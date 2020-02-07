Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Steve Kerr: Andrew Wiggins can thrive with Warriors because “we’re not asking him to be a star”

By Kurt HelinFeb 7, 2020, 8:30 PM EST
Andrew Wiggins was a disappointment in Minnesota. It’s a strange thing to say about a guy scoring 22.4 points a night, but Wiggins played an apathetic game that frustrated coaches and teammates, and did not lead the Timberwolves to victories.

Steve Kerr thinks things will be different in Golden State because they’re not asking him to lead. Via Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“He’s been in a tough spot and people have talked about him underachieving the last few years, so let’s see what we can do and let’s see what he can do next to a group of players who have been wildly successful…

“There’s a difference in the role that we’re gonna ask him to play, too,” Kerr said. “Minnesota needed him to be a star. And we’re not asking him to be a star. We’re asking him to play a role on a team that already has some star players. There’s a huge difference there.

“When you have to play that role, it means bringing energy every night more than it means putting up numbers. He’s very capable of giving us numbers, but what we need is energy and the commitment defensively and sprinting the floor.”

That kind of energy and commitment is exactly what has been lacking from Wiggins’ game. It’s exactly what drove Jimmy Butler mad when he was a Timberwolves player. So how is Draymond Green going to handle him?

Kerr also owned up to something everyone else talked about when the Warriors traded for D'Angelo Russell — the former Nets’ point guard (how in Minnesota) was not a good positional fit with a Warriors team that already had a Stephen Curry/Klay Thompson backcourt.

Wiggins is a better positional fit with the Warriors, and I would still rather have Russell. Wiggins is who he is at this point and the idea a shift in team and culture is going to change that seems foolish. Russell is the better player, he gives better effort on the court, and I will take that over fit.

The Warriors, however, have made their bet on their culture and players.

Orlando coach Steve Clifford fined $25,000 for yelling at officials for blown time out call

AP Photo/Nell Redmond
By Kurt HelinFeb 7, 2020, 9:30 PM EST
“There’s three of them. There’s a guy on the baseline and I just saw it. I mean, visibly I called timeout. I don’t understand how that timeout’s not called. That may cost me, I don’t care.”

Orlando coach Steve Clifford was right — both that the officials blew the call and that it would cost him.

The NBA’s Last Two Minute Report confirmed that the referees missed Steve Clifford calling a timeout with 4.4 seconds left. Then they missed Elfrid Payton fouling Evan Fournier, forcing a turnover that ended the game.

Those two missed calls sealed Orlando’s loss to the Knicks. After the game Clifford stormed out on the court, dropped some F-bombs on the referees, then stormed back to the locker room before saying the above words to the assembled media.

That led to the NBA fining Clifford $25,000 for “verbally abusing game officials,” the league announced Friday.

Clifford has been around long enough to know the fine was coming when he stepped on the court and started venting at officials. Hopefully, he feels he got his money’s worth.

Probe found no engine failure in helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, eight others

By Kurt HelinFeb 7, 2020, 7:30 PM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wreckage from the helicopter that crashed and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not show any sign of engine failure, the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday.

A witness told the NTSB the hillside where the crash occurred was shrouded in mist when he heard the helicopter approaching. It sounded normal and he then saw the blue-and-white aircraft emerge from the fog moving forward and down. Within 2 seconds it slammed into the hillside just below him.

The Jan. 26 crash in Calabasas, just outside Los Angeles, occurred as the group was flying to a girls basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy. He coached his 13-year-old daughter Gianna’s team, which was scheduled to play. She and two teammates were among the nine people killed.

The deaths shook Los Angeles and the sporting world. A public memorial for Bryant and the other victims is scheduled for Feb. 24 at the Staples Center. The arena is where Bryant starred for the Los Angeles Lakers for most of his two-decade career and the date 2/24 corresponds with the No. 24 jersey he wore and the No. 2 worn by Gianna.

The NTSB issued an investigative update that included factual details. Findings about a cause for the crash isn’t expected for a year or more.

Investigators said the twin-engine Sikorsky S-76B was traveling at more than 180 mph (290 kph) and 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) per minute when it crashed. The helicopter’s instrument panel was destroyed and most of the devices were displaced. The flight controls were broken and suffered fire damage.

Investigators believe that since a tree branch at the crash site was cut, the engines were working and rotors turning at the time of impact. All four of the helicopter’s blades had similar damage, the report stated.

John Cox, an aviation-safety consultant, said the NTSB’s report was further indication that the pilot likely became disoriented in the thick fog and clouds. The pilot had told air-traffic controllers he was climbing to 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) — presumably to get above the cloud layer. The helicopter began turning left, then descended rapidly.

Cox called the aircraft’s path “classic symptoms” of a disoriented pilot.

Ara Zobayan was a regular pilot for Bryant and the chief pilot for Island Express Helicopters. He had more than 8,200 hours of flight time. He was additionally certified to fly solely using instruments — a more difficult rating to attain that allows pilots to fly at night and through clouds when the ground isn’t visible — and was a pilot to other celebrities including Kawhi Leonard and Kylie Jenner.

The 50-year-old Zobayan’s most recent flight review included training on inadvertently flying into bad weather conditions. It covered how to recover if the aircraft’s nose is pointed too far up or down, and what to do if the helicopter banks severely to one side. He earned satisfactory grades in the review, which took place in May 2019.

Bryant’s helicopter did not have a device called the Terrain Awareness and Warning System that signals when an aircraft is in danger of hitting ground. The NTSB has recommended the system be mandatory for helicopters but the Federal Aviation Administration only requires it for air ambulances. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and U.S. Rep. Brad Sherman, both California Democrats, have called for the FAA to mandate the devices in the wake of the tragedy.

It’s not clear if the warning system would have averted the crash. The helicopter was also not required to have a black box.

A public memorial for Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa will be held Feb. 10 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Also killed in the crash were Bryant’s friend and assistant coach, Christina Mauser, and Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, 14.

Associated Press Writers John Antczak in Los Angeles, Bernard Condon in New York and David Koenig in Dallas and Business Writer Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed.

PBT Podcast: Breaking down NBA Trade Deadline’s best, worst moves

Jason Mendez/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 7, 2020, 6:30 PM EST
The Los Angeles Clippers made a smart move — they added Marcus Morris to their roster, giving themselves toughness and some more shooting — plus they keep Morris away from the Lakers.

The Grizzlies… they must really love Andrew Wiggins to take on all that money to get him.

There was a flurry of moves around the NBA Trade Deadline this year, and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports joins me to break it all down. From Miami getting Andre Iguodala to why the Knicks wanted 2021 first-round pick swap rights with the Clippers (actually, we don’t know why).

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

Report: Damian Lillard to rap at All-Star Saturday Night

Damian Lillard
Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 7, 2020, 5:25 PM EST
Damian Lillard did it all at All-Star Weekend 2014 – Rising Stars, skills challenge, 3-point contest, dunk contest, All-Star game.

Now, the Trail Blazers guard – who’s also in the 3-point contest – has found another way to entertain at All-Star Saturday Night this year in Chicago.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

If Lillard is rapping on the premier night of All-Star Weekend, it’s only fitting for Marvin Bagley III to rap at Rising Stars on Friday.