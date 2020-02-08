Watch Bam Adebayo destroy two Kings with dunk

By Kurt HelinFeb 8, 2020, 9:10 AM EST
Leave a comment

Bam Adebayo is an All-Star and a force of nature when he attacks the rim.

Don’t take my word for it, ask De'Aaron Fox and Kent Bazemore.

Damn.

Sacramento upset Miami and got the win, 107-95, behind 23 points from Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Marvin Williams reportedly being bought out by Hornets, to sign with Bucks

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 8, 2020, 9:59 AM EST
Leave a comment

The league-leading Milwaukee Bucks just got better.

They made no moves at the trade deadline, but they win the first move of the buyout market — they will get veteran swingman Marvin Williams, who the Charlotte Hornets are buying out. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

Williams is a 15-year NBA veteran, a 6’8″ solid rotation player who plays primarily as a stretch four at this point in his career, is a respectable defender, and good in the locker room. He fits with the Bucks’ floor spacing system, he is shooting 37.6 percent from three this season, and 39 percent on catch-and-shoot threes.

How much does this help the Bucks? Watch Boston’s Kemba Waker react to the news.

 

Portland robbed of game-tying Damian Lillard lay-up because referees miss goaltend (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinFeb 8, 2020, 2:21 AM EST
Leave a comment

I’m not sure how the referees missed this call live.

I am not a fan of the rule that a play cannot be reviewed because there was no call to review (why can’t a no-call be reviewed and reversed?).

I’m not sure why there isn’t a system in place so the replay referees in Secaucus, New Jersey, can buzz the officials on the court in case of an obvious blown call.

None of that happened Friday night and it cost Portland the chance to tie the game — at the very least — in the final seconds against Utah. Portland was down two with 16 seconds left when Damian Lillard drove the lane got to the rim, laid the ball off the backboard — then Rudy Gobert blocked it. It was a clear goaltend (even in real time).

That’s not just a goaltend, that’s an and-1. But there was no call and Utah went on to hit their free throws and win the game, 117-114.

Portland players were understandably hot after the game.

The referees said that the play was not reviewable because no call was made (there is nothing to review). They also owned up to missing the call once they saw the replay.

Lillard was having none of it.

None of that helps Portland, a team trying to chase down Memphis for the final playoff spot in the West, and a team that just lost a game it might have won.

Watch Bradley Beal’s game-winning layup, Wizards top Mavericks

Associated PressFeb 7, 2020, 10:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal‘s last-second layup handed the Dallas Mavericks another loss without Luka Doncic.

They felt as though things slipped away well before that.

Beal made a layup with 0.2 seconds left to finish with 29 points and give the Washington Wizards a 119-118 victory Friday night over Dallas, which has dropped three of five since Doncic went out with a sprained right ankle. The Mavericks committed 14 turnovers that turned into 23 Wizards points, and they weren’t themselves defensively in part because Kristaps Porzingis got into foul trouble.

“The game was lost throughout,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “We had too many miscommunications, and it was a collection of defensive mistakes over 47 minutes and 58.2 seconds or whatever it was that led to this. Just very disappointing.”

Beal’s heroics came after Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. drew a blocking foul and hit one of two free throws with 1.8 seconds left.

“He was reading the defense really well and it’s a great play, good screen, good finish,” coach Scott Brooks said.

Beal fell one point short of reaching 30 for an eighth consecutive game, but felt great about getting the 18-32 Wizards to the edge of a playoff position in the Eastern Conference. They’re three games back of the eighth seed.

“It just meant a lot to win at the end of the day,” said Beal, who was 11 of 28 from the field. “We’ve got four or five home games before the break. We can take full advantage of that and be sitting right in the playoff picture.”

Washington made 19 of 38 3-pointers. Davis Bertans was responsible for five of them and finished with 20 points.

“We’ve just got to do a better job guarding guys,” Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith said. “We’ve got to limit the wide-open 3s.”

Rookie Rui Hachimura took it to Porzingis, getting the Mavericks center into foul trouble and finishing with 17. Porzingis, who played without a protective face mask two nights after breaking his nose, picked up his fifth early in the fourth quarter and had 11 points in just 21:16.

Shuffling Porzingis in and out didn’t help the Mavericks’ rhythm, especially on defense, where players blamed a lack of communication.

“This team is way too close to not talk as much as we did tonight,” Jalen Brunson said. “We have very good chemistry, we all enjoy each other, so this is a very uncharacteristic night for us not talking defensively.”

Doncic is progressing in his rehab, and the Mavericks hope he can play at least one game before the All-Star break, which begins for them after a game against Sacramento on Feb. 12. This is the second time Doncic sprained his right ankle this season, and it’s unclear what kind of maintenance it’ll need over the next few weeks and months.

“Any time you have any body part that’s been injured a couple times, the training staff’s going to watch it very closely,” Carlisle said.

 

Orlando coach Steve Clifford fined $25,000 for yelling at officials for blown time out call

AP Photo/Nell Redmond
By Kurt HelinFeb 7, 2020, 9:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

“There’s three of them. There’s a guy on the baseline and I just saw it. I mean, visibly I called timeout. I don’t understand how that timeout’s not called. That may cost me, I don’t care.”

Orlando coach Steve Clifford was right — both that the officials blew the call and that it would cost him.

The NBA’s Last Two Minute Report confirmed that the referees missed Steve Clifford calling a timeout with 4.4 seconds left. Then they missed Elfrid Payton fouling Evan Fournier, forcing a turnover that ended the game.

Those two missed calls sealed Orlando’s loss to the Knicks. After the game Clifford stormed out on the court, dropped some F-bombs on the referees, then stormed back to the locker room before saying the above words to the assembled media.

That led to the NBA fining Clifford $25,000 for “verbally abusing game officials,” the league announced Friday.

Clifford has been around long enough to know the fine was coming when he stepped on the court and started venting at officials. Hopefully, he feels he got his money’s worth.