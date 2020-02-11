Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Other teams are watching, wondering if Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons era nearing end in Philly

By Kurt HelinFeb 11, 2020, 5:27 PM EST
The Philadelphia 76ers have two All-Star players in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, two guys who can be foundational pieces of a franchise, and the team has given absolutely no indication there is a plan to break them up.

That hasn’t stopped other teams from keeping an eye on it, speculating about it, and some (maybe even many) think the day is coming, sooner rather than later.

Here’s what has been said on a couple of recent podcasts. First, there is Howard Beck of the Bleacher Report, with Zach Lowe on The Full 48.

“There are plenty of people around the league who believe this is it, these are the final days of Embiid and Simmons together.”

This is how Brian Windhorst of ESPN phrased it on his Hoops Collective podcast (hat tip Reddit NBA).

“But anyways, one of the conversations people are starting to have in the league is ‘will they move Embiid? What’s the price? Where would he go?’ I’m not going to get into that, but my point is people are talking about that.”

A few thoughts on this:

• Expect a forceful denial from GM Elton Brand and Philadelphia very soon.

• When teams struggle, this is what happens. Rumors, sometimes fanciful rumors, start to fly around. And the Sixers have struggled this season, and it’s not just the recent five-game losing streak — if the playoffs started today they would be on the road, something not expected from them before the season.

• Sources I have spoken to around the league painted this picture (and Windhorst mentions it): It’s too hard to get two elite players, trading one (and certainly not getting full value back) is the absolute last resort. The more likely pattern is Brett Brown gets fired after the season and another coach is brought in. However, if in a year or two that coach cannot get Embiid and Simmons to blend at a championship level, then the Sixers will start to explore trades. (Both players are under contract for three seasons after this one, there is no pressure to trade or lose them on the Sixers.)

• While Embiid is the better player right now, Philly may look to move him and build around Simmons because he as seen as having a longer career.

• Or, Philadelphia turns it around this season and this all seems a distant memory.

Knicks again top Forbes NBA franchise valuation list, now worth $4.6 billion

By Kurt HelinFeb 11, 2020, 6:36 PM EST
What television ratings downturn? What troubles with China? What issue with load management?

None of that has impacted franchise values — Forbes annual valuations are out, and they show NBA team values went up 14 percent in the past year. No team went up less than 6 percent in value, and no team is worth less than $1.3 billion, according to Forbes. Just remember that next time an owner cries about his team not making money — franchise value increases are not counted in that number. The owners are doing just fine, thank you very much.

Even if the team is not well run — the Knicks remain at the top of the value list at $4.6 billion (they have led most years), followed by the Lakers ($4.4 billion) and the Warriors ($4.3 billion). Here is the full list:

1. New York Knicks: $4.6 billion
2. Los Angeles Lakers: $4.4 billion
3. Golden State Warriors: $4.3 billion
4. Chicago Bulls: $3.2 billion
5. Boston Celtics: $3.1 billion
6. Los Angeles Clippers: $2.6 billion
7. Brooklyn Nets: $2.5 billion
8. Houston Rockets: $2.475 billion
9. Dallas Mavericks: $2.4 billion
10. Toronto Raptors: $2.1 billion
11. Philadelphia 76ers: $2 billion
12. Miami Heat: $1.95 billion
13. Portland Trail Blazers: $1.85 billion
14. San Antonio Spurs: $1.8 billion
15. Sacramento Kings: $1.775 billion
16. Washington Wizards: $1.75 billion
17. Phoenix Suns: $1.625 billion
18. Denver Nuggets: $1.6 billion
19. Milwaukee Bucks: $1.58 billion
20. Oklahoma City Thunder: $1.575 billion
21. Utah Jazz: $1.55 billion
22. Indiana Pacers: $1.525 billion
23. Atlanta Hawks: $1.52 billion
24. Cleveland Cavaliers: $1.51 billion
25. Charlotte Hornets: $1.5 billion
26. Detroit Pistons: $1.45 billion
27. Orlando Magic: $1.43 billion
28. Minnesota Timberwolves: $1.375 billion
29. New Orleans Pelicans: $1.35 billion
30. Memphis Grizzlies: $1.3 billion

One other interesting note in the Forbes article, as it pertains to the decline in ratings this season: That’s the way your father watched the NBA, not the wave of the future, so those ratings may not hurt the next broadcast deal at all.

