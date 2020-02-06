Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The Timberwolves tried to sign D'Angelo Russell last summer. After he joined the Warriors, Minnesota tried to trade for him – both directly with Golden State and by roping in other teams. The Timberwolves told everyone how badly they wanted Russell.

Two days ago, the Warriors said no. Minnesota seemingly moved on.

But apparently the Timberwolves finally wore down Golden State.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Golden State has agreed to trade D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota for a deal that includes Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. Warriors will send Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to Timberwolves too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Timberwolves 2021 pick protected to No. 3, and becomes unprotected in 2022, per sources. Minnesota kept pushing for Russell, who it has wanted since summer free agency and finally got the point guard Gerssson Rosas imagined pairing with KAT. https://t.co/kfDNvsdBHX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Clarification: Minnesota's second-round pick going to Golden State is in 2021 — not 2022. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

That is a shockingly meager return for the Warriors, who went to great lengths to acquire Russell (as what everyone presumed to be a trade chip.) They gave Russell a four-year max contract, sent the Nets what will become a second-round pick in a sign-and-trade, sent the Grizzlies a first-round pick and Andre Iguodala to clear room and accepted a hard cap.

All that for this?

Andrew Wiggins fits better than Russell with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The catch: Wiggins isn’t good.

Maybe the Warriors can develop him. They have a strong organizational culture, and he has the tools to be a far better player than he has been.

But this is an expensive bet. With three additional seasons and $94,738,170 remaining on his contract, Wiggins was generally viewed as holding negative value.

Russell will improve the Timberwolves, who’ve been undermanned at point guard. Frustrated Karl-Anthony Towns should be happier, especially considering his friendship with Russell. (Devin Booker to Minnesota next?)

It’s probably too late for the Timberwolves to accomplish much this season. They’re 15-35, the NBA’s fifth-worst record.

So, Golden State could get a high pick. Except the top-three protection limits the upside this year. By next year, Minnesota could climb out of the basement.

The Warriors also surrendered Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman. Neither has shown much, but as recent first-round picks, they still held a little shine.

Unloading those two will allow Golden State – which is also trading Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks to the 76ers – to dodge the luxury tax. That’ll pay off if the Warriors spend big and don’t have to pay the repeater rate next season.

The Timberwolves move over the luxury-tax line. Expect them to shed salary before the trade deadline.