Luka Doncic out Monday night, team looking at Wednesday return

By Kurt HelinFeb 10, 2020, 5:35 PM EST
Monday night against Utah becomes the seventh game that Luka Doncic has been out with an ankle sprain he suffered in practice. It also could be the last.

Doncic went through a 5-on-5 practice (according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN) and the hope is that he returns Wednesday, according to Mark Cuban. Who should know.

That timeline would have Doncic playing in the All-Star Game, where he was voted a starter by the fans. The league office takes issue with players who take the court in their final game before the ASG then try to sit out the game itself.

The Mavericks have gone 3-3 without Doncic, throw in the four games he missed earlier in the season with a sprained ankle and Dallas is 5-5 without him. They are 27-16 with him in the lineup.

In just his second season in the league, and still just age 20, Doncic has played his way into the MVP ballot discussion averaging 28.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 8.5 assists a game. His pick-and-roll game is as good as any in the league and he is the heart of Dallas’ league-best offense.

Andre Iguodala: I never told Grizzlies I wouldn’t play for them

Andre Iguodala
By Dan FeldmanFeb 10, 2020, 4:30 PM EST
Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant made Andre Iguodala a villain in Memphis.

The Grizzlies traded for Iguodala last summer – not because they wanted Iguodala, but because they got a first-round pick from the Warriors and could flip Iguodala for even more assets. Memphis and Iguodala agreed for him not to join the team.

Brooks and Morant, who’ve helped make the Grizzlies surprisingly competitive, resented Iguodala not being a part of what was happening in Memphis. After all, he was under contract with the Grizzlies and not showing up.

But Iguodala, since traded to the Heat, says the situation was more complex.

Iguodala, in a Q&A with Sam Amick of The Athletic:

It was brought to me, you understand what I’m saying? It was brought to me. The (Warriors) trade happens, and it’s brought to me, (and he’s told), “Hey, we know you’re coming from this situation and, you know, it may not be ideal for you…”

Whose voice is this?

Not mine.

Their side?

Not mine. It was never — like I never approached anyone to say, “Hey, this is not somewhere that I want to be, and I’m not going to show up.” That never occurred. But that’s never going to get put out there because, you know…

Amick pressed Iguodala on who gave him that message, and Iguodala never clearly answered. But it’s difficult to see any interpretation other than the Grizzlies.

I believe the decision for Iguodala to stay away from Memphis was mutual. It’s easy to see Iguodala, coming from the championship-contending Warriors, not eager to enter the ground floor of a rebuild. It’s also easy to see the Grizzlies wanting him to remain healthy for a trade.

But I also believe the Grizzlies would have wanted him around if they believed he would have been engaged. Iguodala is a highly intelligent veteran with a lot to teach young players. Memphis clearly wasn’t too worried about tanking/injury undercutting trade value. Jae Crowder played all season before getting sent with Iguodala to Miami.

So, why didn’t the Grizzlies believe it was worth forcing Iguodala to report?

Maybe they got word from his camp that he was resistant, more resistant than he let on here. Maybe they spooked themselves, offering him a chance to stay home before even asking his attitude.

At that point, it barely matters who came to whom with the idea. Both sides were clearly on board.

It got messier as the trade deadline approached, though. The report that Iguodala would sit out the rest of the season if not traded to a desired team didn’t come from nowhere. I’m far more curious how Iguodala used his influence last week than how he agreed in the first place not to join Memphis.

Report: Rockets guaranteeing P.J. Tucker’s salary for next season

Rockets center P.J. Tucker
By Dan FeldmanFeb 10, 2020, 3:30 PM EST
P.J. Tucker sought a contract extension before the season. Understandably, the Rockets didn’t guarantee extra money to a 34-year-old who was already locked up two more years.

Since, Houston has put even more on Tucker’s shoulders.

The Rockets are really leaning into small ball. They depend on 6-foot-5 Tucker as their nominal starting center. He’s battling far bigger players inside every game.

So, Houston is making a small concession.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Rockets didn’t have to guarantee Tucker’s $7,969,537 salary for next season until July 1. By doing it sooner, they risk him getting injured or declining.

But Tucker has been worth way more than that.

It’s probably worth – and just kind – giving him peace of mind.

Maurice Harkless keeps getting traded. He’s unbothered

Knicks forward Maurice Harkless
By Dan FeldmanFeb 10, 2020, 2:28 PM EST
Maurice Harkless is a solid NBA starter. He works hard. He fits in. He produces. Just last season, he was starting in the Western Conference finals.

In fewer than nine months since, Harkless has technically been traded two times – effectively three times, and it easily could have been four times. He started this season with the champion-contending Clippers and got sent to the lowly Knicks just before the trade deadline.

None of the deals were primarily about Harkless’ on-court ability. His $11,011,234 salary on an expiring contract just made him highly exchangeable as teams sought to achieve greater objectives.

