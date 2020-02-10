Watch Spencer Dinwiddie’s game-winner for Nets; Pacers drop sixth straight

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie, in isolation on Malcolm Brogdon, made a 21-foot jumper with 5 seconds left Monday night to give the Brooklyn Nets a 106-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

SPENCER DINWIDDIE GAME-WINNER.@MaimonidesMC PLAY OF THE GAME 🎥 pic.twitter.com/qOmuM9Ltoo — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 11, 2020

Dinwiddie finished with 21 points.

The lead changed hands three times in the final 27 seconds and wasn’t decided until Malcolm Brogdon’s 3-pointer at the buzzer came up short. Brooklyn has won two straight at Indianapolis for the first time since 2012-13.

Domantas Sabonis had 23 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his fourth triple-double this season. T.J. Warren added 19 points but couldn’t prevent the Pacers from extending their losing streak to a season-high six games.

The Pacers, who won the first two games in this season’s series, took a 78-76 lead after Doug McDermott‘s four-point play in the final minute of the third quarter.

Indiana kept the lead until Joe Harris made a 3-point to give Brooklyn a 104-103 advantage with 27 seconds left.

THIS IS WHAT JOE HARRIS DOES 💦 pic.twitter.com/3HQrRZMDJE — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 11, 2020

Dinwiddie’s winner was a tough shot. The 3 before that from Harris was the killer. Brogdon fights over the double drag to stay with the ballhandler (Dinwiddie). Harris pops to arc. JHoliday switches to the ball = open spot 3 off the swing #PacersNets — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) February 11, 2020

The Pacers answered with a layup from Sabonis before Dinwiddie gave Brooklyn the lead with his jumper on the Nets’ final possession.

The Pacers finally had their projected starting lineup intact: Brogdon, Oladipo, Warren, Sabonis and Turner.

It didn’t make a difference Monday but coach Nate McMillan hopes that changes soon.

“It’s only taken, what, 53 games to get to this point?” McMillan said. “But we have a chance now to establish this group and build off that.”