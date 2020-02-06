Report: Cavaliers not buying out Tristan Thompson

The NBA trade deadline has passed, but trades are still trickling in. We’re here to help you sort everything that happened the last few days, from the biggest trades to smallest ones. Check this link for the next few hours for regular updates.
What trades have already happened?
• D’Angelo Russell traded to Minnesota for Andrew Wiggins
Minnesota gets: D'Angelo Russell
Golden State gets: Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota’s 2021 first-round pick (top-three protected), a 2022 second-round pick
Analysis: Minnesota has desperately wanted Russell to pair with his good friend Karl-Anthony Towns, keeping the superstar Towns happy (he has expressed frustration lately, he hasn’t been on the court for a win since November). Golden State is betting its culture can push Wiggins to live up to his potential nightly (not just once every couple of weeks), giving them what Harrison Barnes once did.
• Andre Iguodala traded to Miami
Miami gets: Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill
Memphis gets: Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters, James Johnson
Analysis: At one point this was discussed as a three-team trade with Oklahoma City sending Danilo Gallinari to Miami, but that fell apart. With Iguodala and Crowder, Miami becomes more of a threat in the East. Memphis likes Winslow’s fit.
• Andre Drummond sent to Cleveland
Detroit gets: Brandon Knight, John Henson, second-round pick
Cleveland gets: Andre Drummond
Analysis: Let’s be honest: The Pistons dumped Drummond. It’s a minuscule return for an All-Star center, but that also speaks to exactly where the market is on Drummond — teams looked at his game, looked at that $28.8 million next season, and said no thanks.
• A 12-player, four-team trade that sends Clint Capela to Atlanta
Houston gets: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell
Atlanta gets: Clint Capela, Nene
Minnesota gets: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, a first-round pick
Denver gets: Shabazz Napier, Gerald Green, Keita Bates-Diop, Noah Vonleh, a first-round pick
Analysis: This is a win for Atlanta, which gets a good pick-and-roll center to pair with Trae Young. Houston is going all-in on small ball, with P.J. Tucker now their starting center.
• Clippers beat out Lakers for Marcus Morris
Los Angeles gets: Marcus Morris, Isaiah Thomas
New York gets: Moe Harkless, 2020 first-round pick
Washington: Jerome Robinson
Analysis: Morris will bring both floor spacing and some interior toughness to the Clippers (plus a few technicals). Morris leads the Knicks scoring at 18.5 points per game. The Clippers will not keep Thomas.
• Dwayne Dedmon traded back to Atlanta
Atlanta gets: Dwayne Dedmon, a 2020 and 2021 second-round pick
Sacramento gets: Jabari Parker, Alex Len
Analysis: Dedmon returns to Atlanta to be the backup center for Clint Capela.
• Warriors trade Glenn Robinson III, Alec Burks to the 76ers
Philadelphia gets: Glenn Robinson III, Alec Burks
Golden State gets: Second-round picks in 2020 (Dallas), 2021 (Denver), and 2022 (Toronto)
Analysis: Philadelphia needs shooting and it just added some.
• Clippers trade Derrick Walton to Atlanta
Atlanta gets: Derrick Walton
L.A. Clippers get: A second-round pick, $1.3 million in cash
Analysis: This clears a roster spot for the Clippers to make another, more significant move.
• Golden State trades Willie Cauley-Stein to Dallas
Dallas gets: Willie Cauley-Stein
Golden State gets: A second-round pick
Analysis: After Dwight Powell tore his Achilles Dallas needed depth at center.
• Cleveland trades Jordan Clarkson to Utah
Utah gets: Jordan Clarkson
Cleveland gets: Dante Exum, two second-round picks
Analysis: Utah needed more bench scoring and Jordan Clarkson provides that.
• Minnesota trades Jeff Teague to Atlanta
Atlanta gets: Jeff Teague, Treveon Graham
Minnesota gets: Allen Crabbe
Analysis: Atlanta needed a quality backup point guard for Trae Young, so they traded for one.
• Rockets send Jordan Bell to Grizz
Houston gets: Bruno Caboclo, Second-round 2023 pick
Minnesota gets: Jordan Bell, Second-round 2023 pick
Analysis: Bell doesn’t fit as well in Memphis with the Grizzlies also acquiring Gorgui Dieng. But I’d generally rather have Bell than Caboclo.
• Blazers trade Skal Labissiere to Atlanta
Atlanta gets: Skal Labissiere, plus $2M
Portland gets: Luxury-tax savings
Analysis: The Hawks get a more-than-fully subsidized flier on Labissiere, who’s due $924,968 the rest of this season then will be a free agent this summer.
Kings sent Trevor Ariza to Portland for Kent Bazemore
Sacramento gets: Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver, two second-round picks
Portland gets: Trevor Ariza, Caleb Swanigan, Wenyen Gabriel
Analysis: Portland had the highest payroll in the league and was going to shell out a lot of luxury tax for a team that might not even make the playoffs. This trade cut their tax bill by more than half. Ariza also has played well for Portland.