Damian Lillard reportedly will avoid fine for actions, comments following blown call

The referees got the call wrong, but at least the league office handled the aftermath right.
Damian Lillard was understandably hot after the referees missed a clear goaltend by Rudy Gobert on a layup that would have tied that Friday night game in the final seconds. A team security official held him back from going to yell at the officials postgame, then later Lillard vented on social media.
Often the league will fine a player or coach for an outburst like this — even when they are in the right — but this time the league is letting it slide, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will not be fined by the league for his postgame remarks and tweets directed at officials following a missed goaltend that resulted in a loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Lillard was interviewed by the league on Saturday, sources said.
That’s the right decision by the league.
Now the NBA needs to set up a way for the officials in the replay center to notify officials on the court of an obvious, game-changing missed call. If the goal is to get the calls right, then get them all right.
Stephen Curry is out for February, but the word for a while is he was targeting a return in March.
He reiterated that Saturday night during the national broadcast of a Lakers win against the Warriors. Here is the quote, which came when ABC’s Lisa Salters asked him about a return in early March.
“That’s the plan,” Curry said. “It’s been the plan since the surgery, knowing the timeline with the injury, as severe as it was. So I’m not rushing, but I’m setting a goal that hopefully I can meet first week of March to get back on the floor and join my teammates, and hopefully end the season on a strong note.”
The Warriors’ early March schedule includes playing on the first against Washington, at Denver on the third, a Finals rematch against Toronto at the Chase Center on March 5, then the 76ers visit the Warriors on the seventh.
Curry suffered a fractured hand just four games into the season, back on Oct. 30, when Suns’ center Aron Baynes fell on him. Recovery required two surgeries, one to put pins in to stabilize the bone through the healing process, then a second one to remove those pins once the recovery was far enough along. He has had the surgeries and is now just working on recovery.
The Warriors also are expected to evaluate Klay Thompson and his torn ACL in the coming weeks. Unlike Curry, Thompson is not expected to play for the Warriors this season.
Isaiah Thomas was traded to the Clippers as part of the three-team that sent Marcus Morris to Los Angeles as well, but Thomas was never going to stick around.
From the start, the Clippers planned to waive the point guard and they made that official on Saturday.
The Clippers didn’t need help at point, already having Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, and sometimes Landry Shamet in that role.
Thomas, who is averaging 12.2 points a game this season, will become an unrestricted free agent.
SAN FRANCISCO — LeBron James leaned on his supporting cast to carry the load until he heated up in the second half and finished with 22 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 125-120 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.
Avery Bradley added 21 points with five 3-pointers and Anthony Davis had 27 points and 10 rebounds on a night the Warriors honored Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and the other seven helicopter crash victims during Golden State’s first home game since the deadly accident Jan. 26 in Southern California.
Andrew Wiggins scored 24 points on 8-for-12 shooting in his Warriors debut after he was traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves before Thursday’s deadline in exchange for D'Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans III and Omari Spellman.
The Lakers, who had lost three of their previous five including a 121-111 defeat at home to Houston on Thursday, tried to pull away in the third against the new-look Warriors but Golden State stayed just close enough to make it interesting down the stretch.
Marquese Chriss shot 12 for 15 on the way to 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Warriors, who got within 116-111 on Eric Paschall‘s dunk with 3:13 to play. Ky Bowman contributed 10 assists and Jordan Poole scored 19 points off the bench.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly had a triple-double with 19 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists, helping the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 112-95 on Saturday night.
The Bucks won for the 13th time in 14 games, improving the league’s best record to 45-7 and remaining on course to become just the third team to top 70 wins in a regular season.
Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, fell short in a personal bid to become the first player with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists in six consecutive games, scoring two points in the first quarter and finishing 6 of 17 from the field.
Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player with a stretch of five straight games with 30, 15 and 5, accomplishing it from Dec. 10-17, 1965, with the Philadelphia Warriors.
Brook Lopez led the Bucks with 23 points, including 5 for 5 on 3-point attempts. Khris Middleton had 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Eric Bledsoe finished with 18 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 27 in the third quarter.
Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Terrence Ross had 20 points, Markelle Fultz scored 15 and Evan Fournier added 14 for Orlando, which continues to hold the eighth playoff position in the Eastern Conference despite losing eight of its last nine.