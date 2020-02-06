Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson


Report: Cavaliers not buying out Tristan Thompson

By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2020, 4:55 PM EST
The hottest name on the buyout market reportedly won’t even hit the buyout market.

Tristan Thompson wanted the Cavaliers to trade him. Instead, Cleveland kept him AND traded for a better starting center in Andre Drummond.

Yet, Thompson apparently won’t enter free agency this season.

David Aldridge of The Athletic:

Teams often say they’ll refuse to buy out a player… then buy him out. But that posturing typically occurs before the trade deadline. After, there’s no leverage to be gained with other teams that might try to trade for the player.

Perhaps, the Cavs are angling to convince Thompson to relinquish more of his $7,331,859 remaining salary in exchange for freedom to choose a new team. I wouldn’t completely rule out a buyout.

But this sounds pretty definitive.

That’s a bummer for the teams that could’ve used another big – Rockets, Clippers, Celtics.

I wonder whether Thompson’s trade desire was more about transferring his Bird Rights elsewhere than leaving Cleveland. Now that he’ll either have full Bird Rights with the Cavaliers or nowhere this summer, maybe he’d rather spend the rest of the season in Cleveland and leave the door open for re-signing on a big contract.

If Thompson wanted out for other reasons, keep an eye on his attitude the rest of the season.

Traded from Pistons to Cavaliers, Andre Drummond: ‘no friends or loyalty’ in NBA

Pistons owner Tom Gores and now-Cavaliers center Andre Drummond

By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2020, 6:00 PM EST
As the season began, Pistons owner Tom Gores called keeping Andre Drummond a top priority. Drummond said he wanted to spend the rest of his career in Detroit.

Today, the Pistons traded Drummond to the Cavaliers.

Drummond:

I don’t know what precisely the Pistons told Drummond. He was clearly on the trade block earlier in the year and surely knew that. But talks with the Hawks and Knicks cooled. Maybe Detroit told Drummond no deal would happen today. Maybe Detroit legitimately believed that.

Trades can emerge quickly, and this one got done just before the trade deadline. The Pistons obviously weren’t going to risk the deal falling apart just so they could notify Drummond first. He’d find out soon enough and would be going to the Cavs, regardless. How much does it really mater if he finds out a few minutes before or a few minutes after?

Which leads to another question:

What’s the right way to tell Drummond he’s getting traded to Cleveland for John Henson, Brandon Knight and the lesser of the Warriors’ and Cavaliers 2022 second-rounders?

Drummond doesn’t fancy himself as a player who’d generate so little return. Just a few months ago, he was set on declining his $28,751,774 player option for next season. Now, he’s getting traded for fringe rotation players and a distant second-rounder? That must be difficult to swallow.

I suspect that has much to do with his response as the Pistons’ handling of the situation.

Report: Wizards trading for Shabazz Napier, whom Nuggets just traded for

Shabazz Napier vs. Wizards

By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2020, 3:46 PM EST
The four-team trade between the Rockets, Timberwolves, Hawks and Nuggets sent Minnesota’s reserves scattering – Jordan Bell to Houston; Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh and Keita Bates-Diop to Denver.

Half of them are getting re-routed.

The Rockets are flipping Bell to the Grizzlies for Bruno Caboclo. And the Nuggets are sending Napier to the Wizards for Jordan McRae.

Candace Buckner of The Washington Post:

Both Napier and McRae are on expiring minimum contracts. Both are 28 years old. But Napier is better.

Napier just had no clear role in Denver behind Jamal Murray and underrated Monte Morris at point guard. McRae can flat get buckets. He’ll provide a dimension the Nuggets could use, especially after sending Malik Beasley to the Timberwolves in the four-teamer.

Washington had an opening at point guard after trading Isaiah Thomas to the Clippers. That deal landed Jerome Robinson, a combo guard. Napier is more of a pure point guard.

Report: 76ers trading James Ennis to Magic

By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2020, 3:20 PM EST
Update: Shams Charania of The Athletic:

 

The 76ers are trading for Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks to upgrade their underwhelming bench.

James Ennis saw the writing on the wall.

Because he re-signed with Philadelphia on a 1+1 contract, Ennis could have blocked getting traded. Instead, he’s approving a deal to the Magic.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

With Jonathan Isaac and Al-Farouq Aminu injured, Ennis should play regularly in Orlando. The Magic are on track to make the playoffs. It’s worth being a little more competitive, especially when it requires just adding a minimum-salary player.

Ennis holds a $2,130,023 player option for next season. Considering their impending luxury-tax bill, the 76ers might appreciate getting off that possible salary.

Philadelphia must shed another player to complete its trade with the Warriors. So, there’s another trade or a waiver to be announced.

NBA Trade Deadline tracker: All the player movement, new teams, impact

By Kurt HelinFeb 6, 2020, 3:20 PM EST
The NBA trade deadline has passed, but trades are still trickling in. We’re here to help you sort everything that happened the last few days, from the biggest trades to smallest ones. Check this link for the next few hours for regular updates.

