As expected, Clippers waive Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas was traded to the Clippers as part of the three-team that sent Marcus Morris to Los Angeles as well, but Thomas was never going to stick around.

From the start, the Clippers planned to waive the point guard and they made that official on Saturday.

The Clippers didn’t need help at point, already having Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, and sometimes Landry Shamet in that role.

Thomas, who is averaging 12.2 points a game this season, will become an unrestricted free agent.