Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Report: Kings not trading Bogdan Bogdanovic, likely to match any offers in restricted free agency

By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2020, 10:33 AM EST
Bogdan Bogdanovic is reportedly not content remaining a Kings backup long-term.

Sacramento made him a starter. The next move: Keeping the impending restricted free agent long-term.

James Ham of NBC Sports California:

NBC Sports California has learned through a league source that Bogdan Bogdanovic will remain a King through the deadline and enter the summer as a restricted free agent, where the team is likely to match any offer.

Bogdanovic is a good player. Sacramento should want to keep him.

In their Dewayne Dedmon trade, the Kings cleared $6,833,333 of guaranteed salary next season and $1 million the following season. That’ll make it easier to retain Bogdanovic without facing luxury-tax issues.

But Sacramento also has another good shooting guard in Buddy Hield. He’s locked into a big contract and too established to passively accept a reduced role.

It’s already difficult to play both Bogdanovic and Hield enough minutes without one being forced to defend bigger wings as a nominal small forward. Paying Bogdanovic would introduce another complication – having enough money left to build a complete roster after committing so much to shooting guards.

Something likely must give.

That could still happen during Bogdanovic’s free agency. Whatever they say now, the Kings aren’t committed to anything.

Which leads to another issue.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement says:

No Team or any of its employees or agents will make a public statement that the Team would match any future Offer Sheet for one of the Team’s players

Is Ham’s source a Kings employee? I doubt the NBA would investigate.

Is “likely to match any offer” the same as “would match any future Offer Sheet”? Not quite.

So, Sacramento almost certainly won’t face any repercussions but still achieves its goal of cooling the market. Teams will be less likely to pursue Bogdanovic if they believe their offer sheet would just get matched, anyway.

That’s why this rule was always too toothless to matter unless a team wantonly violated it. Even the Kings aren’t that dumb.

Report: Knicks hiring Leon Rose and William Wesley

LeBron James, William "World Wide Wes" Wesley and Leon Rose, who the Knicks are hiring
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2020, 11:19 AM EST
CAA implicitly ran the Knicks for years.

Now, CAA’s top basketball agent – Leon Rose – will explicitly run the Knicks.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Knicks reportedly targeted an agent to replace Steve Mills, trying to emulate the success of the Warriors with Bob Myers and Lakers with Rob Pelinka. But Myers has flourished because of his unique skills. He doesn’t mean any agent can step in and run a front office well.

Will Rose succeed in New York? Maybe. He has spent a long time as a powerful agent, previously representing LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson and currently representing Joel Embiid, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns. So, Rose knows how NBA business operates. But he lacks front-office experience and will undoubtedly face new challenges.

One of them will be Knicks owner James Dolan, who’s infamous for interfering in all the worst ways. Rose also represents Carmelo Anthony, so Rose should at least be familiar with Madison Square Garden politics.

William Wesley is better know as “World Wide Wes.” He was once basketball’s most mysterious figure. Now, he’s landing a prominent job with the Knicks. Who would have ever thought?

Rose and Wesley take over mere hours from the trade deadline. General manager Scott Perry had been running the front office. Will New York get organized for moves before 3 p.m.? Particularly, there’s an urgency to handle Marcus Morris, who’s on an expiring contract.

Beyond, Rose must steer the directionless Knicks… somewhere. Will his ability to connect with players help in free agency? New York has infamously struck out lately, putting egg on Dolan’s face. Hiring Rose could be an overcorrection. Don’t assume his soon-to-be-former star clients will reunite with him on the Knicks. That’s not how this works.

But Rose will have a chance to prove his competency as a team executive. It’s not an easy job, and many – Mills, Phil Jackson, Mills – have failed before him. Dolan will always apply pressure, and if Rose slips, Mills remains lurking in the organization.

At least the money should be good, and the prestige of running the Knicks is one heck of an opportunity.

Heat negotiating contract extension with Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari

Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari vs. Heat
Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2020, 9:23 AM EST
The Heat kept raising the stakes last night:

They’re trading for Andre Iguodala!

They’re signing him to a contract extension!

