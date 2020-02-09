Damian Lillard reportedly will avoid fine for actions, comments following blown call

The referees got the call wrong, but at least the league office handled the aftermath right.

Damian Lillard was understandably hot after the referees missed a clear goaltend by Rudy Gobert on a layup that would have tied that Friday night game in the final seconds. A team security official held him back from going to yell at the officials postgame, then later Lillard vented on social media.

THIS IS GOALTENDING!!!! pic.twitter.com/w3qxAvMbmt — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 8, 2020

We don’t wana hear this punk Ass shit. https://t.co/nuG56kaHbR — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) February 8, 2020

Often the league will fine a player or coach for an outburst like this — even when they are in the right — but this time the league is letting it slide, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will not be fined by the league for his postgame remarks and tweets directed at officials following a missed goaltend that resulted in a loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Lillard was interviewed by the league on Saturday, sources said.

That’s the right decision by the league.

Now the NBA needs to set up a way for the officials in the replay center to notify officials on the court of an obvious, game-changing missed call. If the goal is to get the calls right, then get them all right.