A prominent casualty of the NBA’s transactions era, Harkless has elicited sympathy. Told of that sentiment, Harkless stared blankly before chuckling.

“Don’t feel bad for me,” Harkless said, breaking into full laughter.

Harkless is a true professional. He has perspective both outside the NBA (“A lot of people that have got worse things to deal with”) and inside the NBA. He has been traded four (effectively, five) times in his eight-year career.

Heck, the first trade came before his career really began.

Harkless is one of just six players in the last 20 years who signed his rookie-scale contract then got traded before the ensuing season.*

The 76ers drafted him No. 15 in 2012 then included him in the blockbuster four-team Dwight Howard trade, which landed Andrew Bynum in Philadelphia.

*The other five:

For the 76ers, the trade as a disaster. For Harkless, it came just in time. He was set to sign a lease his next trip to Philadelphia.

He joined the Magic and showed promise his first couple seasons. But his role shrank his third year.

Still, Harkless left an impression that season on a rookie teammate named Elfrid Payton, who now reunites with Harkless in New York.

“Everybody comes from a position where they’ve always been The Man, so to speak, quote unquote,” Payton said. “But when you get here, everybody’s like that. So, somebody has to sit down. Even when he was in those situations, he still works hard, came to the gym on time, put in extra work.”

After the season, Orlando traded Harkless to the Trail Blazers for a top-55-protected pick – literally the smallest-allowable return, what amounted to nothing. He didn’t take offense.

“All I cared about was I was in a new situation,” Harkless said. “I didn’t care how I got there.”

Harkless blossomed in Portland. He re-signed for four years, $42 million in 2016 – the only big contract the Trail Blazers didn’t quickly regret from that summer’s spending spree.

That contract contained a $500,000 bonus if Harkless made 35% of his 3-pointers in 2016-17. In the final week of the season, Harkless was at 35.1%. Another miss would drop him to 34.9%.

Harless – who’d been attempting a 3-pointer every 11 minutes of playing time – finished the season going more than 100 straight minutes without shooting a 3 to clinch the money.

What an all-time classic example of a player understanding the business.

Harkless helped the Trail Blazers reach the 2019 Western Conference finals and figured the team would remain intact.

Instead, with starting center Jusuf Nurkic injured, Portland landed longtime-target Hassan Whiteside from the Heat last summer. Harkless’ salary got him included in the trade.

But Miami didn’t want Harkless. In order to complete their sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler, the Heat re-routed Harkless – and a first-round pick! – to the Clippers in what became a four-team deal.

Harkless played well in L.A. as the third forward behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. It’s incredible the Clippers got a first-round pick for taking Harkless, a contributor on an expiring contract.

That contract also made Harkless key matching salary when the Clippers upgraded before the trade deadline. They sent him (with draft picks this time) to New York for Marcus Morris.

The Knicks are heading to the lottery and don’t have a clear need for a veteran like Harkless. It wouldn’t have been surprising if they flipped him before the deadline for a worse player and a pick. Maybe they just didn’t have enough time to work out that deal, especially given their chaotic front-office situation.

New York would accommodate a Harkless buyout if he wants, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post. Harkless would be playoff eligible elsewhere if waived by March 1.

For now, Harkless – a New York native who played at St. John’s – is excited about joining the Knicks.

There can be a lot of distraction and hassle with playing on a hometown team. It isn’t for everyone. But Harkless just saw firsthand how Leonard and George are handling playing in their native Southern California.

“They love it,” Harkless said.

This is a new experience, even for the veteran Harkless.

So is getting traded during the season. His previous trades all happened during the summer.

Last week, Harkless went from L.A. to New York for a physical then joined his new team in Detroit. Still learning the playbook, he didn’t play against the Pistons. The Knicks continued to Atlanta, but Harkless didn’t play against the Hawks, either, due to illness. New York will host the Wizards on Wednesday.

“It’s a whirlwind,” Harkless said.

Report: Suns waiving Tyler Johnson

Suns guard Tyler Johnson
By Dan FeldmanFeb 10, 2020, 1:06 PM EST
Last season, Tyler Johnson waived $932,254 of his trade bonus to facilitate a trade from the competitive Heat to the lowly Suns.

Phoenix was desperate at point guard, and Johnson did increase his playing time there. But the Suns were never going to be content with Johnson starting at point guard. They signed Ricky Rubio, traded for Jevon Carter and developed Elie Okobo.

Now, Johnson is buried on the depth chart.

His large expiring contract created trade possibilities. But with the trade deadline passed and no deal struck, Phoenix is ready to let Johnson go on his way.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

I wouldn’t be surprised if Johnson gave up a small amount in a buyout. If he signs a rest-of-season minimum-salary contract the day games resume following All-Star break, he’d earn $595,709.

Johnson is having the worst season of is career. If healthy, the 27-year-old combo guard could theoretically upgrade the deep bench on a win-now team. But that first requires diagnosing why he has slipped so far this season.