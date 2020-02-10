Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa shares her grief, anger on Instagram

Associated PressFeb 10, 2020, 7:37 PM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vanessa Bryant expressed grief and anger in an Instagram post Monday as she copes with the deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gigi and seven other people in a helicopter crash last month.

I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.

Bryant said she realizes she has to remain strong for her three surviving daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

“I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”

Bryant was killed when the helicopter carrying him, his daughter and seven others crashed into a mountainside in Calabasas, California, while flying to a girls basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy on Jan. 26.

Bryant announced last week that a “celebration of life” memorial will be held on Feb. 24 at the Staples Center to honor her late husband and 13-year-old Gianna.

Marvin Williams officially signs with Milwaukee Bucks

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 10, 2020, 7:12 PM EST
Sometimes other players can tell you all you need to know about another player and/or signing. For example, watch Marvin Williams‘ former teammate Kemba Walker react to finding out Williams was joining the East-leading Bucks.

Monday it became official, Williams cleared waivers from the Hornets and immediately signed with the Bucks, something Milwaukee confirmed.

This is a win for the Bucks. Williams is a 15-year NBA veteran, at 6’8″ a reliable role player who can stretch the floor as a four, shooting 37.6 percent from three this season, and 39 percent on catch-and-shoot threes. He’s also a respectable defender who is well-liked in the locker room.

Williams will fit right in with the Bucks five-out system. Look for him to get run through the stretch run of the season, making sure the Bucks’ stars get rest leading into the playoffs, but he likely has a limited postseason role. Whatever that role, Williams makes the Bucks better.

Luka Doncic out Monday night, team looking at Wednesday return

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 10, 2020, 5:35 PM EST
Monday night against Utah becomes the seventh game that Luka Doncic has been out with an ankle sprain he suffered in practice. It also could be the last.

Doncic went through a 5-on-5 practice (according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN) and the hope is that he returns Wednesday, according to Mark Cuban. Who should know.

That timeline would have Doncic playing in the All-Star Game, where he was voted a starter by the fans. The league office takes issue with players who take the court in their final game before the ASG then try to sit out the game itself.

The Mavericks have gone 3-3 without Doncic, throw in the four games he missed earlier in the season with a sprained ankle and Dallas is 5-5 without him. They are 27-16 with him in the lineup.

In just his second season in the league, and still just age 20, Doncic has played his way into the MVP ballot discussion averaging 28.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 8.5 assists a game. His pick-and-roll game is as good as any in the league and he is the heart of Dallas’ league-best offense.

Andre Iguodala: I never told Grizzlies I wouldn’t play for them

Andre Iguodala
Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 10, 2020, 4:30 PM EST
Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant made Andre Iguodala a villain in Memphis.

The Grizzlies traded for Iguodala last summer – not because they wanted Iguodala, but because they got a first-round pick from the Warriors and could flip Iguodala for even more assets. Memphis and Iguodala agreed for him not to join the team.

Brooks and Morant, who’ve helped make the Grizzlies surprisingly competitive, resented Iguodala not being a part of what was happening in Memphis. After all, he was under contract with the Grizzlies and not showing up.

But Iguodala, since traded to the Heat, says the situation was more complex.

Iguodala, in a Q&A with Sam Amick of The Athletic:

It was brought to me, you understand what I’m saying? It was brought to me. The (Warriors) trade happens, and it’s brought to me, (and he’s told), “Hey, we know you’re coming from this situation and, you know, it may not be ideal for you…”

Whose voice is this?

Not mine.

Their side?

Not mine. It was never — like I never approached anyone to say, “Hey, this is not somewhere that I want to be, and I’m not going to show up.” That never occurred. But that’s never going to get put out there because, you know…

Amick pressed Iguodala on who gave him that message, and Iguodala never clearly answered. But it’s difficult to see any interpretation other than the Grizzlies.

I believe the decision for Iguodala to stay away from Memphis was mutual. It’s easy to see Iguodala, coming from the championship-contending Warriors, not eager to enter the ground floor of a rebuild. It’s also easy to see the Grizzlies wanting him to remain healthy for a trade.

But I also believe the Grizzlies would have wanted him around if they believed he would have been engaged. Iguodala is a highly intelligent veteran with a lot to teach young players. Memphis clearly wasn’t too worried about tanking/injury undercutting trade value. Jae Crowder played all season before getting sent with Iguodala to Miami.

So, why didn’t the Grizzlies believe it was worth forcing Iguodala to report?

Maybe they got word from his camp that he was resistant, more resistant than he let on here. Maybe they spooked themselves, offering him a chance to stay home before even asking his attitude.

At that point, it barely matters who came to whom with the idea. Both sides were clearly on board.

It got messier as the trade deadline approached, though. The report that Iguodala would sit out the rest of the season if not traded to a desired team didn’t come from nowhere. I’m far more curious how Iguodala used his influence last week than how he agreed in the first place not to join Memphis.

Report: Rockets guaranteeing P.J. Tucker’s salary for next season

Rockets center P.J. Tucker
Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 10, 2020, 3:30 PM EST
P.J. Tucker sought a contract extension before the season. Understandably, the Rockets didn’t guarantee extra money to a 34-year-old who was already locked up two more years.

Since, Houston has put even more on Tucker’s shoulders.

The Rockets are really leaning into small ball. They depend on 6-foot-5 Tucker as their nominal starting center. He’s battling far bigger players inside every game.

So, Houston is making a small concession.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Rockets didn’t have to guarantee Tucker’s $7,969,537 salary for next season until July 1. By doing it sooner, they risk him getting injured or declining.

But Tucker has been worth way more than that.

It’s probably worth – and just kind – giving him peace of mind.