Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma loses ball right into basket (video)

The Lakers didn’t need any luck in their 125-100 win over the Suns last night.
Kyle Kuzma got some, anyway.
If the ball hadn’t gone in, would that have been a shooting foul?
Jaxson Hayes and Matisse Thybulle‘s agent made big stinks about Rising Stars omissions.
Meanwhile, Collin Sexton – who limited his response mild griping – will get into the game at All-Star Weekend for an injured Tyler Herro.
NBA release:
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton will replace injured Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro on the U.S. Team in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars, which will be played on Friday, Feb. 14 … in Chicago.
Herro has missed Miami’s last three games with a sore right ankle.
Sexton was a surprising exclusion in the first place. He ranks fourth among rookies and sophomores in points per game (19.7). In fact, the only other player in the top 16 of rookie/sophomore scoring average who wasn’t already selected was Marvin Bagley III, who has missed most of the season due to injury.
Scoring isn’t everything, and Sexton must work on his all-around game – especially distributing and defense. But points usually draw recognition. They’re the biggest reason Sexton got picked here.
It also helps not to say “The NBA can really suck my d—” or call voters “ASSistant coaches.”
Monty Williams took over the Suns – who hadn’t made the playoffs in nine straight years – saying, “The players are going to have to embrace a level of work and commitment that it takes to be a champion.”
Kelly Oubre Jr. felt that last night.
The Phoenix forward came off the bench for the first time this season.
Gina Mizell of The Athletic:
Oubre confirmed that he indeed missed the team bus, and respected Monty’s decision to discipline him. #Suns https://t.co/VMjsSrPauK
— Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) February 11, 2020
Oubre on not starting b/c missed team bus: "Coach had to do what he had to do, in order to kind of keep the discipline going. That's not something that we pride ourselves on. I always try to be on time. I'll just take it on the chin & learn from it & not allow it to happen again"
— Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) February 11, 2020
The 24-year-old Oubre is transitioning from young hustle player to established veteran. It’d be foolish to overreact to a single instance of tardiness. But these are the types of things to clean up.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri wasn’t charged after being accused of hitting sheriff’s deputy in face while trying to reach the court during Toronto’s championship celebration last June in Oakland.
But he could still face civil consequences.
Dave Feschuk of the Toronto Star:
In a federal lawsuit filed Friday in California, sheriff’s deputy Alan Strickland says Ujiri hit him in the face and chest with both fists during an altercation near the court
The suit claims Strickland suffered serious injuries to his body and nervous system that will result in a “permanent disability.”
The suit claims Ujiri’s actions were “foreseeable” based on what it cites as Ujiri’s “previous altercations involving similar circumstances.” The Raptors, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and the NBA were also named in the suit. They’re all accused of failing to warn the plaintiff of Ujiri’s “violent predisposition” and “propensity for physical violence prior to his assault on (Strickland).”
The suit, which seeks medical expenses, lost wages and other damages, also accuses the defendants of failing to “provide adequate safety and security to the public” and “failing to post signs warning of danger, including the danger of Masai Ujiri.”
If nothing else, “the danger of Masai Ujiri” is some turn of phrase.
1) Andre Iguodala shown the love in return to Bay Area, helps Miami get the win. Golden State wasn’t sure if it would get the chance to celebrate Andre Iguodala this season. The Warriors traded him to Memphis in a salary dump last summer, Iguodala and the Grizzlies agreed to have him sit out until he could be traded (note to Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks, everyone was in on this, it wasn’t personal), and once he did get traded would that team still come to the new Chase Center?
At the February deadline, Iguodala was traded to Miami. Monday night the Heat visited the Warriors, and the former Finals MVP’s role in bringing titles to Golden State was celebrated. There was a tribute video.
And Iguodala spoke to the crowd.
Miami traded for Iguodala for all the reasons Golden State was celebrating him — they want his grit, determination, and leadership in the playoffs. Miami wants to make a real run at the Bucks in the East and Iguodala would be a big part of that.
He didn’t need to be a big part of Miami cruising to a win against the shorthanded Warriors, Iguodala played 16 minutes, had a bucket and grabbed five boards. Jimmy Butler had 21, as did Jae Crowder off the bench (don’t sleep on that deadline addition in Miami). The Heat picked up the win 113-101.
Iguodala, however, will forever be remembered in Warriors lore.
2) Spencer Dinwiddie drains game-winner to lift Nets over Pacers. This is a punch-to-the-gut loss for Indiana, and they helped bring it upon themselves.
Indiana was up four points inside a minute, but a Brooklyn offensive rebound set up the chance for Joe Harris to cut the lead to two with a driving layup. Then came the killer sequence: A terrible shot choice from Victor Oladipo — a pull-up three with 13 seconds left on the shot clock — then a pick-and-pop three by Harris where the Pacers’ rotation was a step slow, and the Nets were up one. All-Star Domantas Sabonis isolated on what’s left of DeAndre Jordan, drove around him, got the layup and put the Pacers back up by one with 9.9 seconds left.
Then Spencer Dinwiddie did this.
SPENCER DINWIDDIE GAME-WINNER.@MaimonidesMC PLAY OF THE GAME 🎥 pic.twitter.com/qOmuM9Ltoo
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 11, 2020
Ballgame.
The Pacers have now lost six in a row. Getting Oladipo back has not been the answer. Meanwhile, the Nets keep on winning without Kyrie Irving in the lineup.
3) Highlight of the Night: Bojan Bogdanovic wraps the ball around Kristaps Porzingis’ leg. This is fantastic, Bogdanovic brought a little European playground to the yard, and it led to a Rudy Gobert dunk.
your life without this highlight:
★ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆
your life with it:
★ ★ ★ ★ ★ pic.twitter.com/YRQfE96X4L
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 11, 2020
That. Was. Awesome.
Also, the Jazz beat the Luka-less Mavericks 123-119, behind 25 from Jordan Clarkson. That trade was a great fit for Utah.Follow @basketballtalk