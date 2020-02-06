76ers forward James Ennis vs. Magic
Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: 76ers trading James Ennis to Magic

By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2020, 3:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

Update: Shams Charania of The Athletic:

 

The 76ers are trading for Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks to upgrade their underwhelming bench.

James Ennis saw the writing on the wall.

Because he re-signed with Philadelphia on a 1+1 contract, Ennis could have blocked getting traded. Instead, he’s approving a deal to the Magic.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

With Jonathan Isaac and Al-Farouq Aminu injured, Ennis should play regularly in Orlando. The Magic are on track to make the playoffs. It’s worth being a little more competitive, especially when it requires just adding a minimum-salary player.

Ennis holds a $2,130,023 player option for next season. Considering their impending luxury-tax bill, the 76ers might appreciate getting off that possible salary.

Philadelphia must shed another player to complete its trade with the Warriors. So, there’s another trade or a waiver to be announced.

Report: Wizards trading for Shabazz Napier, whom Nuggets just traded for

Shabazz Napier vs. Wizards
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2020, 3:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

The four-team trade between the Rockets, Timberwolves, Hawks and Nuggets sent Minnesota’s reserves scattering – Jordan Bell to Houston; Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh and Keita Bates-Diop to Denver.

Half of them are getting re-routed.

The Rockets are flipping Bell to the Grizzlies for Bruno Caboclo. And the Nuggets are sending Napier to the Wizards for Jordan McRae.

Candace Buckner of The Washington Post:

Both Napier and McRae are on expiring minimum contracts. Both are 28 years old. But Napier is better.

Napier just had no clear role in Denver behind Jamal Murray and underrated Monte Morris at point guard. McRae can flat get buckets. He’ll provide a dimension the Nuggets could use, especially after sending Malik Beasley to the Timberwolves in the four-teamer.

Washington had an opening at point guard after trading Isaiah Thomas to the Clippers. That deal landed Jerome Robinson, a combo guard. Napier is more of a pure point guard.

NBA Trade Deadline tracker: All the player movement, new teams, impact

By Kurt HelinFeb 6, 2020, 3:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

The NBA trade deadline has passed, but trades are still trickling in. We’re here to help you sort everything that happened the last few days, from the biggest trades to smallest ones. Check this link for the next few hours for regular updates.

What trades have already happened?

• D’Angelo Russell traded to Minnesota for Andrew Wiggins

Minnesota gets: D'Angelo Russell
Golden State gets: Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota’s 2021 first-round pick (top-three protected), a 2022 second-round pick

Analysis: Minnesota has desperately wanted Russell to pair with his good friend Karl-Anthony Towns, keeping the superstar Towns happy (he has expressed frustration lately, he hasn’t been on the court for a win since November). Golden State is betting its culture can push Wiggins to live up to his potential nightly (not just once every couple of weeks), giving them what Harrison Barnes once did.

• Andre Iguodala traded to Miami

Miami gets: Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill
Memphis gets: Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters, James Johnson

Analysis: At one point this was discussed as a three-team trade with Oklahoma City sending Danilo Gallinari to Miami, but that fell apart. With Iguodala and Crowder, Miami becomes more of a threat in the East. Memphis likes Winslow’s fit.

• Andre Drummond sent to Cleveland

Detroit gets: Brandon Knight, John Henson, second-round pick
Cleveland gets: Andre Drummond

Analysis: Let’s be honest: The Pistons dumped Drummond. It’s a minuscule return for an All-Star center, but that also speaks to exactly where the market is on Drummond — teams looked at his game, looked at that $28.8 million next season, and said no thanks.

• A 12-player, four-team trade that sends Clint Capela to Atlanta

Houston gets: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell
Atlanta gets: Clint Capela, Nene
Minnesota gets: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, a first-round pick
Denver gets: Shabazz Napier, Gerald Green, Keita Bates-Diop, Noah Vonleh, a first-round pick

Analysis: This is a win for Atlanta, which gets a good pick-and-roll center to pair with Trae Young. Houston is going all-in on small ball, with P.J. Tucker now their starting center.

• Clippers beat out Lakers for Marcus Morris

Los Angeles gets: Marcus Morris, Isaiah Thomas
New York gets: Moe Harkless, 2020 first-round pick
Washington: Jerome Robinson

Analysis: Morris will bring both floor spacing and some interior toughness to the Clippers (plus a few technicals). Morris leads the Knicks scoring at 18.5 points per game. The Clippers will not keep Thomas.

• Dwayne Dedmon traded back to Atlanta

Atlanta gets: Dwayne Dedmon, a 2020 and 2021 second-round pick
Sacramento gets: Jabari Parker, Alex Len

Analysis: Dedmon returns to Atlanta to be the backup center for Clint Capela.

