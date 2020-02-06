Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The Heat’s bold plan to trade for and extend both Grizzlies forward Andre Iguodala and Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari has seemingly failed.

Miami is left with an absolutely great trade.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Miami has agreed to trade Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson to Memphis for Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder, league sources tell ESPN. No picks in the deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

If Miami and Oklahoma City could reach a deal on Gallinari, there's still time to make this a three-team trade — but those talks are fully stalled, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/wxdiJGUXLp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Iguodala and Jae Crowder can help the Heat, who look even more dangerous this season. They’re both hardnosed defenders who find ways to help offensively.

Solomon Hill provides depth. But he was mainly in the trade for his large neutral-value expiring contract.

Miami also unloads the negative-value contracts of James Johnson (due $16,047,100 next season) and Dion Waiters (due $12,650,000 next season).

The Heat now project to have about $29 million of cap space this summer. They’re targeting 2021 free agency, but that $29 million could lure a helpful player or two with only one season guaranteed. What a way to build momentum toward the summer of 2021!

Justise Winslow is such a small price to pay to accomplish all that.

Winslow is a good young player. But he’s not healthy and still searching for his niche. At least he should fit well between Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke in the Grizzlies’ young core.

Merely taking Johnson’s and Waiters’ contracts would have been slightly too high of a burden for landing Winslow. Memphis also gave Iguodala. And Crowder.

This is the most overvalued Justise Winslow has been since draft night 2015.