Yet as viewing gravitates more seamlessly to a streaming-centric world, the NBA’s younger demographic will be key. The NBA’s average viewership age is 43 versus 52 for the NFL and 59 for MLB, according to Nielsen. Streaming viewership of NBA games on ESPN and TNT is up more than 30% this season.

“This season’s NBA ratings story is silly. It is a small sample size. This is a year-round league with year-round stories,” says sports media consultant Lee Berke of LHB Sports. “The next NBA media agreements will be a substantially evolved set of deals because of streaming. There will be an increasing range of media companies that want the NBA for the U.S. and worldwide.”

The current $2.7 billion per year NBA deal with ESPN and TNT runs through the 2024-25 season, and Berke expects the next deal to roughly double in value.

That new deal will be very different, and much more about streaming and other alternative forms of broadcasts, but it could well be just as lucrative, if not more.

Steve Stoute: Raptors ‘brought in Drake to bring that thing. The New York Knicks brought in me’

By Dan FeldmanFeb 11, 2020, 4:15 PM EST
UPDATE: Maybe Steve Stoute doesn’t have as much voice as he thinks.

After the marketing consultant’s words on ESPN spread across the NBA world on Tuesday, the Knicks pumped the breaks, told him to stay in his lane, and issued this statement.

“While Steve Stoute is a valued contributor to the Knicks’ marketing and branding efforts, he does not speak on behalf of New York Knicks personnel and basketball operations. Any decisions regarding the operations of the team will be made by the new President of the New York Knicks.”

Stoute also had a statement.

“In my excitement to defend the Knicks on live TV today, I inadvertently insinuated about Knicks personnel. I look forward to working with Knicks management to elevate the great Knicks brand moving forward.”

——————————————

Knicks owner James Dolan went on radio last spring and predicted success in free agency. Everyone assumed he meant Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Not only did the Knicks strike out, those stars signed with the crosstown Nets. Durant even declared the Knicks to be uncool.

So, the Knicks hired Steve Stoute, who’s described as a branding guru.

The Knicks will reportedly hire agent Leon Rose to run their front office. But Stoute is already out front trying to change the Knicks’ image.

That included appearing on ESPN today:

Stoute:

The biggest thing is getting free agents and players to know that this is a place they show up at. This is where they should be. I think that narrative has been lost. So, players haven’t come. A free agent hasn’t come. And if we can sort of solve that problem, which I know we will, we have a great chance. We’re the most iconic team in the league by far.

New York City is the hub of sports and entertainment. That’s how I feel. And it started moving around. My job is to bring it back. Toronto Raptors, they brought in Drake. Right? They brought in Drake to bring that thing. The New York Knicks brought in me.

There had to be a change, right? So, there is a change. That change will bring a new coach and new coaches that are going to help develop these younger players, right? And they’ve got some young superstars. You see R.J. Barrett, Mitch Robinson.

I’m part of a team, and I’m going to be part of a team. But I’ve got a lot of voice.

There’s a lot happening in that interview.

R.J. Barrett and Mitchell Robinson are young superstars? The Knicks are apparently back on the on-again, off-again star hunt. Stoute sure didn’t quiet questions about his involvement in basketball operations by saying, “I’ve got a lot of voice.”

But I’m most intrigued by Stoute comparing himself to Drake. I really hope Stoute didn’t mean “win a championship” when he said “bring that thing.”

Drake had practically nothing to do with Toronto winning last year’s title.

The Raptors won because they made a daring trade for Kawhi Leonard… because they bet on Kyle Lowry, who willed himself to greatness… because they identified and developed players like Pascal Siakam. Toronto’s basketball operations – from executives to coaches to players – made that happen.

Even if Stoute meant only in terms of recognition as entertainment venture, it’s still a wild comparison. Drake is a highly singer. Stoute is barely known outside the industry.

