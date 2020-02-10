Pascal Siakam scores 34, Raptors roll past Timberwolves for 15th straight win

Associated PressFeb 10, 2020, 11:45 PM EST
TORONTO (AP) — OG Anunoby scored a career-high 25 points and matched his career high with 12 rebounds, Kyle Lowry had 27 points and 11 assists, and the Toronto Raptors extended their franchise-record winning streak to 15 by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-126 on Monday night.

Pascal Siakam scored 14 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had a season-high 21 and Fred VanVleet added 16 as the Raptors won their 16th straight home meeting with Minnesota.

Lowry returned after missing Saturday’s win over Brooklyn because of whiplash, but center Serge Ibaka sat because of flu-like symptoms. Hollis-Jefferson started for Ibaka.

D'Angelo Russell scored 22 points in his Minnesota debut and Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 10 rebound,s but the Timberwolves couldn’t build on Saturday’s surprise victory over the Clippers that snapped a 13-game losing streak.

Russell sat out Saturday because of a right quad contusion.

Jarrett Culver, Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez scored 15 apiece for the Timberwolves, who have lost five straight against Toronto.

Minnesota had a season-worst 23 turnovers, leading to 34 points for Toronto. The Raptors committed 20 turnovers, four shy of their season-worst total. The Timberwolves scored 26 points off Toronto miscues.

Minnesota trailed 106-94 through three quarters but former Raptor James Johnson made two 3-pointers as the Timberwolves opened the fourth with a 12-2 run, cutting it to 108-106 with 9:07 left.

That was as close as Minnesota would get. Chris Boucher and Siakam scored to push Toronto’s lead back to six points, and VanVleet and Patrick McCaw hit 3-pointers on either side of Towns’ free throw to make it 120-109 with 5:28 remaining.

Toronto connected on eight straight field goals to begin the game before Hollis-Jefferson missed a hook shot with 8:03 left in the opening quarter. Lowry scored 14 points in the first and Siakam shot 4 for 4 and scored 10 points as the Raptors led 40-36.

Minnesota took its first lead of the game on a layup by Hernangomez with 6:24 left in the second quarter. The Timberwolves led 75-74 at halftime.

Anunoby scored 16 points in the third on 6-of-7 shooting, but the basket of the quarter came in the final seconds when VanVleet threw a no-look, overhead pass to Hollis-Jefferson for a fast-break dunk. Toronto outscored Minnesota 32-19 in the third to take a 106-94 lead to the fourth.

 

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist reportedly agrees to contract with Dallas

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 11, 2020, 12:18 AM EST
The Dallas Mavericks organization likes a good reclamation project. The team also needs forwards/wings with some size and length.

Enter Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

As expected, he has agreed to terms with the Dallas Mavericks. Shams Charania of The Athletic was first with the story, but there have been a number of reporters confirming the news.

 

Dallas had to create a roster spot for Kidd-Gilchrist, which was bad news for Ryan Broekhoff.

Kidd-Gilchrist is a quality defender and plays with energy, and that could fill a role in Dallas behind Dorian Finney-Smith. The difference is Finney-Smith is shooting 38.5 percent from three on more than four threes a game, while Kidd-Gilchrist is shooting 29.4 percent from three and is taking about a quarter as many.

Coach Rick Carlisle will find a role for Kidd-Gilchrist to eat minutes during the regular season, just don’t expect a big playoff role.

Watch Spencer Dinwiddie’s game-winner for Nets; Pacers drop sixth straight

Associated PressFeb 10, 2020, 10:23 PM EST
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie, in isolation on Malcolm Brogdon, made a 21-foot jumper with 5 seconds left Monday night to give the Brooklyn Nets a 106-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Dinwiddie finished with 21 points.

The lead changed hands three times in the final 27 seconds and wasn’t decided until Malcolm Brogdon’s 3-pointer at the buzzer came up short. Brooklyn has won two straight at Indianapolis for the first time since 2012-13.

Domantas Sabonis had 23 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his fourth triple-double this season. T.J. Warren added 19 points but couldn’t prevent the Pacers from extending their losing streak to a season-high six games.

The Pacers, who won the first two games in this season’s series, took a 78-76 lead after Doug McDermott‘s four-point play in the final minute of the third quarter.

Indiana kept the lead until Joe Harris made a 3-point to give Brooklyn a 104-103 advantage with 27 seconds left.

The Pacers answered with a layup from Sabonis before Dinwiddie gave Brooklyn the lead with his jumper on the Nets’ final possession.

The Pacers finally had their projected starting lineup intact: Brogdon, Oladipo, Warren, Sabonis and Turner.

It didn’t make a difference Monday but coach Nate McMillan hopes that changes soon.

“It’s only taken, what, 53 games to get to this point?” McMillan said. “But we have a chance now to establish this group and build off that.”

 

David Fizdale on being Knicks’ coach: “I probably needed to crack the whip a little more”

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 10, 2020, 8:56 PM EST
David Fizdale was not the reason the Knicks were terrible to start the season. This was a poorly constructed roster and that eventually cost team president Steve Mills his job, with Leon Rose stepping in to take over the big chair soon.

Fizdale also was not blameless. The Knicks were 4-18 under him to start the season, while interim coach Mike Miller has coached them to a 13-19 record on his watch.

Looking back, Fizdale thinks he was too patient with the team’s young players, he told Brian Custer, Joel Meyers, and Will Perdue on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

As for the job ahead of Rose and the new management team for the Knicks, Fizdale said that the team “is set up to be built right.” As in, there’s a foundation but little else.

Fizdale should get his share of the blame for that, but with the Knicks there is plenty of blame to go around.

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa shares her grief, anger on Instagram

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Associated PressFeb 10, 2020, 7:37 PM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vanessa Bryant expressed grief and anger in an Instagram post Monday as she copes with the deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gigi and seven other people in a helicopter crash last month.

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

“My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live.”

Bryant said she realizes she has to remain strong for her three surviving daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

“I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”

Bryant was killed when the helicopter carrying him, his daughter and seven others crashed into a mountainside in Calabasas, California, while flying to a girls basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy on Jan. 26.

Bryant announced last week that a “celebration of life” memorial will be held on Feb. 24 at the Staples Center to honor her late husband and 13-year-old Gianna.