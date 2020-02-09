Wayne Ellington reportedly may ask Knicks for buyout, would get it

Wayne Ellington scored 12 points, going 4-of-6 from three, in the Knicks first game after the trade deadline, a win against the Pistons Saturday (the Knicks fourth win in a row).
Was that a showcase for playoff teams that may be interested in him?
Ellington, the 11-year veteran shooting guard, may request a buyout from the Knicks so he can move to a playoff-bound team, reports Marc Berman of the New York Post.
Ellington indeed is talking with his agent, Mark Bartlestein about his future and it is unlikely the Knicks stand in Ellington’s way.
“There will be a decision to make,’’ Ellington said at Saturday’s morning shootaround at a suburban Detroit high school before the Knicks faced the Pistons. “I’m just listening to my agent at this point. I come in here, come into work every single day like it’s a normal day. Listen and get advice and take it from there.”
The Knicks have a glut of shooting guards, the team would be happy to grant him his wishes — and save a little money in the process. Ellington is making $8 million this season and is under contract for the same amount next season, but only $1 million of that is guaranteed. Any buyout likely would pay him just that guarantee for next season, but would the 32-year-old be able to make up that money in a new contract with a different team?
If he seeks a buyout, a number of playoff — and even contending — teams could use the depth and shooting at the two guard spot. Ellington likely would have a growing role with a team down the stretch as the team gets more rest for its starters before the postseason, but his playoff role probably would be limited.
It didn’t exactly take Sherlock Holmes to piece the clues together: Darren Collison had talked about coming out of retirement and then sat with Lakers’ owner Jeanie Buss at a recent game. He was coming to Los Angeles.
Except Collison is not predictable.
The veteran point guard has decided to stay retired, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
After retiring prior to summer free agency last year, veteran guard Darren Collison considered a midseason return to the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers or the Clippers — but has decided to stay retired, league sources told ESPN.
Collison had been weighing a February or March comeback with one of the NBA’s two championship contenders in Los Angeles, but Collison informed teams Sunday that he simply isn’t ready to return to the NBA — and it’s unclear if or when he will, league sources said.
For a Laker team that did not make a move at the deadline — while other top teams in the West did, including the Clippers — Collison was a player who would give them a boost in shooting and playmaking. The Lakers are expected to be active on the buyout market, but it’s unlikely a player with the impact level of Collison.
Collison averaged 11.6 points and six assists a game last season in Indiana, plus he shot 40.7 percent from three. He was poised to become a free agent last July, and there was considerable demand for his services, but he decided to retire.
Now it’s going to stat that way, at least for this season.
Alen Smailagic fills a certain role on the Warriors.
In their loss to the Lakers yesterday, he came up just a bit short on a dunk attempt:
That’s Stephen Curry hiding behind Eric Paschall. When your own bench does you like that – man.
Later in the game, Smailagic redeemed himself:
The Timberwolves – especially Karl-Anthony Towns – are excited to have D'Angelo Russell in Minnesota.
The feeling is mutual.
Russell, who wasn’t playing, took the mic before the Timberwolves’ home win over the Clippers last night. He expressed his appreciation and determination and capped his speech to fans with: “Keep that s— going.”
Somewhere, Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is having second thoughts about all this.
The blown goaltending call was not the only controversy from Friday night’s Utah win over Portland.
In the final minute of the first quarter, Portland guard Anfernee Simons went up for a jump shot, Utah’s Royce O’Neal came over in an aborted closeout, and Simmons landed on O’Neale’s foot, fell, and his head bounced off the court.
Simons left the game not to return and is now in the league’s concussion protocol.
The Trail Blazers reportedly are ticked off by what they see as a dirty play by O’Neale, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.
The Trail Blazers are also irate with Jazz swingman Royce O’Neale for what the team considered a “dirty play” for his role in injuring guard Anfernee Simons, sources said.
Was there intent by O’Neale to undercut Simons? Was O’Neale reckless and not watching where his body was in relation to a defenseless player? Or, was that just a fluky basketball play?
Your answer to those questions may say more about your point of view and allegiances than it does the play itself. That said, at the very least, O’Neale did not give Simons room to land on his jump shot, which should have been a penalty. None was called.
But the officials would miss more calls in that game.