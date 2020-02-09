Watch Ja Morant rack up first triple-double as Grizzlies drop Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) —Ja Morant had 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double to help the Memphis Grizzlies overcome poor 3-point shooting in a 106-99 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.
Morant scored 10 of his points in the fourth quarter for Memphis, which closed the game on a 22-8 run after trailing for most of the second half. His performance impressed Wizards coach Scott Brooks and star Bradley Beal.
Kyle Anderson added 16 points and Jonas Jackson Jr. had 14 for the Grizzlies, who won despite shooting 5 of 32 from beyond the arc. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 rebounds.
Bradley Beal scored 26 points for Washington, which led by as many as 12 points early but shot 4 of 26 in the fourth quarter.
Morant was the instigator throughout the Grizzlies’ late run. He found Anderson underneath for a layup to tie it at 93 with 5:33 remaining before hitting two free throws to give Memphis its first lead of the half 26 seconds later.
Clarke’s 3-pointer on his only attempt behind the arc stretched the lead to five before Morant found Anderson inside again to make it 102-95.
Morant’s 3 from the right elbow with made it 105-96 with 44 seconds remaining, sending much of the Washington crowd to the exits.
Ellington indeed is talking with his agent, Mark Bartlestein about his future and it is unlikely the Knicks stand in Ellington’s way.
“There will be a decision to make,’’ Ellington said at Saturday’s morning shootaround at a suburban Detroit high school before the Knicks faced the Pistons. “I’m just listening to my agent at this point. I come in here, come into work every single day like it’s a normal day. Listen and get advice and take it from there.”
The Knicks have a glut of shooting guards, the team would be happy to grant him his wishes — and save a little money in the process. Ellington is making $8 million this season and is under contract for the same amount next season, but only $1 million of that is guaranteed. Any buyout likely would pay him just that guarantee for next season, but would the 32-year-old be able to make up that money in a new contract with a different team?
If he seeks a buyout, a number of playoff — and even contending — teams could use the depth and shooting at the two guard spot. Ellington likely would have a growing role with a team down the stretch as the team gets more rest for its starters before the postseason, but his playoff role probably would be limited.
Darren Collison decides to stay retired, reportedly will not return to NBA this season
After retiring prior to summer free agency last year, veteran guard Darren Collison considered a midseason return to the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers or the Clippers — but has decided to stay retired, league sources told ESPN.
Collison had been weighing a February or March comeback with one of the NBA’s two championship contenders in Los Angeles, but Collison informed teams Sunday that he simply isn’t ready to return to the NBA — and it’s unclear if or when he will, league sources said.
For a Laker team that did not make a move at the deadline — while other top teams in the West did, including the Clippers — Collison was a player who would give them a boost in shooting and playmaking. The Lakers are expected to be active on the buyout market, but it’s unlikely a player with the impact level of Collison.
Collison averaged 11.6 points and six assists a game last season in Indiana, plus he shot 40.7 percent from three. He was poised to become a free agent last July, and there was considerable demand for his services, but he decided to retire.
Now it’s going to stat that way, at least for this season.
