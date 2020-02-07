Watch Bradley Beal’s game-winning layup, Wizards top Mavericks

Associated PressFeb 7, 2020, 10:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal‘s last-second layup handed the Dallas Mavericks another loss without Luka Doncic.

They felt as though things slipped away well before that.

Beal made a layup with 0.2 seconds left to finish with 29 points and give the Washington Wizards a 119-118 victory Friday night over Dallas, which has dropped three of five since Doncic went out with a sprained right ankle. The Mavericks committed 14 turnovers that turned into 23 Wizards points, and they weren’t themselves defensively in part because Kristaps Porzingis got into foul trouble.

“The game was lost throughout,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “We had too many miscommunications, and it was a collection of defensive mistakes over 47 minutes and 58.2 seconds or whatever it was that led to this. Just very disappointing.”

Beal’s heroics came after Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. drew a blocking foul and hit one of two free throws with 1.8 seconds left.

“He was reading the defense really well and it’s a great play, good screen, good finish,” coach Scott Brooks said.

Beal fell one point short of reaching 30 for an eighth consecutive game, but felt great about getting the 18-32 Wizards to the edge of a playoff position in the Eastern Conference. They’re three games back of the eighth seed.

“It just meant a lot to win at the end of the day,” said Beal, who was 11 of 28 from the field. “We’ve got four or five home games before the break. We can take full advantage of that and be sitting right in the playoff picture.”

Washington made 19 of 38 3-pointers. Davis Bertans was responsible for five of them and finished with 20 points.

“We’ve just got to do a better job guarding guys,” Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith said. “We’ve got to limit the wide-open 3s.”

Rookie Rui Hachimura took it to Porzingis, getting the Mavericks center into foul trouble and finishing with 17. Porzingis, who played without a protective face mask two nights after breaking his nose, picked up his fifth early in the fourth quarter and had 11 points in just 21:16.

Shuffling Porzingis in and out didn’t help the Mavericks’ rhythm, especially on defense, where players blamed a lack of communication.

“This team is way too close to not talk as much as we did tonight,” Jalen Brunson said. “We have very good chemistry, we all enjoy each other, so this is a very uncharacteristic night for us not talking defensively.”

Doncic is progressing in his rehab, and the Mavericks hope he can play at least one game before the All-Star break, which begins for them after a game against Sacramento on Feb. 12. This is the second time Doncic sprained his right ankle this season, and it’s unclear what kind of maintenance it’ll need over the next few weeks and months.

“Any time you have any body part that’s been injured a couple times, the training staff’s going to watch it very closely,” Carlisle said.

 

Orlando coach Steve Clifford fined $25,000 for yelling at officials for blown time out call

AP Photo/Nell Redmond
By Kurt HelinFeb 7, 2020, 9:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

“There’s three of them. There’s a guy on the baseline and I just saw it. I mean, visibly I called timeout. I don’t understand how that timeout’s not called. That may cost me, I don’t care.”

Orlando coach Steve Clifford was right — both that the officials blew the call and that it would cost him.

The NBA’s Last Two Minute Report confirmed that the referees missed Steve Clifford calling a timeout with 4.4 seconds left. Then they missed Elfrid Payton fouling Evan Fournier, forcing a turnover that ended the game.

Those two missed calls sealed Orlando’s loss to the Knicks. After the game Clifford stormed out on the court, dropped some F-bombs on the referees, then stormed back to the locker room before saying the above words to the assembled media.

That led to the NBA fining Clifford $25,000 for “verbally abusing game officials,” the league announced Friday.

Clifford has been around long enough to know the fine was coming when he stepped on the court and started venting at officials. Hopefully, he feels he got his money’s worth.

Steve Kerr: Andrew Wiggins can thrive with Warriors because “we’re not asking him to be a star”

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 7, 2020, 8:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Andrew Wiggins was a disappointment in Minnesota. It’s a strange thing to say about a guy scoring 22.4 points a night, but Wiggins played an apathetic game that frustrated coaches and teammates, and did not lead the Timberwolves to victories.

Steve Kerr thinks things will be different in Golden State because they’re not asking him to lead. Via Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“He’s been in a tough spot and people have talked about him underachieving the last few years, so let’s see what we can do and let’s see what he can do next to a group of players who have been wildly successful…

“There’s a difference in the role that we’re gonna ask him to play, too,” Kerr said. “Minnesota needed him to be a star. And we’re not asking him to be a star. We’re asking him to play a role on a team that already has some star players. There’s a huge difference there.

“When you have to play that role, it means bringing energy every night more than it means putting up numbers. He’s very capable of giving us numbers, but what we need is energy and the commitment defensively and sprinting the floor.”

