Rockets reportedly tried to trade for DeAndre Jordan at deadline

The Houston Rockets are going small — Clint Capela is out, 6’5″ P.J. Tucker is the starting center, and Mike D’Antoni’s Rockets are trying to revolutionize the NBA by going even smaller.
Except, they tried to trade for DeAndre Jordan at the deadline, prying him out of Brooklyn, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports in an Instagram video.
As much as the Rockets have had success so far in the regular season with small-ball, it’s difficult to imagine that working well in the playoffs against the size and length of the Lakers/Clippers/Jazz/Nuggets. Houston is in the market for a center.
Did Houston ask about Jordan? No doubt.
Was there any chance they were going to get Brooklyn to trade the guy Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving specifically requested be on their team? No. The chances of that were zero.
More interestingly, who benefits by leaking this story?
This isn’t a surprise — the in-game officials already admitted they made a mistake. This also isn’t going to save Damian Lillard from a fine (even if it should).
However, the NBA’s Last Two Minute report confirmed what everyone else saw: Rudy Gobert goaltended on Damian Lillard’s attempt to tie the game in the final seconds Friday night. From the report:
“Gobert (UTA) makes contact with Lillard’s (POR) shot attempt after it hits the backboard and still has a chance to score. Goaltending is only a reviewable matter when it is whistled on the floor by officials.”
The second part of that became the issue — because the referees didn’t call anything, by the NBA’s rules there is nothing to review. This can’t be sent to the review center in Secaucus, New Jersey.
The referees owned up to the miss later, that was not enough for a pissed off Lillard.
Utah went on to hit their free throws and win the game, 117-114.
The league report changes nothing. Hopefully, what can come out of this in future seasons is a way for the review center to buzz the game officials on blatant missed calls — whether there was a call to review or not — and have them get it right. For a Portland team trying to catch Memphis and get into the playoffs, this game mattered.
From the “a picture is worth a thousand words” file, if you want to understand just how much Minnesota overhauled its roster at the deadline, look at this photo from the introductory press conference.
Evan Turner is not in that photo because he sees the writing on the wall. Turner was traded from Atlanta to Minnesota as part of a massive four-team deal that brought the Hawks Clint Capela, and now he and the Timberwolves are talking buyout, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.
Turner makes $18.6 million this year in the final year of his “summer of ’16” contract Portland offered him, Minnesota likely would welcome the financial savings.
Boston, one of Turner’s former teams, reportedly has some interest in a reunion. A number of playoff-bound teams should have interest in a solid veteran wing who can eat up minutes down the stretch of the season, allowing their starters/stars to get some rest. Turner will get picked up, but don’t expect much of a playoff role.
LeBron James has written and spoken about Kobe Bryant.
In the Lakers’ loss to the Rockets on Thursday, LeBron paid tribute to Bryant as only he could.
Lakers:
Wow.
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has seen his role shrink on the Hornets four straight seasons – from typical starter to moderately used starter to moderately used backup to out of the rotation.
Now, he’ll leave Charlotte entirely.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
In the final year of a big contract extension, Kidd-Gilchrist is due $4,994,350 the rest of this season. He could earn $835,331 on a rest-of-season minimum contract elsewhere. Both amounts decrease daily. So, we’ll see how much he relinquishes to join a better team.
Kidd-Gilchrist is a good defender who plays hard. The forward can fill a niche. A former No. 2 pick, Kidd-Gilchrist just hasn’t developed enough offensively. He’ll gum up spacing as a non-shooter.
The Mavericks already have Dorian Finney-Smith as a defensive-minded forward. But Finney-Smith can make 3-pointers, too.
Kidd-Gilchrist would add depth in Dallas. If that’s where he lands, just don’t expect him to play much.