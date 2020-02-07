Watch Bradley Beal’s game-winning layup as Wizards top Mavericks

Associated PressFeb 7, 2020, 10:45 PM EST
WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal‘s last-second layup handed the Dallas Mavericks another loss without Luka Doncic.

They felt as though things slipped away well before that.

Beal made a layup with 0.2 seconds left to finish with 29 points and give the Washington Wizards a 119-118 victory Friday night over Dallas, which has dropped three of five since Doncic went out with a sprained right ankle. The Mavericks committed 14 turnovers that turned into 23 Wizards points, and they weren’t themselves defensively in part because Kristaps Porzingis got into foul trouble.

“The game was lost throughout,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “We had too many miscommunications, and it was a collection of defensive mistakes over 47 minutes and 58.2 seconds or whatever it was that led to this. Just very disappointing.”

Beal’s heroics came after Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. drew a blocking foul and hit one of two free throws with 1.8 seconds left.

“He was reading the defense really well and it’s a great play, good screen, good finish,” coach Scott Brooks said.

Beal fell one point short of reaching 30 for an eighth consecutive game, but felt great about getting the 18-32 Wizards to the edge of a playoff position in the Eastern Conference. They’re three games back of the eighth seed.

“It just meant a lot to win at the end of the day,” said Beal, who was 11 of 28 from the field. “We’ve got four or five home games before the break. We can take full advantage of that and be sitting right in the playoff picture.”

Washington made 19 of 38 3-pointers. Davis Bertans was responsible for five of them and finished with 20 points.

“We’ve just got to do a better job guarding guys,” Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith said. “We’ve got to limit the wide-open 3s.”

Rookie Rui Hachimura took it to Porzingis, getting the Mavericks center into foul trouble and finishing with 17. Porzingis, who played without a protective face mask two nights after breaking his nose, picked up his fifth early in the fourth quarter and had 11 points in just 21:16.

Shuffling Porzingis in and out didn’t help the Mavericks’ rhythm, especially on defense, where players blamed a lack of communication.

“This team is way too close to not talk as much as we did tonight,” Jalen Brunson said. “We have very good chemistry, we all enjoy each other, so this is a very uncharacteristic night for us not talking defensively.”

Doncic is progressing in his rehab, and the Mavericks hope he can play at least one game before the All-Star break, which begins for them after a game against Sacramento on Feb. 12. This is the second time Doncic sprained his right ankle this season, and it’s unclear what kind of maintenance it’ll need over the next few weeks and months.

“Any time you have any body part that’s been injured a couple times, the training staff’s going to watch it very closely,” Carlisle said.

Damian Lillard reportedly will avoid fine for actions, comments following blown call

By Kurt HelinFeb 9, 2020, 12:00 PM EST
The referees got the call wrong, but at least the league office handled the aftermath right.

Damian Lillard was understandably hot after the referees missed a clear goaltend by Rudy Gobert on a layup that would have tied that Friday night game in the final seconds. A team security official held him back from going to yell at the officials postgame, then later Lillard vented on social media.

Often the league will fine a player or coach for an outburst like this — even when they are in the right — but this time the league is letting it slide, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will not be fined by the league for his postgame remarks and tweets directed at officials following a missed goaltend that resulted in a loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Lillard was interviewed by the league on Saturday, sources said.

That’s the right decision by the league.

Now the NBA needs to set up a way for the officials in the replay center to notify officials on the court of an obvious, game-changing missed call. If the goal is to get the calls right, then get them all right.

Stephen Curry reiterates he is targeting an early March return

Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 9, 2020, 10:05 AM EST
Stephen Curry is out for February, but the word for a while is he was targeting a return in March.

He reiterated that Saturday night during the national broadcast of a Lakers win against the Warriors. Here is the quote, which came when ABC’s Lisa Salters asked him about a return in early March.

“That’s the plan,” Curry said. “It’s been the plan since the surgery, knowing the timeline with the injury, as severe as it was. So I’m not rushing, but I’m setting a goal that hopefully I can meet first week of March to get back on the floor and join my teammates, and hopefully end the season on a strong note.”

The Warriors’ early March schedule includes playing on the first against Washington, at Denver on the third, a Finals rematch against Toronto at the Chase Center on March 5, then the 76ers visit the Warriors on the seventh.

Curry suffered a fractured hand just four games into the season, back on Oct. 30, when Suns’ center Aron Baynes fell on him. Recovery required two surgeries, one to put pins in to stabilize the bone through the healing process, then a second one to remove those pins once the recovery was far enough along. He has had the surgeries and is now just working on recovery.

The Warriors also are expected to evaluate Klay Thompson and his torn ACL in the coming weeks. Unlike Curry, Thompson is not expected to play for the Warriors this season.

As expected, Clippers waive Isaiah Thomas

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 9, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Isaiah Thomas was traded to the Clippers as part of the three-team that sent Marcus Morris to Los Angeles as well, but Thomas was never going to stick around.

From the start, the Clippers planned to waive the point guard and they made that official on Saturday.

The Clippers didn’t need help at point, already having Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, and sometimes Landry Shamet in that role.

Thomas, who is averaging 12.2 points a game this season, will become an unrestricted free agent.

Andrew Wiggins scores 24 in Warriors debut, but LeBron’s dagger wins it for Lakers

Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 9, 2020, 1:31 AM EST
SAN FRANCISCO — LeBron James leaned on his supporting cast to carry the load until he heated up in the second half and finished with 22 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 125-120 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

Avery Bradley added 21 points with five 3-pointers and Anthony Davis had 27 points and 10 rebounds on a night the Warriors honored Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and the other seven helicopter crash victims during Golden State’s first home game since the deadly accident Jan. 26 in Southern California.

Andrew Wiggins scored 24 points on 8-for-12 shooting in his Warriors debut after he was traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves before Thursday’s deadline in exchange for D'Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans III and Omari Spellman.

The Lakers, who had lost three of their previous five including a 121-111 defeat at home to Houston on Thursday, tried to pull away in the third against the new-look Warriors but Golden State stayed just close enough to make it interesting down the stretch.

Marquese Chriss shot 12 for 15 on the way to 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Warriors, who got within 116-111 on Eric Paschall‘s dunk with 3:13 to play. Ky Bowman contributed 10 assists and Jordan Poole scored 19 points off the bench.