What trades have already happened?

• D’Angelo Russell traded to Minnesota for Andrew Wiggins

Minnesota gets: D'Angelo Russell
Golden State gets: Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota’s 2021 first-round pick (top-three protected), a 2022 second-round pick

Analysis: Minnesota has desperately wanted Russell to pair with his good friend Karl-Anthony Towns, keeping the superstar Towns happy (he has expressed frustration lately, he hasn’t been on the court for a win since November). Golden State is betting its culture can push Wiggins to live up to his potential nightly (not just once every couple of weeks), giving them what Harrison Barnes once did.

• Andre Iguodala traded to Miami

Miami gets: Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill
Memphis gets: Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters, James Johnson

Analysis: At one point this was discussed as a three-team trade with Oklahoma City sending Danilo Gallinari to Miami, but that fell apart. With Iguodala and Crowder, Miami becomes more of a threat in the East. Memphis likes Winslow’s fit.

• Andre Drummond sent to Cleveland

Detroit gets: Brandon Knight, John Henson, second-round pick
Cleveland gets: Andre Drummond

Analysis: Let’s be honest: The Pistons dumped Drummond. It’s a minuscule return for an All-Star center, but that also speaks to exactly where the market is on Drummond — teams looked at his game, looked at that $28.8 million next season, and said no thanks.

• A 12-player, four-team trade that sends Clint Capela to Atlanta

Houston gets: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell
Atlanta gets: Clint Capela, Nene
Minnesota gets: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, a first-round pick
Denver gets: Shabazz Napier, Gerald Green, Keita Bates-Diop, Noah Vonleh, a first-round pick

Analysis: This is a win for Atlanta, which gets a good pick-and-roll center to pair with Trae Young. Houston is going all-in on small ball, with P.J. Tucker now their starting center.

• Clippers beat out Lakers for Marcus Morris

Los Angeles gets: Marcus Morris, Isaiah Thomas
New York gets: Moe Harkless, 2020 first-round pick
Washington: Jerome Robinson

Analysis: Morris will bring both floor spacing and some interior toughness to the Clippers (plus a few technicals). Morris leads the Knicks scoring at 18.5 points per game. The Clippers will not keep Thomas.

• Dwayne Dedmon traded back to Atlanta

Atlanta gets: Dwayne Dedmon, a 2020 and 2021 second-round pick
Sacramento gets: Jabari Parker, Alex Len

Analysis: Dedmon returns to Atlanta to be the backup center for Clint Capela.

• Warriors trade Glenn Robinson III, Alec Burks to the 76ers

Philadelphia gets: Glenn Robinson III, Alec Burks
Golden State gets: Second-round picks in 2020 (Dallas), 2021 (Denver), and 2022 (Toronto)

Analysis: Philadelphia needs shooting and it just added some.

• Clippers trade Derrick Walton to Atlanta

Atlanta gets: Derrick Walton
L.A. Clippers get: A second-round pick, $1.3 million in cash

Analysis: This clears a roster spot for the Clippers to make another, more significant move.

• Golden State trades Willie Cauley-Stein to Dallas

Dallas gets: Willie Cauley-Stein
Golden State gets: A second-round pick

Analysis: After Dwight Powell tore his Achilles Dallas needed depth at center.

• Cleveland trades Jordan Clarkson to Utah

Utah gets: Jordan Clarkson
Cleveland gets: Dante Exum, two second-round picks

Analysis: Utah needed more bench scoring and Jordan Clarkson provides that.

• Minnesota trades Jeff Teague to Atlanta

Atlanta gets: Jeff Teague, Treveon Graham
Minnesota gets: Allen Crabbe

Analysis: Atlanta needed a quality backup point guard for Trae Young, so they traded for one.

• Rockets send Jordan Bell to Grizz

Houston gets: Bruno Caboclo, Second-round 2023 pick
Minnesota gets: Jordan Bell, Second-round 2023 pick

Analysis: Bell doesn’t fit as well in Memphis with the Grizzlies also acquiring Gorgui Dieng. But I’d generally rather have Bell than Caboclo.

• Blazers trade Skal Labissiere to Atlanta

Atlanta gets: Skal Labissiere, plus $2M
Portland gets: Luxury-tax savings

Analysis: The Hawks get a more-than-fully subsidized flier on Labissiere, who’s due $924,968 the rest of this season then will be a free agent this summer.

Kings sent Trevor Ariza to Portland for Kent Bazemore

Sacramento gets: Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver, two second-round picks
Portland gets: Trevor Ariza, Caleb Swanigan, Wenyen Gabriel

Analysis: Portland had the highest payroll in the league and was going to shell out a lot of luxury tax for a team that might not even make the playoffs. This trade cut their tax bill by more than half. Ariza also has played well for Portland.