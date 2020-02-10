Lakers reportedly to have conversation with Dion Waiters after Grizzlies waive him

Waiters’ former agent is Rob Pelinka, who is now the Lakers’ GM. Waiters’ current agent is Rich Paul, who reps both LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Those kinds of connections get him an interview.
The Lakers are looking to add playmaking and shooting through the buyout market, if they can find it. Waiters can shoot the rock — 37.7 percent from three last season and 38.6 percent on catch-and-shoot threes — but is not much of a playmaker. The Lakers are already getting minutes from Avery Bradley and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope at the two-guard spot. Waiters has played a fair amount at the point in Miami, but he’s not the kind of playmaker the Lakers are seeking.
We’ll see if anything comes of this, but expect the Lakers to be linked to every player bought out in the coming weeks. They also are expected to have a workout with J.R. Smith this week.
1) Atlanta’s Trae Young drops 48 on Knicks, Utah’s Bojan Bogdanovic drains buzzer-beating three, both help their teams rack up wins. It’s time to talk on-the-court basketball again. For much of the past few weeks, the eyes of the NBA world were on the transaction wire in the run-up to the NBA Trade Deadline — and we got a real show.
Now we can turn our focus back to the games… for like four days, then we get the All-Star break.
The best shot on Sunday looked like it was going to belong to P.J. Tucker draining a corner three with 1.6 seconds left to give Houston a two-point lead over the Jazz. Except then Quin Snyder drew up a play to free up Bojan Bogdanovic, a gutsy move considering he was 1-of-6 shooting on the night prior to that. Bogdanovic rewarded his coach’s faith with this shot over Tucker and James Harden.
Utah gets a needed win (its second straight after dropping five in a row). Jazz fans can thank (or Rockets fans can blame) Jordan Clarkson, who scored 30 points, and Donovan Mitchell who added 24 points, six assists and five rebounds. If the basketball gods want to give us a Utah/Houston series these playoffs, we’re good with that.
• Next, an overlooked game of East bottom feeders ended up being the most entertaining game of the day — not a well-played game, just entertaining — when it took double overtime for the Hawks to knock off the Knicks. Trae Young looked every bit the All-Star starter with 48 points — including six 3-pointers — and 13 assists.
Also of note, Dewayne Dedmon made his return to the Hawks and came off the bench for 10 points (4-of-12 shooing), eight rebounds, and five blocks in 33 minutes, before he fouled out. Also, John Collins had 32 points and 16 rebounds on the game.
• Finally, if you need a laugh, we bring you Marcus Smart‘s epic flop.
2) Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Oscars. Los Angeles is an industry town and Kobe Bryant was its best entertainer for nearly two decades. The rich and powerful of the entertainment industry that filled the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for the Oscars Sunday night are the same people that can be seen in the lower bowl and luxury suites of Lakers’ games, checking their phones.
Not surprisingly, there was a lot of Kobe love at the Oscars.
3) Why did Joel Embiid “shush” home crowd after draining a big three? “Just being a good a** h***.” It wasn’t exactly a “the Sixers are breaking out of their slump” performance, but Philly did get a home win over Chicago on Sunday — and Joel Embiid was key.
The All-Star big man had 28 points (on 17 shots), 12 rebounds, four blocks, and he stepped it up with 12 points in the fourth quarter. That included this late three — which was followed by a strange reaction.
“Just talking to myself. I have not been playing up to my standards. Even tonight, you look at the night, I didn’t shoot the ball well and I didn’t play well. Just mad at myself. Just frustrated. Just got to keep trying to get better every single day.”
Um… what? You “shushed” the supportive home crowd to fire yourself up? Want to try that explanation again?
“I mean, I don’t care how it looks. I’m just playing basketball. Just getting back to myself, just being a good a–hole. Just playing basketball and just trying to dominate.”
Bogdanovic’s 3-pointer as time expired gave Utah a 114-113 victory over the Houston Rockets.
“The play was designed for me to shoot a 3,” Bogdanovic said. “It’s big-time from their part to have that trust and confidence in me to make that shot after the game that I had.”
Bogdanovic finished with eight points on 2-of-7 shooting.
“You just play him, let him play,” Snyder said. “He’s such a competitor, and I tell him to keep playing. If he needs to hear that, he knows how much I trust him.”
Jordan Clarkson scored 30 points and Donovan Mitchell finished with 24 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Jazz, who won their second straight after a five-game losing streak.
“They made a heck of a shot,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said. “We had two guys on him. I was afraid we were going to foul him (because) it was so close. Hats off to that shot.”
It came after P.J. Tucker‘s 3-pointer from the corner gave Houston a two-point lead with 1.6 seconds remaining. Following a timeout, Bogdanovic came off a screen and hit a contested 29-footer to give the Jazz the win.
“I had kind of two guys on me,” Bogdanovic said. “The first moment I thought they might block me or foul me on the shot. Then, as soon as I kind of released the ball from my hand, I saw it in there.”
Tucker knew immediately it was going in.
“I knew it was good as soon as he caught it,” Tucker said. “He got a good lift on it. I could tell as soon as he shot it.”
Mike Conley added 20 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 15 rebounds. The Jazz shot 49%, including 15 of 38 on 3-pointers.
“We’ll take it,” Conley said of the win. “We would have liked to have won it on the last stop. Obviously, P.J. Tucker got a good luck and made that, and that’s the league. We came down and were able to draw up a good play for Bogi, and he was able to make it. I don’t know how he did it, but we’ll take it.”
Westbrook shot 18 of 33 from the floor, while Harden was 11 of 23, including 2 of 13 on 3-pointers. Robert Covington had 14 points and Danuel House Jr. had 10 for Houston. The Rockets shot 46%, including 15 of 42 on 3-pointers.
“I think we get the shots we want taken,” Westbrook said. “Open shots, open looks. Depends on what kind of defense you see every night, so we’re just trying to read and see what’s going on.”
Trailing by two, Covington hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with 28 seconds left to give Houston a 110-109 lead. On the ensuing possession, Tucker fouled Mitchell, who made both free throws to give the Jazz a 111-110 lead.
WASHINGTON (AP) —Ja Morant had 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double to help the Memphis Grizzlies overcome poor 3-point shooting in a 106-99 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.
Morant scored 10 of his points in the fourth quarter for Memphis, which closed the game on a 22-8 run after trailing for most of the second half. His performance impressed Wizards coach Scott Brooks and star Bradley Beal.
Kyle Anderson added 16 points and Jonas Jackson Jr. had 14 for the Grizzlies, who won despite shooting 5 of 32 from beyond the arc. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 rebounds.
Bradley Beal scored 26 points for Washington, which led by as many as 12 points early but shot 4 of 26 in the fourth quarter.
Morant was the instigator throughout the Grizzlies’ late run. He found Anderson underneath for a layup to tie it at 93 with 5:33 remaining before hitting two free throws to give Memphis its first lead of the half 26 seconds later.
Clarke’s 3-pointer on his only attempt behind the arc stretched the lead to five before Morant found Anderson inside again to make it 102-95.
Morant’s 3 from the right elbow with made it 105-96 with 44 seconds remaining, sending much of the Washington crowd to the exits.