They’re also trying to trade for Danilo Gallinari!

Now, Miami is going even further. As they try to rope the Thunder into their trade with the Grizzlies, the Heat are apparently talking extension with Gallinari, too.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

An extra year of team control would make Gallinari more valuable to the Heat, helping to justify the return necessary to appease the Thunder.

Miami already owes Oklahoma City a first-round pick that’s lottery-protected in 2023, 2024 and 2025 and unprotected in 2026. The Heat could unprotect that pick, which would also allow them to add another first-rounder to the trade.

That might be necessary if Miami unloads negative-value contracts of Dion Waiters and James Johnson in the deal.

The Heat are reportedly prioritizing 2021 cap space. So, expect Gallinari’s extension to follow Iguodala’s with only one guaranteed season.

The largest salary Gallinari could earn next season via an extension: $23,746,337.

Would Gallinari lock in now for that amount and enter free agency at age 32 rather than seek a long-term deal at 31 coming off this strong season? Maybe if it meant going from Oklahoma City to Miami. More teams will have significant cap space in 2021 than this summer, too.

Kristaps Porzingis suffers broken nose, returns to game, scores 30 in loss to Grizzlies

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins
By Kurt HelinFeb 6, 2020, 9:00 AM EST
It was a rough night for Kristaps Porzingis.

Already having to carry a heavy load for Dallas with Luka Doncic out with a sprained ankle, Wednesday night against Memphis he suffered a broken nose from a stray elbow from Josh Jackson.

Porzingis got his nose fixed, the bleeding stopped, then returned to the game.

Porzingis finished the night with 30 points and 10 rebounds for Dallas, his third straight game of at least 30/10, the longest such streak of his career.

It wasn’t enough. On a night the Grizzlies were making winning moves off the court, they won on it as well with Ja Morant scoring 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Tyus Jones each adding 19 apiece, and Memphis got the win 121-107.

Karl-Anthony Towns: ‘I’m desensitized to being disrespected in this league’

Karl-Anthony Towns
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Karl-Anthony Towns called missing All-NBA third team in 2017 – a selection that would’ve allowed him to earn an extra $31,650,600 on his contract extension – “a learning experience.”

What did the Timberwolves star learn from not making the 2020 All-Star game?

Not a darned thing.

Towns, via Chris Hine of the StarTribune

“I’m worried about our team, about getting W’s,” Towns said. “I’m desensitized to being disrespected in this league. I’ve been disrespected since I came in. It’s nothing new when I didn’t see my name up there. When you’re a person who’s been disrespected like me so much, it’s something you expect, honestly. You’re kind of shocked when you do get it.”

“It’s unfortunate that this year’s All-Star Game won’t have the 24 best players in the NBA,” he said. “But we got to go out there every night and just find ways to win, because it’s not about the All-Star Game, it’s about being in the NBA finals, being in the playoffs, about winning games. That’s how you build a legacy.”

Towns is following the argument of his friend Devin Booker, who also complained about the best players not being named All-Stars.

The simple reason Towns isn’t an All-Star: He has missed 17 games. If he were healthy, he would have made it.

Voters – whether fans, players and media picking starters or coaches picking reserves – always favor players who produced more in the first half of the season. That wasn’t Towns. It’s nothing personal.

Also not All-Stars? Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Paul George and Kyrie Irving. They’re among the NBA’s 24 best players, too.

That said, I thought Towns (and Booker) should have made it. I don’t think it’s worth parsing a partial season for picking entrants into a legacy-altering exhibition game. Put in the best players. Consider more than just the tiny 2019-20 sample. Towns’ track record shows he’s a very good player.

People generally treat him as such. He was the No. 1 pick. He won Rookie of the Year. He has made an All-NBA team and two All-Star teams. What would being respected would look like?

As bright as Towns’ present and future look, there are real questions about his winning habits. He couldn’t coexist with his best teammate (Jimmy Butler) and plays with far too little defensive intensity. If he didn’t also appear desensitized to losing, maybe he’d earn the benefit of the doubt and get picked as an All-Star even while facing moderate injury issues.