelo Russell scored 22 points in his Minnesota debut and Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 10 rebound,s but the Timberwolves couldn’t build on Saturday’s surprise victory over the Clippers that snapped a 13-game losing streak.

Russell sat out Saturday because of a right quad contusion.

Jarrett Culver, Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez scored 15 apiece for the Timberwolves, who have lost five straight against Toronto.

Minnesota had a season-worst 23 turnovers, leading to 34 points for Toronto. The Raptors committed 20 turnovers, four shy of their season-worst total. The Timberwolves scored 26 points off Toronto miscues.

Minnesota trailed 106-94 through three quarters but former Raptor James Johnson made two 3-pointers as the Timberwolves opened the fourth with a 12-2 run, cutting it to 108-106 with 9:07 left.

That was as close as Minnesota would get. Chris Boucher and Siakam scored to push Toronto’s lead back to six points, and VanVleet and Patrick McCaw hit 3-pointers on either side of Towns’ free throw to make it 120-109 with 5:28 remaining.

Toronto connected on eight straight field goals to begin the game before Hollis-Jefferson missed a hook shot with 8:03 left in the opening quarter. Lowry scored 14 points in the first and Siakam shot 4 for 4 and scored 10 points as the Raptors led 40-36.

Minnesota took its first lead of the game on a layup by Hernangomez with 6:24 left in the second quarter. The Timberwolves led 75-74 at halftime.

Anunoby scored 16 points in the third on 6-of-7 shooting, but the basket of the quarter came in the final seconds when VanVleet threw a no-look, overhead pass to Hollis-Jefferson for a fast-break dunk. Toronto outscored Minnesota 32-19 in the third to take a 106-94 lead to the fourth.

 

Watch Spencer Dinwiddie’s game-winner for Nets; Pacers drop sixth straight

Associated PressFeb 10, 2020, 10:23 PM EST
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie, in isolation on Malcolm Brogdon, made a 21-foot jumper with 5 seconds left Monday night to give the Brooklyn Nets a 106-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Dinwiddie finished with 21 points.

The lead changed hands three times in the final 27 seconds and wasn’t decided until Malcolm Brogdon’s 3-pointer at the buzzer came up short. Brooklyn has won two straight at Indianapolis for the first time since 2012-13.

Domantas Sabonis had 23 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his fourth triple-double this season. T.J. Warren added 19 points but couldn’t prevent the Pacers from extending their losing streak to a season-high six games.

The Pacers, who won the first two games in this season’s series, took a 78-76 lead after Doug McDermott‘s four-point play in the final minute of the third quarter.

Indiana kept the lead until Joe Harris made a 3-point to give Brooklyn a 104-103 advantage with 27 seconds left.

The Pacers answered with a layup from Sabonis before Dinwiddie gave Brooklyn the lead with his jumper on the Nets’ final possession.

The Pacers finally had their projected starting lineup intact: Brogdon, Oladipo, Warren, Sabonis and Turner.

It didn’t make a difference Monday but coach Nate McMillan hopes that changes soon.

“It’s only taken, what, 53 games to get to this point?” McMillan said. “But we have a chance now to establish this group and build off that.”

 