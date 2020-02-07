PBT Podcast: Breaking down NBA Trade Deadline’s best, worst moves

The Los Angeles Clippers made a smart move — they added Marcus Morris to their roster, giving themselves toughness and some more shooting — plus they keep Morris away from the Lakers.
The Grizzlies… they must really love Andrew Wiggins to take on all that money to get him.
There was a flurry of moves around the NBA Trade Deadline this year, and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports joins me to break it all down. From Miami getting Andre Iguodala to why the Knicks wanted 2021 first-round pick swap rights with the Clippers (actually, we don’t know why).
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wreckage from the helicopter that crashed and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not show any sign of engine failure, the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday.
A witness told the NTSB the hillside where the crash occurred was shrouded in mist when he heard the helicopter approaching. It sounded normal and he then saw the blue-and-white aircraft emerge from the fog moving forward and down. Within 2 seconds it slammed into the hillside just below him.
The Jan. 26 crash in Calabasas, just outside Los Angeles, occurred as the group was flying to a girls basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy. He coached his 13-year-old daughter Gianna’s team, which was scheduled to play. She and two teammates were among the nine people killed.
The NTSB issued an investigative update that included factual details. Findings about a cause for the crash isn’t expected for a year or more.
Investigators said the twin-engine Sikorsky S-76B was traveling at more than 180 mph (290 kph) and 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) per minute when it crashed. The helicopter’s instrument panel was destroyed and most of the devices were displaced. The flight controls were broken and suffered fire damage.
Investigators believe that since a tree branch at the crash site was cut, the engines were working and rotors turning at the time of impact. All four of the helicopter’s blades had similar damage, the report stated.
John Cox, an aviation-safety consultant, said the NTSB’s report was further indication that the pilot likely became disoriented in the thick fog and clouds. The pilot had told air-traffic controllers he was climbing to 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) — presumably to get above the cloud layer. The helicopter began turning left, then descended rapidly.
Cox called the aircraft’s path “classic symptoms” of a disoriented pilot.
Ara Zobayan was a regular pilot for Bryant and the chief pilot for Island Express Helicopters. He had more than 8,200 hours of flight time. He was additionally certified to fly solely using instruments — a more difficult rating to attain that allows pilots to fly at night and through clouds when the ground isn’t visible — and was a pilot to other celebrities including Kawhi Leonard and Kylie Jenner.
The 50-year-old Zobayan’s most recent flight review included training on inadvertently flying into bad weather conditions. It covered how to recover if the aircraft’s nose is pointed too far up or down, and what to do if the helicopter banks severely to one side. He earned satisfactory grades in the review, which took place in May 2019.
Bryant’s helicopter did not have a device called the Terrain Awareness and Warning System that signals when an aircraft is in danger of hitting ground. The NTSB has recommended the system be mandatory for helicopters but the Federal Aviation Administration only requires it for air ambulances. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and U.S. Rep. Brad Sherman, both California Democrats, have called for the FAA to mandate the devices in the wake of the tragedy.
It’s not clear if the warning system would have averted the crash. The helicopter was also not required to have a black box.
A public memorial for Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa will be held Feb. 10 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Also killed in the crash were Bryant’s friend and assistant coach, Christina Mauser, and Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, 14.
__
Associated Press Writers John Antczak in Los Angeles, Bernard Condon in New York and David Koenig in Dallas and Business Writer Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed.
Report: Damian Lillard to rap at All-Star Saturday Night
The fairest way to assess people’s legacy is examining the totality of their lives. For Bryant, that includes his basketball greatness with the Lakers, his influence around the world and, yes, that infamous situation in Colorado.
In 2003, Bryant was accused of rape. He was charged with sexual assault, but – with the accuser refusing to testify – the charges were dropped. A civil case was settled. In a statement, Bryant acknowledged that he had sex with the woman and that she didn’t view it as consensual.
Bryant tried to repair his image over the ensuing years and was largely successful. He died beloved in most corners. Some of that redemption was marketing. Some of it appeared to be genuine growth. In particular, Bryant – the father of four daughters, including basketball-loving Gianna, who also died in the helicopter crash – became a champion of women’s basketball.
That’s why Gayle King interviewed WNBA great Lisa Leslie about Bryant. CBS published an excerpt of the segment:
The video included this exchange:
King: “It’s been said that his legacy is complicated because of a sexual-assault charge, which was dismissed in 2003, 2004. Is it complicated for you as a woman, as a WNBA player?”
