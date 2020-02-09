The Timberwolves – especially Karl-Anthony Towns – are excited to have D'Angelo Russell in Minnesota.
The feeling is mutual.
Russell, who wasn’t playing, took the mic before the Timberwolves’ home win over the Clippers last night. He expressed his appreciation and determination and capped his speech to fans with: “Keep that s— going.”
Somewhere, Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is having second thoughts about all this.
The blown goaltending call was not the only controversy from Friday night’s Utah win over Portland.
In the final minute of the first quarter, Portland guard Anfernee Simons went up for a jump shot, Utah’s Royce O’Neal came over in an aborted closeout, and Simmons landed on O’Neale’s foot, fell, and his head bounced off the court.
Simons left the game not to return and is now in the league’s concussion protocol.
The Trail Blazers reportedly are ticked off by what they see as a dirty play by O’Neale, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.
The Trail Blazers are also irate with Jazz swingman Royce O’Neale for what the team considered a “dirty play” for his role in injuring guard Anfernee Simons, sources said.
Was there intent by O’Neale to undercut Simons? Was O’Neale reckless and not watching where his body was in relation to a defenseless player? Or, was that just a fluky basketball play?
Your answer to those questions may say more about your point of view and allegiances than it does the play itself. That said, at the very least, O’Neale did not give Simons room to land on his jump shot, which should have been a penalty. None was called.
But the officials would miss more calls in that game.
The referees got the call wrong, but at least the league office handled the aftermath right.
Damian Lillard was understandably hot after the referees missed a clear goaltend by Rudy Gobert on a layup that would have tied that Friday night game in the final seconds. A team security official held him back from going to yell at the officials postgame, then later Lillard vented on social media.
Often the league will fine a player or coach for an outburst like this — even when they are in the right — but this time the league is letting it slide, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will not be fined by the league for his postgame remarks and tweets directed at officials following a missed goaltend that resulted in a loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Lillard was interviewed by the league on Saturday, sources said.
That’s the right decision by the league.
Now the NBA needs to set up a way for the officials in the replay center to notify officials on the court of an obvious, game-changing missed call. If the goal is to get the calls right, then get them all right.
Stephen Curry is out for February, but the word for a while is he was targeting a return in March.
He reiterated that Saturday night during the national broadcast of a Lakers win against the Warriors. Here is the quote, which came when ABC’s Lisa Salters asked him about a return in early March.
“That’s the plan,” Curry said. “It’s been the plan since the surgery, knowing the timeline with the injury, as severe as it was. So I’m not rushing, but I’m setting a goal that hopefully I can meet first week of March to get back on the floor and join my teammates, and hopefully end the season on a strong note.”
The Warriors’ early March schedule includes playing on the first against Washington, at Denver on the third, a Finals rematch against Toronto at the Chase Center on March 5, then the 76ers visit the Warriors on the seventh.
Curry suffered a fractured hand just four games into the season, back on Oct. 30, when Suns’ center Aron Baynes fell on him. Recovery required two surgeries, one to put pins in to stabilize the bone through the healing process, then a second one to remove those pins once the recovery was far enough along. He has had the surgeries and is now just working on recovery.
The Warriors also are expected to evaluate Klay Thompson and his torn ACL in the coming weeks. Unlike Curry, Thompson is not expected to play for the Warriors this season.
Isaiah Thomas was traded to the Clippers as part of the three-team that sent Marcus Morris to Los Angeles as well, but Thomas was never going to stick around.
From the start, the Clippers planned to waive the point guard and they made that official on Saturday.
The Clippers didn’t need help at point, already having Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, and sometimes Landry Shamet in that role.
Thomas, who is averaging 12.2 points a game this season, will become an unrestricted free agent.