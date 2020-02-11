Rumor: Tom Thibodeau, Jeff Van Gundy to be on Knicks coaching short list

According to NBA insiders, ex-Knicks assistant Tom Thibodeau and former Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy are expected on Rose’s short list.
Neither Thibodeau nor Van Gundy have gained so much as an interview across the years. Owner James Dolan was said to hold a grudge against Van Gundy for quitting during the 2001-02 campaign…
“If Leon ever hired Jeff, the fans would love him,’’ one insider said.
The connection to Thibodeau is obvious: He is a client of CAA, the agency that Rose is leaving to take over the Knicks. In the case of Van Gundy, he and Rose are reportedly friendly and, as a popular former Knicks’ coach, it’s good marketing.
Rose needs to hire a coach who understands and can help execute his vision on and off the court. There needs to be synergy. If that’s Thibodeau or Van Gundy so be it, but you’d have to wonder what kind of culture he was trying to build.
Joel Embiid gets a few boos from Philly fans during introductions
A few minutes later, after an Embiid offensive rebound and putback, he waved the crowd on and they were behind him again.
Other teams may be monitoring the situation, but Embiid isn’t going anywhere in the short term. That might be a different story for coach Brett Brown, but teams don’t trade away All-NBA talent until they are forced to.
Knicks again top Forbes NBA franchise valuation list, now worth $4.6 billion
What television ratings downturn? What troubles with China? What issue with load management?
None of that has impacted franchise values — Forbes annual valuations are out, and they show NBA team values went up 14 percent in the past year. No team went up less than 6 percent in value, and no team is worth less than $1.3 billion, according to Forbes. Just remember that next time an owner cries about his team not making money — franchise value increases are not counted in that number. The owners are doing just fine, thank you very much.
Even if the team is not well run — the Knicks remain at the top of the value list at $4.6 billion (they have led most years), followed by the Lakers ($4.4 billion) and the Warriors ($4.3 billion). Here is the full list:
1. New York Knicks: $4.6 billion
2. Los Angeles Lakers: $4.4 billion
3. Golden State Warriors: $4.3 billion
4. Chicago Bulls: $3.2 billion
5. Boston Celtics: $3.1 billion
6. Los Angeles Clippers: $2.6 billion
7. Brooklyn Nets: $2.5 billion
8. Houston Rockets: $2.475 billion
9. Dallas Mavericks: $2.4 billion
10. Toronto Raptors: $2.1 billion
11. Philadelphia 76ers: $2 billion
12. Miami Heat: $1.95 billion
13. Portland Trail Blazers: $1.85 billion
14. San Antonio Spurs: $1.8 billion
15. Sacramento Kings: $1.775 billion
16. Washington Wizards: $1.75 billion
17. Phoenix Suns: $1.625 billion
18. Denver Nuggets: $1.6 billion
19. Milwaukee Bucks: $1.58 billion
20. Oklahoma City Thunder: $1.575 billion
21. Utah Jazz: $1.55 billion
22. Indiana Pacers: $1.525 billion
23. Atlanta Hawks: $1.52 billion
24. Cleveland Cavaliers: $1.51 billion
25. Charlotte Hornets: $1.5 billion
26. Detroit Pistons: $1.45 billion
27. Orlando Magic: $1.43 billion
28. Minnesota Timberwolves: $1.375 billion
29. New Orleans Pelicans: $1.35 billion
30. Memphis Grizzlies: $1.3 billion
One other interesting note in the Forbes article, as it pertains to the decline in ratings this season: That’s the way your father watched the NBA, not the wave of the future, so those ratings may not hurt the next broadcast deal at all.
Yet as viewing gravitates more seamlessly to a streaming-centric world, the NBA’s younger demographic will be key. The NBA’s average viewership age is 43 versus 52 for the NFL and 59 for MLB, according to Nielsen. Streaming viewership of NBA games on ESPN and TNT is up more than 30% this season.
“This season’s NBA ratings story is silly. It is a small sample size. This is a year-round league with year-round stories,” says sports media consultant Lee Berke of LHB Sports. “The next NBA media agreements will be a substantially evolved set of deals because of streaming. There will be an increasing range of media companies that want the NBA for the U.S. and worldwide.”
