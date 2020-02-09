Andrew Wiggins scores 24 in Warriors debut, but LeBron’s dagger wins it for Lakers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LeBron James leaned on his supporting cast to carry the load until he heated up in the second half and finished with 22 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 125-120 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.
Avery Bradley added 21 points with five 3-pointers and Anthony Davis had 27 points and 10 rebounds on a night the Warriors honored Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and the other seven helicopter crash victims during Golden State’s first home game since the deadly accident Jan. 26 in Southern California.
Andrew Wiggins scored 24 points on 8-for-12 shooting in his Warriors debut after he was traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves before Thursday’s deadline in exchange for D'Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans III and Omari Spellman.
The Lakers, who had lost three of their previous five including a 121-111 defeat at home to Houston on Thursday, tried to pull away in the third against the new-look Warriors but Golden State stayed just close enough to make it interesting down the stretch.
Marquese Chriss shot 12 for 15 on the way to 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Warriors, who got within 116-111 on Eric Paschall‘s dunk with 3:13 to play. Ky Bowman contributed 10 assists and Jordan Poole scored 19 points off the bench.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly had a triple-double with 19 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists, helping the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 112-95 on Saturday night.
The Bucks won for the 13th time in 14 games, improving the league’s best record to 45-7 and remaining on course to become just the third team to top 70 wins in a regular season.
Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, fell short in a personal bid to become the first player with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists in six consecutive games, scoring two points in the first quarter and finishing 6 of 17 from the field.
Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player with a stretch of five straight games with 30, 15 and 5, accomplishing it from Dec. 10-17, 1965, with the Philadelphia Warriors.
Brook Lopez led the Bucks with 23 points, including 5 for 5 on 3-point attempts. Khris Middleton had 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Eric Bledsoe finished with 18 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 27 in the third quarter.
Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Terrence Ross had 20 points, Markelle Fultz scored 15 and Evan Fournier added 14 for Orlando, which continues to hold the eighth playoff position in the Eastern Conference despite losing eight of its last nine.
The Houston Rockets are going small — Clint Capela is out, 6’5″ P.J. Tucker is the starting center, and Mike D’Antoni’s Rockets are trying to revolutionize the NBA by going even smaller.
Except, they tried to trade for DeAndre Jordan at the deadline, prying him out of Brooklyn, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports in an Instagram video.
As much as the Rockets have had success so far in the regular season with small-ball, it’s difficult to imagine that working well in the playoffs against the size and length of the Lakers/Clippers/Jazz/Nuggets. Houston is in the market for a center.
Did Houston ask about Jordan? No doubt.
Was there any chance they were going to get Brooklyn to trade the guy Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving specifically requested be on their team? No. The chances of that were zero.
More interestingly, who benefits by leaking this story?
This isn’t a surprise — the in-game officials already admitted they made a mistake. This also isn’t going to save Damian Lillard from a fine (even if it should).
However, the NBA’s Last Two Minute report confirmed what everyone else saw: Rudy Gobert goaltended on Damian Lillard’s attempt to tie the game in the final seconds Friday night. From the report:
“Gobert (UTA) makes contact with Lillard’s (POR) shot attempt after it hits the backboard and still has a chance to score. Goaltending is only a reviewable matter when it is whistled on the floor by officials.”
The second part of that became the issue — because the referees didn’t call anything, by the NBA’s rules there is nothing to review. This can’t be sent to the review center in Secaucus, New Jersey.
The referees owned up to the miss later, that was not enough for a pissed off Lillard.
Utah went on to hit their free throws and win the game, 117-114.
The league report changes nothing. Hopefully, what can come out of this in future seasons is a way for the review center to buzz the game officials on blatant missed calls — whether there was a call to review or not — and have them get it right. For a Portland team trying to catch Memphis and get into the playoffs, this game mattered.
From the “a picture is worth a thousand words” file, if you want to understand just how much Minnesota overhauled its roster at the deadline, look at this photo from the introductory press conference.
Evan Turner is not in that photo because he sees the writing on the wall. Turner was traded from Atlanta to Minnesota as part of a massive four-team deal that brought the Hawks Clint Capela, and now he and the Timberwolves are talking buyout, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.
Turner makes $18.6 million this year in the final year of his “summer of ’16” contract Portland offered him, Minnesota likely would welcome the financial savings.
Boston, one of Turner’s former teams, reportedly has some interest in a reunion. A number of playoff-bound teams should have interest in a solid veteran wing who can eat up minutes down the stretch of the season, allowing their starters/stars to get some rest. Turner will get picked up, but don’t expect much of a playoff role.