That kind of energy and commitment is exactly what has been lacking from Wiggins’ game. It’s exactly what drove Jimmy Butler mad when he was a Timberwolves player. So how is Draymond Green going to handle him?

Kerr also owned up to something everyone else talked about when the Warriors traded for D'Angelo Russell — the former Nets’ point guard (how in Minnesota) was not a good positional fit with a Warriors team that already had a Stephen Curry/Klay Thompson backcourt.

Wiggins is a better positional fit with the Warriors, and I would still rather have Russell. Wiggins is who he is at this point and the idea a shift in team and culture is going to change that seems foolish. Russell is the better player, he gives better effort on the court, and I will take that over fit.

The Warriors, however, have made their bet on their culture and players.

Probe found no engine failure in helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, eight others

By Kurt HelinFeb 7, 2020, 7:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wreckage from the helicopter that crashed and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not show any sign of engine failure, the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday.

A witness told the NTSB the hillside where the crash occurred was shrouded in mist when he heard the helicopter approaching. It sounded normal and he then saw the blue-and-white aircraft emerge from the fog moving forward and down. Within 2 seconds it slammed into the hillside just below him.

The Jan. 26 crash in Calabasas, just outside Los Angeles, occurred as the group was flying to a girls basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy. He coached his 13-year-old daughter Gianna’s team, which was scheduled to play. She and two teammates were among the nine people killed.

The deaths shook Los Angeles and the sporting world. A public memorial for Bryant and the other victims is scheduled for Feb. 24 at the Staples Center. The arena is where Bryant starred for the Los Angeles Lakers for most of his two-decade career and the date 2/24 corresponds with the No. 24 jersey he wore and the No. 2 worn by Gianna.

The NTSB issued an investigative update that included factual details. Findings about a cause for the crash isn’t expected for a year or more.

Investigators said the twin-engine Sikorsky S-76B was traveling at more than 180 mph (290 kph) and 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) per minute when it crashed. The helicopter’s instrument panel was destroyed and most of the devices were displaced. The flight controls were broken and suffered fire damage.

Investigators believe that since a tree branch at the crash site was cut, the engines were working and rotors turning at the time of impact. All four of the helicopter’s blades had similar damage, the report stated.

John Cox, an aviation-safety consultant, said the NTSB’s report was further indication that the pilot likely became disoriented in the thick fog and clouds. The pilot had told air-traffic controllers he was climbing to 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) — presumably to get above the cloud layer. The helicopter began turning left, then descended rapidly.

Cox called the aircraft’s path “classic symptoms” of a disoriented pilot.

Ara Zobayan was a regular pilot for Bryant and the chief pilot for Island Express Helicopters. He had more than 8,200 hours of flight time. He was additionally certified to fly solely using instruments — a more difficult rating to attain that allows pilots to fly at night and through clouds when the ground isn’t visible — and was a pilot to other celebrities including Kawhi Leonard and Kylie Jenner.

The 50-year-old Zobayan’s most recent flight review included training on inadvertently flying into bad weather conditions. It covered how to recover if the aircraft’s nose is pointed too far up or down, and what to do if the helicopter banks severely to one side. He earned satisfactory grades in the review, which took place in May 2019.

Bryant’s helicopter did not have a device called the Terrain Awareness and Warning System that signals when an aircraft is in danger of hitting ground. The NTSB has recommended the system be mandatory for helicopters but the Federal Aviation Administration only requires it for air ambulances. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and U.S. Rep. Brad Sherman, both California Democrats, have called for the FAA to mandate the devices in the wake of the tragedy.

It’s not clear if the warning system would have averted the crash. The helicopter was also not required to have a black box.

A public memorial for Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa will be held Feb. 10 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Also killed in the crash were Bryant’s friend and assistant coach, Christina Mauser, and Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, 14.

__

Associated Press Writers John Antczak in Los Angeles, Bernard Condon in New York and David Koenig in Dallas and Business Writer Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed.

PBT Podcast: Breaking down NBA Trade Deadline’s best, worst moves

Jason Mendez/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 7, 2020, 6:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Los Angeles Clippers made a smart move — they added Marcus Morris to their roster, giving themselves toughness and some more shooting — plus they keep Morris away from the Lakers.

The Grizzlies… they must really love Andrew Wiggins to take on all that money to get him.

There was a flurry of moves around the NBA Trade Deadline this year, and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports joins me to break it all down. From Miami getting Andre Iguodala to why the Knicks wanted 2021 first-round pick swap rights with the Clippers (actually, we don’t know why).

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.