The current $2.7 billion per year NBA deal with ESPN and TNT runs through the 2024-25 season, and Berke expects the next deal to roughly double in value.
That new deal will be very different, and much more about streaming and other alternative forms of broadcasts, but it could well be just as lucrative, if not more.
Other teams are watching, wondering if Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons era nearing end in Philly
The Philadelphia 76ers have two All-Star players in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, two guys who can be foundational pieces of a franchise, and the team has given absolutely no indication there is a plan to break them up.
That hasn’t stopped other teams from keeping an eye on it, speculating about it, and some (maybe even many) think the day is coming, sooner rather than later.
“But anyways, one of the conversations people are starting to have in the league is ‘will they move Embiid? What’s the price? Where would he go?’ I’m not going to get into that, but my point is people are talking about that.”
A few thoughts on this:
• Expect a forceful denial from GM Elton Brand and Philadelphia very soon.
• When teams struggle, this is what happens. Rumors, sometimes fanciful rumors, start to fly around. And the Sixers have struggled this season, and it’s not just the recent five-game losing streak — if the playoffs started today they would be on the road, something not expected from them before the season.
• Sources I have spoken to around the league painted this picture (and Windhorst mentions it): It’s too hard to get two elite players, trading one (and certainly not getting full value back) is the absolute last resort. The more likely pattern is Brett Brown gets fired after the season and another coach is brought in. However, if in a year or two that coach cannot get Embiid and Simmons to blend at a championship level, then the Sixers will start to explore trades. (Both players are under contract for three seasons after this one, there is no pressure to trade or lose them on the Sixers.)
• While Embiid is the better player right now, Philly may look to move him and build around Simmons because he as seen as having a longer career.
• Or, Philadelphia turns it around this season and this all seems a distant memory.
Steve Stoute: Raptors ‘brought in Drake to bring that thing. The New York Knicks brought in me’
UPDATE: Maybe Steve Stoute doesn’t have as much voice as he thinks.
After the marketing consultant’s words on ESPN spread across the NBA world on Tuesday, the Knicks pumped the breaks, told him to stay in his lane, and issued this statement.
“While Steve Stoute is a valued contributor to the Knicks’ marketing and branding efforts, he does not speak on behalf of New York Knicks personnel and basketball operations. Any decisions regarding the operations of the team will be made by the new President of the New York Knicks.”
Stoute also had a statement.
“In my excitement to defend the Knicks on live TV today, I inadvertently insinuated about Knicks personnel. I look forward to working with Knicks management to elevate the great Knicks brand moving forward.”
So, the Knicks hired Steve Stoute, who’s described as a branding guru.
The Knicks will reportedly hire agent Leon Rose to run their front office. But Stoute is already out front trying to change the Knicks’ image.
That included appearing on ESPN today:
Stoute:
The biggest thing is getting free agents and players to know that this is a place they show up at. This is where they should be. I think that narrative has been lost. So, players haven’t come. A free agent hasn’t come. And if we can sort of solve that problem, which I know we will, we have a great chance. We’re the most iconic team in the league by far.
New York City is the hub of sports and entertainment. That’s how I feel. And it started moving around. My job is to bring it back. Toronto Raptors, they brought in Drake. Right? They brought in Drake to bring that thing. The New York Knicks brought in me.
There had to be a change, right? So, there is a change. That change will bring a new coach and new coaches that are going to help develop these younger players, right? And they’ve got some young superstars. You see R.J. Barrett, Mitch Robinson.
I’m part of a team, and I’m going to be part of a team. But I’ve got a lot of voice.
There’s a lot happening in that interview.
R.J. Barrett and Mitchell Robinson are young superstars? The Knicks are apparently back on the on-again, off-again star hunt. Stoute sure didn’t quiet questions about his involvement in basketball operations by saying, “I’ve got a lot of voice.”
But I’m most intrigued by Stoute comparing himself to Drake. I really hope Stoute didn’t mean “win a championship” when he said “bring that thing.”
Drake had practically nothing to do with Toronto winning last year’s title.