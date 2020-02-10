Rockets center P.J. Tucker
Report: Rockets guaranteeing P.J. Tucker’s salary for next season

By Dan FeldmanFeb 10, 2020, 3:30 PM EST
P.J. Tucker sought a contract extension before the season. Understandably, the Rockets didn’t guarantee extra money to a 34-year-old who was already locked up two more years.

Since, Houston has put even more on Tucker’s shoulders.

The Rockets are really leaning into small ball. They depend on 6-foot-5 Tucker as their nominal starting center. He’s battling far bigger players inside every game.

So, Houston is making a small concession.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Rockets didn’t have to guarantee Tucker’s $7,969,537 salary for next season until July 1. By doing it sooner, they risk him getting injured or declining.

But Tucker has been worth way more than that.

It’s probably worth – and just kind – giving him peace of mind.

Maurice Harkless keeps getting traded. He’s unbothered

Knicks forward Maurice Harkless
By Dan FeldmanFeb 10, 2020, 2:28 PM EST
Maurice Harkless is a solid NBA starter. He works hard. He fits in. He produces. Just last season, he was starting in the Western Conference finals.

In fewer than nine months since, Harkless has technically been traded two times – effectively three times, and it easily could have been four times. He started this season with the champion-contending Clippers and got sent to the lowly Knicks just before the trade deadline.

None of the deals were primarily about Harkless’ on-court ability. His $11,011,234 salary on an expiring contract just made him highly exchangeable as teams sought to achieve greater objectives.

A prominent casualty of the NBA’s transactions era, Harkless has elicited sympathy. Told of that sentiment, Harkless stared blankly before chuckling.

“Don’t feel bad for me,” Harkless said, breaking into full laughter.

Harkless is a true professional. He has perspective both outside the NBA (“A lot of people that have got worse things to deal with”) and inside the NBA. He has been traded four (effectively, five) times in his eight-year career.

Heck, the first trade came before his career really began.

Harkless is one of just six players in the last 20 years who signed his rookie-scale contract then got traded before the ensuing season.*

The 76ers drafted him No. 15 in 2012 then included him in the blockbuster four-team Dwight Howard trade, which landed Andrew Bynum in Philadelphia.

*The other five:

For the 76ers, the trade as a disaster. For Harkless, it came just in time. He was set to sign a lease his next trip to Philadelphia.

He joined the Magic and showed promise his first couple seasons. But his role shrank his third year.

Still, Harkless left an impression that season on a rookie teammate named Elfrid Payton, who now reunites with Harkless in New York.

“Everybody comes from a position where they’ve always been The Man, so to speak, quote unquote,” Payton said. “But when you get here, everybody’s like that. So, somebody has to sit down. Even when he was in those situations, he still works hard, came to the gym on time, put in extra work.”

After the season, Orlando traded Harkless to the Trail Blazers for a top-55-protected pick – literally the smallest-allowable return, what amounted to nothing. He didn’t take offense.

“All I cared about was I was in a new situation,” Harkless said. “I didn’t care how I got there.”

Harkless blossomed in Portland. He re-signed for four years, $42 million in 2016 – the only big contract the Trail Blazers didn’t quickly regret from that summer’s spending spree.

That contract contained a $500,000 bonus if Harkless made 35% of his 3-pointers in 2016-17. In the final week of the season, Harkless was at 35.1%. Another miss would drop him to 34.9%.

Harless – who’d been attempting a 3-pointer every 11 minutes of playing time – finished the season going more than 100 straight minutes without shooting a 3 to clinch the money.

What an all-time classic example of a player understanding the business.

Harkless helped the Trail Blazers reach the 2019 Western Conference finals and figured the team would remain intact.

Instead, with starting center Jusuf Nurkic injured, Portland landed longtime-target Hassan Whiteside from the Heat last summer. Harkless’ salary got him included in the trade.

But Miami didn’t want Harkless. In order to complete their sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler, the Heat re-routed Harkless – and a first-round pick! – to the Clippers in what became a four-team deal.

Harkless played well in L.A. as the third forward behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. It’s incredible the Clippers got a first-round pick for taking Harkless, a contributor on an expiring contract.

That contract also made Harkless key matching salary when the Clippers upgraded before the trade deadline. They sent him (with draft picks this time) to New York for Marcus Morris.

The Knicks are heading to the lottery and don’t have a clear need for a veteran like Harkless. It wouldn’t have been surprising if they flipped him before the deadline for a worse player and a pick. Maybe they just didn’t have enough time to work out that deal, especially given their chaotic front-office situation.

New York would accommodate a Harkless buyout if he wants, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post. Harkless would be playoff eligible elsewhere if waived by March 1.

For now, Harkless – a New York native who played at St. John’s – is excited about joining the Knicks.

There can be a lot of distraction and hassle with playing on a hometown team. It isn’t for everyone. But Harkless just saw firsthand how Leonard and George are handling playing in their native Southern California.

“They love it,” Harkless said.

This is a new experience, even for the veteran Harkless.

So is getting traded during the season. His previous trades all happened during the summer.

Last week, Harkless went from L.A. to New York for a physical then joined his new team in Detroit. Still learning the playbook, he didn’t play against the Pistons. The Knicks continued to Atlanta, but Harkless didn’t play against the Hawks, either, due to illness. New York will host the Wizards on Wednesday.

“It’s a whirlwind,” Harkless said.

Report: Suns waiving Tyler Johnson

Suns guard Tyler Johnson
By Dan FeldmanFeb 10, 2020, 1:06 PM EST
Last season, Tyler Johnson waived $932,254 of his trade bonus to facilitate a trade from the competitive Heat to the lowly Suns.