I can see a couple similarities, though. Stoute – who casually mentioned Stephen Curry and LeBron James during this interview – could get the Knicks fined for tampering just like Drake got the Raptors fined for tampering. Toronto also didn’t get the free agent, Durant, Drake was recruiting.

Pascal Siakam not your typical max player

By Dan FeldmanFeb 11, 2020, 2:48 PM EST
DETROIT – Pascal Siakam, wearing a camouflage sweatshirt, jokingly hid behind a Raptors staffer to duck his post-game interview. Siakam said he was promised a respite from the sometimes-tedious responsibility. A reporter replied that the hiatus didn’t apply when Siakam scored 30.

Of course, Siakam soon came out and dutifully answered questions.

He has been front and center as Toronto’s go-to star all season.

The Raptors have faced rarely precedented upheaval for a defending champion. Toronto lost players responsible for nearly a third of its 2019 postseason minutes. That’s high, but not unique, for a title team. The 1969 Celtics, 1998 Bulls, 2003 Spurs and 2011 Mavericks lost more. But the Raptors became the first defending champion to lose an unquestioned star to another team.

In 1998, Chicago knew it was rebuilding after Michael Jordan’s retirement. In 2003, San Antonio still had Tim Duncan. In 2011, Dallas still had Dirk Nowitzki.

Kawhi Leonard signing with the Clippers created an identity crisis in Toronto. The Raptors had come to rely heavily on Leonard, but they still wanted to win this season – just without their best player.

Boston in 1969 provided a depressing example. Bill Russell retired after the Celtics’ championship. Even with John Havlicek, Boston went just 34-48 the next season.

But Siakam knew where Toronto would turn without Leonard: Siakam.

“Being a max player,” Siakam said, “you expect that.”

Siakam, who signed a max contract extension last fall, looks the part.

His blistering start to the season put him in the superstar conversation. He’s the engine behind the Raptors’ 40-14 record. Voted an All-Star starter, Siakam even had captains Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James bantering about who’d get to select him while MVP candidates Luka Doncic and James Harden remained on the board during the All-Star draft.

Except Siakam is far from a typical max player.

His contract status, age, entry to the NBA and incredible rise tell a distinctive story. The next chapters will shape Toronto for years to come.

Contract status

Since the NBA adopted the current format with the 1999 rookie class, 32 players have signed max rookie-scale extensions (defined by starting salary). Just eight of those deals were shorter than the longest-allowable length:

  • LeBron James (Cavaliers in 2006)
  • Dwyane Wade (Heat in 2006)
  • Chris Bosh (Raptors in 2006)
  • Chris Paul (New Orleans in 2008)
  • Deron Williams (Jazz in 2008)
  • Kevin Love with (Timberwolves in 2011)
  • DeMarcus Cousins (Kings in 2013)
  • Pascal Siakam (Raptors in 2019)

In every previous case, the shorter extension signaled underlying turbulence:

  • LeBron, Wade and Bosh wanted to hit unrestricted free agency sooner. Though Wade re-signed in Miami as part of the star team-up, the main priority seemed to be joining forces with LeBron and maybe Bosh. It just happened with the Heat rather than Bulls.
  • Following the lead of his friend LeBron, Chris Paul took a shorter extension. Two years later, Paul pressured New Orleans to trade him. A year after that, the team acquiesced, sending Paul to the Clippers.
  • Deron Williams, widely viewed as Paul’s peer, also took the shorter extension. Fearing the disgruntled star bolting, Utah traded Williams to the Nets.
  • The Timberwolves infamously saved their designated-player extension for Ricky Rubio, upsetting Love. The Minnesota-Love relationship never recovered, and he worked a trade to the Cavaliers a few years later.
  • Sacramento was reportedly troubled by Cousins’ behavior and unwilling to commit a fifth season on his rookie-scale extension. On the verge of giving him another extension years later, the Kings got cold feet and instead traded him to the Pelicans.

On the other hand, Siakam looks stable in Toronto. There are no known concerns about his attitude. In fact, it appears exemplary. There has been no chatter about Siakam looking to leave, either.