• Warriors trade Glenn Robinson III, Alec Burks to the 76ers

Philadelphia gets: Glenn Robinson III, Alec Burks
Golden State gets: Second-round picks in 2020 (Dallas), 2021 (Denver), and 2022 (Toronto)

Analysis: Philadelphia needs shooting and it just added some.

• Clippers trade Derrick Walton to Atlanta

Atlanta gets: Derrick Walton
L.A. Clippers get: A second-round pick, $1.3 million in cash

Analysis: This clears a roster spot for the Clippers to make another, more significant move.

• Golden State trades Willie Cauley-Stein to Dallas

Dallas gets: Willie Cauley-Stein
Golden State gets: A second-round pick

Analysis: After Dwight Powell tore his Achilles Dallas needed depth at center.

• Cleveland trades Jordan Clarkson to Utah

Utah gets: Jordan Clarkson
Cleveland gets: Dante Exum, two second-round picks

Analysis: Utah needed more bench scoring and Jordan Clarkson provides that.

• Minnesota trades Jeff Teague to Atlanta

Atlanta gets: Jeff Teague, Treveon Graham
Minnesota gets: Allen Crabbe

Analysis: Atlanta needed a quality backup point guard for Trae Young, so they traded for one.

• Rockets send Jordan Bell to Grizz

Houston gets: Bruno Caboclo, Second-round 2023 pick
Minnesota gets: Jordan Bell, Second-round 2023 pick

Analysis: Bell doesn’t fit as well in Memphis with the Grizzlies also acquiring Gorgui Dieng. But I’d generally rather have Bell than Caboclo.

• Blazers trade Skal Labissiere to Atlanta

Atlanta gets: Skal Labissiere, plus $2M
Portland gets: Luxury-tax savings

Analysis: The Hawks get a more-than-fully subsidized flier on Labissiere, who’s due $924,968 the rest of this season then will be a free agent this summer.

Kings sent Trevor Ariza to Portland for Kent Bazemore

Sacramento gets: Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver, two second-round picks
Portland gets: Trevor Ariza, Caleb Swanigan, Wenyen Gabriel

Analysis: Portland had the highest payroll in the league and was going to shell out a lot of luxury tax for a team that might not even make the playoffs. This trade cut their tax bill by more than half. Ariza also has played well for Portland.

Report: Detroit trading Andre Drummond to Cleveland

Dylan Buell/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 6, 2020, 3:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

Update: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

 

That clears out the needed roster spot to make this trade happen.

——————————-

How much is Andre Drummond worth in today’s NBA? He is the best rebounding big man in the league, and a two-time All-Star who can score around the bucket (17.8 points per game this season). However, he’s not a very good rim protector, seems to have lost half-a-step, has a limited offensive game, does not stretch the floor, and what he does do well on offense the league is moving away from. Plus, he’s making $27.1 million this season and is expected to opt into $28.8 million next season.

Detroit wanted to trade him, believing the cap space they would get — even in a down free-agent summer — would have more value than Drummond on the court.

Cleveland had cap space next summer but thinks Drummond is more valuable — so they are trading for him. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

That’s right, the return is John Henson, Brandon Knight, and a second-round pick. That’s it.

The Pistons flat-out dumped Drummond. There’s no other way to put it.

It’s a minuscule return for an All-Star center, but that also speaks to exactly where the market is on Drummond — teams looked at his game, looked at that $28.8 million next season, and said no thanks. That includes the Pistons, who valued cap space more, plus Detroit gets below the tax line with this move.

Cleveland’s starting frontcourt of Drummond and Kevin Love makes $56 million this year and $60 million next season. They value the players over the cap space. That’s the Cavs’ bet.

I also don’t see this as a natural fit with the slashing game of Collin Sexton at the point. It’s an odd development path in Cleveland.

 

Report: Rockets trading Jordan Bell to Grizzlies for Bruno Caboclo

Grizzlies forward Bruno Caboclo vs. Rockets
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2020, 3:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Rockets really have no interest in playing a center, huh?

Houston just traded starting center Clint Capela to the Hawks. In that four-way deal, the Rockets also got Jordan Bell, who can play center.

But Houston is re-routing Bell to the Grizzlies for Bruno Caboclo.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Both Bell and Caboclo are on expiring minimum contracts.

Houston has a fascination with Caboclo. There’s still time for the Rockets to add a center, including someone bought out. But for now, it’s the P.J. Tucker show with Thabo Sefolosha, Isaiah Hartenstein and Tyson Chandler in relief.

Bell doesn’t fit as well in Memphis with the Grizzlies also acquiring Gorgui Dieng. But I’d generally rather have Bell than Caboclo. Bell’s minimum salary is also slightly lower than Caboclo’s.

And in case you’re wonder, Houston can afford the salary difference while remaining under the luxury-tax line. What a strange coincidence.