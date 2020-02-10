David Fizdale on being Knicks’ coach: “I probably needed to crack the whip a little more”

David Fizdale was not the reason the Knicks were terrible to start the season. This was a poorly constructed roster and that eventually cost team president Steve Mills his job, with Leon Rose stepping in to take over the big chair soon.

Fizdale also was not blameless. The Knicks were 4-18 under him to start the season, while interim coach Mike Miller has coached them to a 13-19 record on his watch.

Looking back, Fizdale thinks he was too patient with the team’s young players, he told Brian Custer, Joel Meyers, and Will Perdue on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Former #Knicks Head Coach David Fizdale explains what he learned during his time in New York that will get him ready for his next coaching opportunity #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/la8JVNIE9z — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) February 10, 2020

As for the job ahead of Rose and the new management team for the Knicks, Fizdale said that the team “is set up to be built right.” As in, there’s a foundation but little else.

Fizdale should get his share of the blame for that, but with the Knicks there is plenty of blame to go around.