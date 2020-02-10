David Fizdale on being Knicks’ coach: “I probably needed to crack the whip a little more”

David Fizdale was not the reason the Knicks were terrible to start the season. This was a poorly constructed roster and that eventually cost team president Steve Mills his job, with Leon Rose stepping in to take over the big chair soon.
Fizdale also was not blameless. The Knicks were 4-18 under him to start the season, while interim coach Mike Miller has coached them to a 13-19 record on his watch.
Looking back, Fizdale thinks he was too patient with the team’s young players, he told Brian Custer, Joel Meyers, and Will Perdue on SiriusXM NBA Radio.
As for the job ahead of Rose and the new management team for the Knicks, Fizdale said that the team “is set up to be built right.” As in, there’s a foundation but little else.
Fizdale should get his share of the blame for that, but with the Knicks there is plenty of blame to go around.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie, in isolation on Malcolm Brogdon, made a 21-foot jumper with 5 seconds left Monday night to give the Brooklyn Nets a 106-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers.
Dinwiddie finished with 21 points.
The lead changed hands three times in the final 27 seconds and wasn’t decided until Malcolm Brogdon’s 3-pointer at the buzzer came up short. Brooklyn has won two straight at Indianapolis for the first time since 2012-13.
Domantas Sabonis had 23 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his fourth triple-double this season. T.J. Warren added 19 points but couldn’t prevent the Pacers from extending their losing streak to a season-high six games.
The Pacers, who won the first two games in this season’s series, took a 78-76 lead after Doug McDermott‘s four-point play in the final minute of the third quarter.
Indiana kept the lead until Joe Harris made a 3-point to give Brooklyn a 104-103 advantage with 27 seconds left.
The Pacers answered with a layup from Sabonis before Dinwiddie gave Brooklyn the lead with his jumper on the Nets’ final possession.
The Pacers finally had their projected starting lineup intact: Brogdon, Oladipo, Warren, Sabonis and Turner.
It didn’t make a difference Monday but coach Nate McMillan hopes that changes soon.
“It’s only taken, what, 53 games to get to this point?” McMillan said. “But we have a chance now to establish this group and build off that.”
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vanessa Bryant expressed grief and anger in an Instagram post Monday as she copes with the deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gigi and seven other people in a helicopter crash last month.
“My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live.”
Bryant said she realizes she has to remain strong for her three surviving daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri.
“I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”
Bryant was killed when the helicopter carrying him, his daughter and seven others crashed into a mountainside in Calabasas, California, while flying to a girls basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy on Jan. 26.
Bryant announced last week that a “celebration of life” memorial will be held on Feb. 24 at the Staples Center to honor her late husband and 13-year-old Gianna.
Sometimes other players can tell you all you need to know about another player and/or signing. For example, watch Marvin Williams‘ former teammate Kemba Walker react to finding out Williams was joining the East-leading Bucks.
Monday it became official, Williams cleared waivers from the Hornets and immediately signed with the Bucks, something Milwaukee confirmed.
This is a win for the Bucks. Williams is a 15-year NBA veteran, at 6’8″ a reliable role player who can stretch the floor as a four, shooting 37.6 percent from three this season, and 39 percent on catch-and-shoot threes. He’s also a respectable defender who is well-liked in the locker room.
Williams will fit right in with the Bucks five-out system. Look for him to get run through the stretch run of the season, making sure the Bucks’ stars get rest leading into the playoffs, but he likely has a limited postseason role. Whatever that role, Williams makes the Bucks better.
Monday night against Utah becomes the seventh game that Luka Doncic has been out with an ankle sprain he suffered in practice. It also could be the last.
Doncic went through a 5-on-5 practice (according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN) and the hope is that he returns Wednesday, according to Mark Cuban. Who should know.
That timeline would have Doncic playing in the All-Star Game, where he was voted a starter by the fans. The league office takes issue with players who take the court in their final game before the ASG then try to sit out the game itself.
The Mavericks have gone 3-3 without Doncic, throw in the four games he missed earlier in the season with a sprained ankle and Dallas is 5-5 without him. They are 27-16 with him in the lineup.
In just his second season in the league, and still just age 20, Doncic has played his way into the MVP ballot discussion averaging 28.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 8.5 assists a game. His pick-and-roll game is as good as any in the league and he is the heart of Dallas’ league-best offense.