Phoenix was desperate at point guard, and Johnson did increase his playing time there. But the Suns were never going to be content with Johnson starting at point guard. They signed Ricky Rubio, traded for Jevon Carter and developed Elie Okobo.

Now, Johnson is buried on the depth chart.

His large expiring contract created trade possibilities. But with the trade deadline passed and no deal struck, Phoenix is ready to let Johnson go on his way.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

I wouldn’t be surprised if Johnson gave up a small amount in a buyout. If he signs a rest-of-season minimum-salary contract the day games resume following All-Star break, he’d earn $595,709.

Johnson is having the worst season of is career. If healthy, the 27-year-old combo guard could theoretically upgrade the deep bench on a win-now team. But that first requires diagnosing why he has slipped so far this season.

USA Basketball names 44 finalists for 2020 Olympics

Team USA in 2012 Olympics
By Dan FeldmanFeb 10, 2020, 11:57 AM EST
Team USA just placed seventh in the FIBA World Cup – the Americans’ worst-ever finish in a major tournament. Their biggest problem? Lack of star power.

Now, it’s time for the U.S. to renew hope for the 2020 Olympics.

USA Basketball released a star-studded list of 44 finalists for the roster in Tokyo:

None of these players are required to play if selected. The player pool for the World Cup once looked similarly promising. Then, player after player withdrew. The reasons for not playing – health, personal – usually emerge closer to the event. For now, it’s easier for players to express interest. They can always withdraw later.

Likewise, USA Basketball can always put someone on the final roster who isn’t a finalist now. This list isn’t binding. So, it’s not worth getting worked up about omissions.

That said, HOW THE HECK ARE Trae Young, Zion Williamson AND Ja Morant NOT INCLUDED? All three are good right now. Given their youth, they’ll likely look even better next summer. Young is already an All-Star!

Several other good players didn’t make this list, including C.J. McCollum, Fred VanVleet and Spencer Dinwiddie. But they’re a little older and therefore less likely to make a leap into consensus stardom.

And that’s what it might require to make this roster.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry and have already expressed strong interest in playing. Other players who’ve previously represented the U.S., including LeBron James, will also get favorable consideration.

Kevin Durant: I decided midway through last season to leave Warriors

By Dan FeldmanFeb 10, 2020, 10:22 AM EST
In February 2019, Ethan Strauss of The Athletic heightened discussion about Kevin Durant leaving the Warriors, writing:

Insiders around the league think Kevin Durant is leaving the Warriors for the Knicks. Most people within the Warriors either think Durant is leaving or profess not to know one way or the other.

Durant appears to outwardly sulk. Beyond the exasperated on-court gesticulations and media avoidance, he’s made a habit of drifting far from the huddle during timeouts, electing to stand alone by the stanchion.

Durant was in a long stretch of not talking to the media. When he finally spoke, he lashed out:

Durant:

You’ve got a dude, Ethan Strauss, who comes in here and just give his whole opinion on stuff and make it seem like it’s coming from me. And he just walk around here, don’t talk to nobody, just walk in here and survey then right something like that. Now, y’all piling on me, because I don’t want to talk to y’all about that.

I’m trying to play basketball. Y’all come in here every day asking me about free agency, asking my teammates, my coaches. You rile up the fans about it. Let us play basketball. That’s all I’m saying. And now when I don’t want to talk to y’all, it’s a problem with me. C’mon, man. Grow up. Grow up. Yeah, you. Grow up. C’mon bro. I come in here and go to work every day. I don’t cause no problems. I play the right way – or I try to play the right way. I try to be the best player I can be every possession. What’s the problem?

The Knicks prediction was obviously off base. Durant signed with the Nets last summer.

But Durant just basically confirmed the rest of Strauss’ assessment.

When did Durant decide to leave the Warriors?

Durant on All The Smoke:

I knew just about halfway point through the year. I could feel the separation between the two. You just feel like everybody was just waiting on me to make a decision in free agency. Even from coaches to my teammates to the media just like – everybody was like, “KD, what are you going to do?” It’s just like January. And I’m like, “I’m just trying to hoop. That’s all I want to do is play basketball every day.” I came in every single day, kept my head down. I didn’t say much. I wasn’t too excited about much. So, my coaches and my teammates thought something was wrong with me. But I was just like, I’m really focused on the end goal, which is to win the third championship in a row. And my methods may not be welcoming to other people. But it’s just how I do things, how I approach the game.

Durant tipped his hand even sooner, signing a 1+1 rather than a 2+1 contract in 2018. That showed he prioritized the flexibility to leave Golden State last summer over maximizing his income.

As a result of that and other indicators of Durant’s impending departure, the Warriors spent last season under a cloud of speculation. Don’t blame Durant. Those were unavoidable circumstances.

But it weighed on everyone, and it sounds as if Durant made the tension worse than necessary. Attitudes are contagious. If Durant wasn’t excited to be at work, that’d make it harder for everyone else to maximize their enthusiasm. It’s exhausting to go through a long season that way, especially for a team that mentally fatigued from four prior long playoff runs. Golden State was talented enough to overcome that obstacle, but it was an obstacle, nonetheless.

If he already decided by January, it’s fair to question Durant’s commitment to the Warriors. Of course, he wanted to win. But how focused was he really on the task at hand with one foot already out the door?

That said, in the end, Durant proved his devotion to helping Golden State win.

Then, as he apparently planned for months, he left.