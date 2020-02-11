Ben Simmons has triple-double, meshes well with Joel Embiid, 76ers top Clippers

Associated PressFeb 11, 2020, 11:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons had 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-103 on Tuesday night.

Joel Embiid also scored 26 points and Tobias Harris added 17 points and 12 boards for Philadelphia, which has the NBA’s best home record at 25-2. Josh Richardson scored 17 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Kawhi Leonard led Los Angeles with 30 points, and reserve Landry Shamet scored 19 against his former team.

Richardson nailed his third 3-pointer of the quarter to give Philadelphia a 102-94 lead with 4:44 left. Then he scored on a driving left-handed layup and made the free throw to complete the 3-point play, extending the lead to 11. His free throw made it 110-100 with 1:15 remaining after the Clippers cut the deficit to single digits.

Leonard faced the Sixers for the first time since his quadruple-doink, buzzer-beater knocked Philadelphia of the playoffs last May. Leonard’s shot gave Toronto a 92-90 victory in Game 7 and the Raptors went on to win the NBA championship.

The Sixers opened the second half with a 16-5 run, taking a 70-59 lead. Simmons, Embiid and Glenn Robinson III combined for 14 of the 16.

The Sixers led by 12 in the second quarter after Embiid’s reverse layup two minutes in, but the Clippers chipped away. Los Angeles closed out the half with a layup by Williams and pull-up jumper by Leonard to tie it at 54.

Embiid heard some boos mixed in with loud cheers when he was introduced. The All-Star center shushed the crowd and screamed an expletive following a shot Sunday after the team heard boos. He exacerbated the situation with a social media post Monday and a friendly exchange with Jimmy Butler, hinting he might join his former teammate who now plays for Miami.

But it was all love for Embiid in the fourth quarter after he and Marcus Morris got into a shoving match. Embiid did a shimmy for fans and got a loud ovation (see the video above).

Watch Zion Williamson score season high 31, lead Pelicans past Trail Blazers

Associated PressFeb 12, 2020, 12:13 AM EST
Leave a comment

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored a season-high 31 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans used a dominant second half to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 138-117 on Tuesday night.

Playing 28 minutes in just his ninth NBA game, Williamson used his 6-foot-6, 285-pound frame, quick feet and explosive vertical to have his way with every defender Portland tried against him. Williamson was either too strong, too fast, or both. He mixed spinning dribbles and sudden baseline drives into his usual arsenal of soaring transition dunks and tenacious putbacks.

JJ Redick scored 20 and Josh Hart had 17 points for New Orleans, which trailed by as many as 16 in the first quarter before taking command en route to a third straight victory. Jrue Holiday contributed 16 points and 10 assists, while Lonzo Ball added 10 points and 10 assists.

Portland star Damian Lillard scored 20 points – less than half of his 42-point average over his previous 10 games. But his playing time was limited in the fourth quarter when the Pelicans, who led by as many as 26, had put the game out of reach.

CJ McCollum had 18 points for the Trail Blazers, and Carmelo Anthony also finished with 18, but just four after halftime. Hassan Whiteside had 17 points and 14 rebounds.

After Williamson’s early dunk and free throws helped New Orleans surge to a 12-7 lead, Portland suddenly turned the tide with a 24-3 run that began with a pair of turnaround jumpers by Anthony, who later added a cutting dunk. McCollum hit a pair of 3s, Whiteside scored on a floater and a hook shot, and Lillard added a driving layup while being fouled.

That stretch put the Pelicans in a 31-15 hole, out of which they gradually climbed for the duration of the half.

Williamson, who scored 17 in the first half, helped fuel the comeback, throwing down Holiday’s alley-oop lob with two hands to cut Portland’s lead to 60-54. Hart and Jackson each hit 3s late in the period, Holiday added a slashing transition layup through a crowd of converging defenders and Williamson’s free throw cut Portland’s lead to 65-63 at halftime.

New Orleans then pushed in front in the third, when Hart scored 12 points on shots ranging from a pull-up in the lane, to a breakaway dunk after his steal, to a left-wing 3.

New Orleans scored 41 points in the period alone, leading by as many as 21 when Redick hit his second 3 of the quarter to make it 104-83.

 

Rumor: Tom Thibodeau, Jeff Van Gundy to be on Knicks coaching short list

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 11, 2020, 9:51 PM EST
Leave a comment

Changes are coming to New York. Long-time James Dolan guy Steve Mills is out, soon Leon Rose and World Wide Wes will take over running the organization. This is an organization moving into the modern NBA…

With Tom Thibodeau or Jeff Van Gundy as coach?

Those are two names that have come up in early speculation about the next Knicks head coach, reports Mark Berman of the New York Post.

According to NBA insiders, ex-Knicks assistant Tom Thibodeau and former Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy are expected on Rose’s short list.

Neither Thibodeau nor Van Gundy have gained so much as an interview across the years. Owner James Dolan was said to hold a grudge against Van Gundy for quitting during the 2001-02 campaign…

“If Leon ever hired Jeff, the fans would love him,’’ one insider said.

