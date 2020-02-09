Wayne Ellington reportedly may ask Knicks for buyout, would get it

Wayne Ellington scored 12 points, going 4-of-6 from three, in the Knicks first game after the trade deadline, a win against the Pistons Saturday (the Knicks fourth win in a row).

Was that a showcase for playoff teams that may be interested in him?

Ellington, the 11-year veteran shooting guard, may request a buyout from the Knicks so he can move to a playoff-bound team, reports Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Ellington indeed is talking with his agent, Mark Bartlestein about his future and it is unlikely the Knicks stand in Ellington’s way. “There will be a decision to make,’’ Ellington said at Saturday’s morning shootaround at a suburban Detroit high school before the Knicks faced the Pistons. “I’m just listening to my agent at this point. I come in here, come into work every single day like it’s a normal day. Listen and get advice and take it from there.”

The Knicks have a glut of shooting guards, the team would be happy to grant him his wishes — and save a little money in the process. Ellington is making $8 million this season and is under contract for the same amount next season, but only $1 million of that is guaranteed. Any buyout likely would pay him just that guarantee for next season, but would the 32-year-old be able to make up that money in a new contract with a different team?

If he seeks a buyout, a number of playoff — and even contending — teams could use the depth and shooting at the two guard spot. Ellington likely would have a growing role with a team down the stretch as the team gets more rest for its starters before the postseason, but his playoff role probably would be limited.