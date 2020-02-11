Rumor: Tom Thibodeau, Jeff Van Gundy on Knicks coaching short list

According to NBA insiders, ex-Knicks assistant Tom Thibodeau and former Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy are expected on Rose’s short list.
Neither Thibodeau nor Van Gundy have gained so much as an interview across the years. Owner James Dolan was said to hold a grudge against Van Gundy for quitting during the 2001-02 campaign…
“If Leon ever hired Jeff, the fans would love him,’’ one insider said.
The connection to Thibodeau is obvious: He is a client of CAA, the agency that Rose is leaving to take over the Knicks. In the case of Van Gundy, he and Rose are reportedly friendly and, as a popular former Knicks’ coach, it’s good marketing.
Rose needs to hire a coach who understands and can help execute his vision on and off the court. There needs to be synergy. If that’s Thibodeau or Van Gundy so be it, but you’d have to wonder what kind of culture he was trying to build.
76ers bring Al Horford off bench, ending his 824-game starter streak
“I just accepted it,” Horford said. “Obviously not the position that I saw myself in this situation, but it was what was best for the team.”
76ers coach Brett Brown, via Hudrick:
“All class,” Brown said about Horford’s reaction. “Right now, this starting group has been struggling, you’ve done nothing wrong. I keep myself up late at night trying to find ways to better coach it and fix it and let it coexist. And to date after 50 whatever games, we’ve struggled a little bit. And that’s one thing. Then the second thing is I feel like I can help you play at the level that you can play at. … You kept us up late at night with many scouting reports trying to figure you out. And I think it can be a win-win.”
“It was originated out of I thought that they were going to go small,” Brown said. “I think that in general, not to use that as the reason, I spoke to Al about it — we’re trying to find ways to help him and help the team. I felt, disregarding the lineup defensive adjustments that I just spoke of, that the time was appropriate to do it and see if we can get sort of that second unit going with Al. We did it with [Manu] Ginobili [with the Spurs] long ago. Al is obviously a quality player and how I end games will be, to me, the judgment.”
That five-man unit has actually played well this season, outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per 100 possessions. But that group – due to injuries and then Richardson coming off the bench for Shake Milton the previous couple games – hadn’t started together in nearly a month. In the prior month, the five-some outscored opponents by just 3.6 points per 100 possessions.
The 76ers have sounded frustrated amid moderate disapointment.
The Horford-Embiid pairing was a particular challenge. That’s the only of the 10 top-player duos that has been outscored this season.
Philadelphia signed Horford to play power forward with Embiid, yes. But the 76ers also valued him playing center when Embiid sits. So, moving Horford to the bench made some sense.
Horford still played 28 minutes, slightly less than the 31 minutes per game he was getting as a starter. Still, it’s tough to construct a winning roster when a backup big is earning $97 million-$109 million over four years. We’ll also see whether Horford chafes more after coming off the bench in a loss. It’s harder to grumble after a win, especially over a good team like the Clippers.
Beyond Horford-Embiid, the only top-player duo with a net rating below +3.0 is Embiid-Simmons (+1.3). The 76ers have shown no interest in breaking up that star pairing. Maybe that’ll change in the offseason.
“While Steve Stoute is a valued contributor to the Knicks’ marketing and branding efforts, he does not speak on behalf of New York Knicks personnel and basketball operations. Any decisions regarding the operations of the team will be made by the new President of the New York Knicks.”
From Steve Stoute –
“In my excitement to defend the Knicks on live TV today, I inadvertently insinuated about Knicks personnel. I look forward to working with Knicks management to elevate the great Knicks brand moving forward.”
I suspect the comment that triggered this response was about a new coach. Mike Miller currently has that job. He’s just an interim replacement for fired David Fizdale, and nobody expects Miller to keep the job long-term. Replacement candidates are already emerging. But it’s uncouth to so publicly flaunt that the team is looking for a new coach.
That said, this prompt and heavy-handed statement makes the Knicks look even worse. It’s even more evidence they’re a mess, running in multiple directions without a unified vision. The problems start with owner James Dolan and trickle down.
Maybe the Knicks should stop trying to hire people who’ll make the Knicks look better and hire someone who will actually make the Knicks be better.
However, if they did that, we wouldn’t get to enjoy statements like this.
Three Things to Know: Brash, ‘good a**h***’ Joel Embiid is back, leads 76ers to win
1) Brash, “good a**h***” version of Joel Embiid back, leads 76ers past Clippers. Joel Embiid says he was turning over a new leaf this season: A little less smack talk, a little more zen. Not stirring the pot. He didn’t like the results, so the old Embiid is back (quote via NBC Sports Philadelphia).
“This year I made a decision to change and I guess it hasn’t worked out. So, it comes with the good and bad. If it helps us win and it helps me help the team in a better way to win games, then I’m going to be that guy.”