The connection to Thibodeau is obvious: He is a client of CAA, the agency that Rose is leaving to take over the Knicks. In the case of Van Gundy, he and Rose are reportedly friendly and, as a popular former Knicks’ coach, it’s good marketing.

For everything Steve Stoute did wrong in the last 24 hours, he’s not wrong about needing to change the culture and perception of the franchise among younger league players. Would bringing back old-school, grinding coaches help that cause?

Rose needs to hire a coach who understands and can help execute his vision on and off the court. There needs to be synergy. If that’s Thibodeau or Van Gundy so be it, but you’d have to wonder what kind of culture he was trying to build.

Joel Embiid gets a few boos from Philly fans during introductions

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 11, 2020, 7:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

If television and streaming didn’t exist, and Sixers fans could only watch home games, they would be planning the championship parade route. Philadelphia is 23-2 at home.

However, Sixers fans do watch road games, where the team has dropped 12-of-14 and five in a row. Philly fans are frustrated with a team not living up to its potential, and when the home team stumbled a little recently, they booed Joel Embiid, the team leader. He responded by “sushing” the crowd after a critical late three against the Bulls. That became a thing when Embiid decided to troll the fans a little on social media (then Jimmy Butler jumped in).

Tuesday night before the 76ers took on the Clippers, there were a few boos mixed in the cheers.

A few minutes later, after an Embiid offensive rebound and putback, he waved the crowd on and they were behind him again.

Other teams may be monitoring the situation, but Embiid isn’t going anywhere in the short term. That might be a different story for coach Brett Brown, but teams don’t trade away All-NBA talent until they are forced to.

Knicks again top Forbes NBA franchise valuation list, now worth $4.6 billion

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 11, 2020, 6:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

What television ratings downturn? What troubles with China? What issue with load management?

None of that has impacted franchise values — Forbes annual valuations are out, and they show NBA team values went up 14 percent in the past year. No team went up less than 6 percent in value, and no team is worth less than $1.3 billion, according to Forbes. Just remember that next time an owner cries about his team not making money — franchise value increases are not counted in that number. The owners are doing just fine, thank you very much.

Even if the team is not well run — the Knicks remain at the top of the value list at $4.6 billion (they have led most years), followed by the Lakers ($4.4 billion) and the Warriors ($4.3 billion). Here is the full list:

1. New York Knicks: $4.6 billion
2. Los Angeles Lakers: $4.4 billion
3. Golden State Warriors: $4.3 billion
4. Chicago Bulls: $3.2 billion
5. Boston Celtics: $3.1 billion
6. Los Angeles Clippers: $2.6 billion
7. Brooklyn Nets: $2.5 billion
8. Houston Rockets: $2.475 billion
9. Dallas Mavericks: $2.4 billion
10. Toronto Raptors: $2.1 billion
11. Philadelphia 76ers: $2 billion
12. Miami Heat: $1.95 billion
13. Portland Trail Blazers: $1.85 billion
14. San Antonio Spurs: $1.8 billion
15. Sacramento Kings: $1.775 billion
16. Washington Wizards: $1.75 billion
17. Phoenix Suns: $1.625 billion
18. Denver Nuggets: $1.6 billion
19. Milwaukee Bucks: $1.58 billion
20. Oklahoma City Thunder: $1.575 billion
21. Utah Jazz: $1.55 billion
22. Indiana Pacers: $1.525 billion
23. Atlanta Hawks: $1.52 billion
24. Cleveland Cavaliers: $1.51 billion
25. Charlotte Hornets: $1.5 billion
26. Detroit Pistons: $1.45 billion
27. Orlando Magic: $1.43 billion
28. Minnesota Timberwolves: $1.375 billion
29. New Orleans Pelicans: $1.35 billion
30. Memphis Grizzlies: $1.3 billion

One other interesting note in the Forbes article, as it pertains to the decline in ratings this season: That’s the way your father watched the NBA, not the wave of the future, so those ratings may not hurt the next broadcast deal at all.

Yet as viewing gravitates more seamlessly to a streaming-centric world, the NBA’s younger demographic will be key. The NBA’s average viewership age is 43 versus 52 for the NFL and 59 for MLB, according to Nielsen. Streaming viewership of NBA games on ESPN and TNT is up more than 30% this season.

“This season’s NBA ratings story is silly. It is a small sample size. This is a year-round league with year-round stories,” says sports media consultant Lee Berke of LHB Sports. “The next NBA media agreements will be a substantially evolved set of deals because of streaming. There will be an increasing range of media companies that want the NBA for the U.S. and worldwide.”

The current $2.7 billion per year NBA deal with ESPN and TNT runs through the 2024-25 season, and Berke expects the next deal to roughly double in value.

That new deal will be very different, and much more about streaming and other alternative forms of broadcasts, but it could well be just as lucrative, if not more.