Leslie: “It’s not complicated for me at all. Even if there’s a few times that we’ve been at a club at the same time, Kobe’s not the kind of guy — never been, like, you know, “Lisa, go get that girl” or “Tell her” or “Send her this.” I have other NBA friends that are like that. Kobe, he was never like that. I just never, have ever seen him being the kind of person that would do something to violate a woman or be aggressive in that way. That’s just not the person that I know.”
King: “But Lisa, you wouldn’t see it, though. As his friend, you wouldn’t see it.”
Leslie: “And that’s possible. I just don’t believe that. And I’m not saying things didn’t happen. I just don’t believe that things didn’t happen with force.”
King: “It it even a fair question to talk about it, consider he’s no longer with us and that it was resolved? Or is it really part of his history?”
Leslie: “I think that the media should be more respectful at this time. If you had questions about it, you’ve had many years to ask him that. I don’t think it’s something that we should keep hanging over his legacy. I mean, it went to trial.”
King: “Yeah, the case, it was dismissed because of the victim in the case refused to testify. So, it was dismissed.”
Leslie: “And I think that that’s how we should leave it.”
King has faced significant backlash for her line of questioning, most prominently from Snoop Dogg and Bill Cosby.
I’ve been up reading the comments about the interview I did with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant. And I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I’d be extremely angry with me, too. I am mortified. I am embarrassed. And I am very angry. Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview, totally taken out of context, and when you see it that way, it’s very jarring. It’s jarring to me. I didn’t even know anything about it. I started getting calls: “What the hell are you doing? Why did you say this? What is happening?” I did not know what people were talking about. So, I’ve been told or I’ve been advised to say nothing, just let it go. “People will drag you. People will troll you. It will be over in a couple of days.” But that’s not good enough for me, because I really want people to understand what happened here and how I’m feeling about it.
It’s a shame King is facing such a vile response. Her questions were completely legitimate. Leslie, a prominent women’s basketball player and friend of Bryant, had a compelling perspective on that part of Bryant’s life. Journalistically, King absolutely should have asked about it.
I have respect for how Leslie answered the questions, too – specifically acknowledging that she might have a blind spot because of her friendship with Bryant. It’s so important to recognize our own biases and confront them. Nobody is trying to tarnish her friendship with Bryant. She can set the terms on that relationship.
As someone not close to Bryant, I can more easily point out that Leslie wasn’t in that hotel room with Bryant and the accuser. I think it’s unfair for Leslie to say she believes there was no “force.” Just because she had different experiences with Bryant doesn’t mean she knows what happened that day.
I also understand why Leslie holds her point of view. It’s similar to why so many are attacking King. These discussions aren’t pleasant, and Bryant has drawn loyalty.
This situation carries specific complexities.
As a society, we have become more attuned to crimes against women. Still a long way to go. But a lot of progress, specifically in the last few years.
That makes it complicated to consider prior situations, like Bryant’s. Should we revisit with contemporary standards? Should we leave it in the past, a sad outcome of the times? There are not easy answers.
Likewise, people tend not to speak ill of someone who recently died. But how long does that last? Nobody is forcing anyone to discuss this aspect of Bryant’s life. But if you want to talk about Bryant’s whole legacy, the Colorado situation must be included. So should all the good Bryant did in his life. No single moment defines him.
Also, there is a troubling history in this country of false accusations against black men. Harvey Weinstein, who has been frequently invoked by King’s critics, has long received too much support from his rich and famous friends. That context matters, too.
But you can rail against injustice without admonishing King for asking completely reasonable questions.
Report: Lakers were reluctant to trade after Kobe Bryant’s death
“There was not a lot of appetite for changing things,” one team source said. “There wasn’t a lot of appetite for telling players they’re going to Minnesota or Atlanta or somewhere, Charlotte, wherever. If there’s an offer you can’t say no to, of course, you’re going to take it. But the idea of breaking things up after what’s happened with Kobe, it wasn’t something anyone seemed to want to do.”
I can’t imagine what the Lakers have been going through these last few weeks.
This wasn’t just about wanting to keep the group’s chemistry intact. Negotiating trades usually requires significant time. If Lakers lead executive Rob Pelinka, who was extremely close with Kobe and Gianna, didn’t have the capacity for that the previous couple weeks, it’d be completely understandable.