“That guy” as in the guy who gets into it with Marcus Morris on the court.
The guy who’s a “good a**h***” on the court and social media.
Also the guy who puts up 26 points, had nine rebounds, and fit together well with Ben Simmons for a night leading the 76ers to one of their best wins of the season, 110-103 over the Clippers (another home win, but still). Simmons had a triple-double of 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, but it was the way everything fit — with Furkan Korkmaz starting to provide more shooting (except he went 0-of-5) and Al Horford coming off the bench — that was impressive. This looked more like the Sixers team we expected before the season.
“They’ve been going at me,” he said of Sixers fans. “I went back at them. We’re all human beings. If I can take it, then everybody else can take it, too. We learn from it, we move on. I’ve gotta do a better job, they’ve gotta do a better job. I understand where they come from, but then again, if you dish it, you’ve gotta be able to take it back.
“But at the end of the day … it’s all love. I love my city. I’ve been here for a long time now. We have a special relationship. I’m happy to be here and I can’t wait for the future, especially this year. I think we can accomplish something great.”
2) James Harden and Russell Westbrook combine for 78 points, Rockets snap Celtics seven-game win streak. Houston’s small-ball lineup is fun. Unless you’re trying to defend it.
James Harden scored 42 points, Russell Westbrook added 36, and it all comes together like that the Rockets are hard to beat. Boston couldn’t, and Houston won 116-105. Harden sparked a 15-2 run in the fourth that sealed the game for Houston.
We’ll see if Houston’s commitment to small ball gets them wins and moves them up the West standings (and we can debate if it will work in in the playoffs), but when it all comes together is fun to watch. We are entertained.
3) The NBA’s television ratings are down, and that may not matter. On Tuesday, Forbes’ annual NBA franchise valuations came out, and it’s a reminder that the rich get richer — the average team value went up 14 percent in the past year. No team went up less than 6 percent in value, and no team is worth less than $1.3 billion, according to Forbes. If you care, your top five most valuable franchises are:
1. New York Knicks: $4.6 billion
2. Los Angeles Lakers: $4.4 billion
3. Golden State Warriors: $4.3 billion
4. Chicago Bulls: $3.2 billion
5. Boston Celtics: $3.1 billion
That’s not what caught my eye in Forbes’ report.
NBA television ratings are down this year, which has led to a lot of hand wringing in certain quarters, especially looking ahead to the next NBA television deal (2025). Maybe those concerns are overblown. Fewer people are watching NBA games the way your father and grandfather did, but in a streaming world are fewer people watching? From Forbes:
Yet as viewing gravitates more seamlessly to a streaming-centric world, the NBA’s younger demographic will be key. The NBA’s average viewership age is 43 versus 52 for the NFL and 59 for MLB, according to Nielsen. Streaming viewership of NBA games on ESPN and TNT is up more than 30% this season.
“This season’s NBA ratings story is silly. It is a small sample size. This is a year-round league with year-round stories,” says sports media consultant Lee Berke of LHB Sports. “The next NBA media agreements will be a substantially evolved set of deals because of streaming. There will be an increasing range of media companies that want the NBA for the U.S. and worldwide.”
The current $2.7 billion per year NBA deal with ESPN and TNT runs through the 2024-25 season, and Berke expects the next deal to roughly double in value.
Double. And that’s just domestic rights.
Predict where the media landscape will be in five years at your own peril, but maybe the bubble on broadcast sports rights is not about to burst. At least not for the NBA. Not yet.
However, Williams Wesley — better known to fans as “Worldwide Wes,” a man with incredible influence on players as a friend and father figure — will not be joining him, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
After internal discussions with the New York Knicks occurred about the possibility of “Worldwide Wes” joining the franchise in a front office role alongside player agent Leon Rose, William Wesley is no longer expected to join the franchise in any formal capacity, league sources have told The Athletic…
It is believed that the Knicks would surely have a position for Wesley should he have an interest in a front-office role, but that his other business ventures make a formal title unlikely.
While Wesley has worked as a consultant with Rose, and been involved in a number of businesses over the years, he has worked in the shadows of the NBA. Those businesses may be so lucrative and/or intricately tied up that him getting out of them for a role with the Knicks was neither easy or wise.
Rose’s task is to come in and change the culture of the Knicks, building an organization and foundation on the court that elite players will want to join. It’s not an easy task, nor is it something that can be done in 18 months. Owner James Dolan needs to be patient — Knicks fans are smart, they can be patient and hopeful if they see a plan and smart moves to further that direction. The franchise has been rudderless — or, not sticking with one plan long enough — for so many years that fans just want, and deserve, real hope.
Maybe Rose can pull that task off, but he’ll be doing it without Worldwide Wes by his side.