1) Andre Iguodala shown the love in return to Bay Area, helps Miami get the win. Golden State wasn’t sure if it would get the chance to celebrate Andre Iguodala this season. The Warriors traded him to Memphis in a salary dump last summer, Iguodala and the Grizzlies agreed to have him sit out until he could be traded (note to Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks, everyone was in on this, it wasn’t personal), and once he did get traded would that team still come to the new Chase Center?

At the February deadline, Iguodala was traded to Miami. Monday night the Heat visited the Warriors, and the former Finals MVP’s role in bringing titles to Golden State was celebrated. There was a tribute video.

And Iguodala spoke to the crowd.

Miami traded for Iguodala for all the reasons Golden State was celebrating him — they want his grit, determination, and leadership in the playoffs. Miami wants to make a real run at the Bucks in the East and Iguodala would be a big part of that.

He didn’t need to be a big part of Miami cruising to a win against the shorthanded Warriors, Iguodala played 16 minutes, had a bucket and grabbed five boards. Jimmy Butler had 21, as did Jae Crowder off the bench (don’t sleep on that deadline addition in Miami). The Heat picked up the win 113-101.

Iguodala, however, will forever be remembered in Warriors lore.

2) Spencer Dinwiddie drains game-winner to lift Nets over Pacers. This is a punch-to-the-gut loss for Indiana, and they helped bring it upon themselves.

Indiana was up four points inside a minute, but a Brooklyn offensive rebound set up the chance for Joe Harris to cut the lead to two with a driving layup. Then came the killer sequence: A terrible shot choice from Victor Oladipo — a pull-up three with 13 seconds left on the shot clock — then a pick-and-pop three by Harris where the Pacers’ rotation was a step slow, and the Nets were up one. All-Star Domantas Sabonis isolated on what’s left of DeAndre Jordan, drove around him, got the layup and put the Pacers back up by one with 9.9 seconds left.

Then Spencer Dinwiddie did this.

SPENCER DINWIDDIE GAME-WINNER.@MaimonidesMC PLAY OF THE GAME 🎥 pic.twitter.com/qOmuM9Ltoo — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 11, 2020

Ballgame.

The Pacers have now lost six in a row. Getting Oladipo back has not been the answer. Meanwhile, the Nets keep on winning without Kyrie Irving in the lineup.

3) Highlight of the Night: Bojan Bogdanovic wraps the ball around Kristaps Porzingis’ leg. This is fantastic, Bogdanovic brought a little European playground to the yard, and it led to a Rudy Gobert dunk.

your life without this highlight: ★ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ your life with it: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ pic.twitter.com/YRQfE96X4L — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 11, 2020

That. Was. Awesome.

Also, the Jazz beat the Luka-less Mavericks 123-119, behind 25 from Jordan Clarkson. That trade was a great fit for Utah.