Most players who can secure a max-salary extension also seek maximum security, especially on their first big payday. Siakam was no exception. His agents originally asked the Raptors for five years.

Toronto offered four, and Siakam accepted. There can be advantages to the shorter deal – namely getting to another, potentially higher-paying, deal sooner.

Where many players would have pushed for the larger guarantee, Siakam was comfortable betting on himself. He and his agents, Jaafar Choufani and Todd Ramasar, just prioritized a max salary rather than the very most years.

“There’s so much that comes with that in terms of respect among your peers, in terms of your placement with the franchise,” Choufani said.

So, why did the Raptors want the shorter extension?

Age

In 2016, the Bucks signed Giannis Antetokounmpo to a four-year extension worth slightly less than the max. A five-year extension would have required paying the full max.

Think Milwaukee would rather have the Most Valuable Player locked up an additional season rather than get the salary savings?

The Raptors could have similar regrets in a few years. Siakam is now headed toward 2024, rather than 2025, unrestricted free agency.

But there’s a key difference between Siakam and Antetokounmpo. In fact, there’s a key difference between Siakam and nearly every other player to sign a max rookie-scale extension.

Siakam is much older.

When his extension kicks in, Siakam will be 26. Only Steve Francis was older to begin a max rookie-scale extension.

By the third season of his extension, Francis looked like a shell of himself. After the fourth season, he agreed to a buyout. He was out of the NBA altogether before the end of what would have been the fifth season of his extension.

Of course, Siakam isn’t Francis. Siakam isn’t like anyone we’ve ever seen.

Entry to NBA and incredible rise

The Raptors drafted Siakam with the No. 27 pick in 2016. Even that low, he was widely viewed as a reach. Siakam looked like just a hustle player, and his age appeared to limit his ceiling.

Only three years later, Siakam became only player selected outside lottery to receive a max rookie-scale extension.

“For those kids out there that want to see how good you can be, go watch him in the summer time,” said former Raptors coach Dwane Casey, who now coaches the Pistons. “Not worried about load management. The kid worked three a times a day, him and Rico Hines out there in L.A.”

Siakam went from barely used to key reserve to Most Improved Player. By the end of Toronto’s title run, he was playing like a star.

Most of Siakam’s all-in-one numbers are down this season. He’s not shooting as efficiently as last season. His defense – still elite when necessary – isn’t quite as imposing.

But Siakam has shouldered a massive offensive burden, which is exactly what the Raptors needed.

“Now, he goes out with the idea that he is the primary guy, right from the jump and not waiting to see how the flow of the game goes or Kawhi has it going or whatever,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. “He kind of just takes it right from the opening tip and goes with it.”

Even after winning Most Improved Player, Siakam continues to add facets to his game.

Casey described Siakam’s previous approach as, “Shooting was his last resort.” Now, Siakam – who faces far more attention than ever – says, “I feel like I can always get whatever I want.”

This continued development explains why I wouldn’t have picked Siakam for Most Improved Player last season. De'Aaron Fox grew more in a single year, the timeframe for the annual award.

Siakam’s progress spans multiple years – and is therefore also far larger in summation. That deserves its own recognition.

Just 16 players have set a career high in points per game then increase their scoring average by at least 15 within two seasons. Siakam – who has gone from 7.3 to 16.9 to 23.7 points per game, an increase of 16.4 – is on pace to become the 17th.

Here’s everyone to do it:

Pascal Siakam

Siakam’s journey from Cameroon to New Mexico State to the NBA was already an amazing story. Add this newfound level of stardom, and it’s jaw-dropping.

Just not to Siakam.

“I always understood the level I could get to, and I understand the level I can get to,” Siakam said. “I’m not there yet, and I’m going to continue to work to get there.”

What is that level?

“I think the sky’s the limit,” Siakam said before correcting himself. “There’s no limit at all.”

Kristaps Porzingis can’t poke out ball stuck behind backboard, so Boban Marjanovic does (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 11, 2020, 2:01 PM EST
The legend of Boban Marjanovic just grew even larger.

How large?

Bigger than 7-foot-3 Mavericks teammate Kristaps Porzingis.