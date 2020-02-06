NBA trade deadline
NBA Trade Deadline 2020: Likely players on the move, when it closes, more

By Kurt HelinFeb 6, 2020, 12:21 AM EST
Today is the NBA trade deadline. Contending teams will try to to solidify their rosters and fill holes. Rebuilding teams will try to sell off veterans for draft picks. And you want to know how it’s going down.

We will have links to all the trades here as well. Here are the details you need to know.

When is the NBA Trade Deadline?

Today at 3 p.m. Eastern. Teams must have their trades submitted by the league at that time. It can take an hour or more for any final trades submitted right at the deadline to get approved by the league and be leaked to the public.

What teams and players are likely to be involved?

All of the contenders are looking at potential upgrades, however, the Milwaukee Bucks seem most set on keeping their roster set and riding it into the playoffs. The Los Angeles Lakers have dangled Kyle Kuzma in trades to bring in a secondary playmaker behind LeBron James (however, the Lakers are more likely to be active in the post-deadline buyout market). The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to see if they can trade for another big man they trust (more than Ivica Zubac) and additional shooting off the bench, and they are better positioned to make a trade than the Lakers. Both of those teams, as well as Dallas and a few others, are talking to the Memphis Grizzlies about an Andre Iguodala trade.

The Boston Celtics want to add depth at center behind Enes Kanter and Daniel Theis. Minnesota is trying to lure Golden State into sending them D'Angelo Russell, however, the Warriors have not been interested in parting with Russell yet.

All that is just the tip of the iceberg.

What trades have already happened?

There was a massive 12-player, four-team trade late Tuesday night (or, early Wednesday if you’re on the East Coast). Here is how the trade breaks out:

Houston gets: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell
Atlanta gets: Clint Capela, Nene
Minnesota gets: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, a first-round pick
Denver gets: Shabazz Napier, Gerald Green, Keita Bates-Diop, Noah Vonleh, a first-round pick

My initial reaction, that’s a win for Atlanta (if they can keep Capela healthy).

In other deals:

Miami is making a move for Andre Iguodala, the Warriors are listening to offers for De’Angelo Russell (and also shipped Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks to the 76ers) and a lot of teams are reportedly interested in Alex Caruso.

Dallas traded for Willie Cauley-Stein to fill a need at center after Dwight Powell tore his Achilles. Utah traded for Jordan Clarkson to add some bench depth (and instantly went on a win-streak). Atlanta added a backup point guard by trading for Jeff Teague from Minnesota. The Sacramento Kings sent Trevor Ariza to Portland for Kent Bazemore in a trade that significantly reduced the Trail Blazers’ tax bill.

Will the 2020 NBA trade deadline have the fireworks of the 2019 deadline?

Probably not. This year shapes up to be much quieter.

Last year saw Kristaps Porzingis traded from the Knicks the Mavericks, the 76ers going for it by trading for Tobias Harris, and the Wizards sending Otto Porter to Chicago. Barring something unforeseen, we likely won’t have a trade as big as any of those at this deadline. The biggest names available this year — Chris Paul, Kevin Love, Andre Drummond — all come with massive contract numbers that are keeping teams away (at least until this summer). The Warriors are showing no interest in moving D’Angelo Russell. The Knicks could trade Marcus Morris, but they just fired team president Steve Mills right before the deadline. This year there will be trades, but they may be smaller in scope than a season ago.

Where can you follow all the latest trade news and rumors?

Right here at NBC Sports and our NBA page. Check back to this story as we will update it with links to all the trades that go down, or go to NBC Sports home page and find more details about rumors and news. Of course, many people also will be glued to Twitter.

Heat negotiating contract extension with Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari

Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari vs. Heat
By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2020, 9:23 AM EST
The Heat kept raising the stakes last night:

They’re trading for Andre Iguodala!

They’re signing him to a contract extension!

They’re also trying to trade for Danilo Gallinari!

Now, Miami is going even further. As they try to rope the Thunder into their trade with the Grizzlies, the Heat are apparently talking extension with Gallinari, too.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

An extra year of team control would make Gallinari more valuable to the Heat, helping to justify the return necessary to appease the Thunder.

Miami already owes Oklahoma City a first-round pick that’s lottery-protected in 2023, 2024 and 2025 and unprotected in 2026. The Heat could unprotect that pick, which would also allow them to add another first-rounder to the trade.

That might be necessary if Miami unloads negative-value contracts of Dion Waiters and James Johnson in the deal.

The Heat are reportedly prioritizing 2021 cap space. So, expect Gallinari’s extension to follow Iguodala’s with only one guaranteed season.

The largest salary Gallinari could earn next season via an extension: $23,746,337.

Would Gallinari lock in now for that amount and enter free agency at age 32 rather than seek a long-term deal at 31 coming off this strong season? Maybe if it meant going from Oklahoma City to Miami. More teams will have significant cap space in 2021 than this summer, too.

Kristaps Porzingis suffers broken nose, returns to game, scores 30 in loss to Grizzlies

By Kurt HelinFeb 6, 2020, 9:00 AM EST
It was a rough night for Kristaps Porzingis.

Already having to carry a heavy load for Dallas with Luka Doncic out with a sprained ankle, Wednesday night against Memphis he suffered a broken nose from a stray elbow from Josh Jackson.

Porzingis got his nose fixed, the bleeding stopped, then returned to the game.

Porzingis finished the night with 30 points and 10 rebounds for Dallas, his third straight game of at least 30/10, the longest such streak of his career.

It wasn’t enough. On a night the Grizzlies were making winning moves off the court, they won on it as well with Ja Morant scoring 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Tyus Jones each adding 19 apiece, and Memphis got the win 121-107.

Karl-Anthony Towns: ‘I’m desensitized to being disrespected in this league’

Karl-Anthony Towns
By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Karl-Anthony Towns called missing All-NBA third team in 2017 – a selection that would’ve allowed him to earn an extra $31,650,600 on his contract extension – “a learning experience.”

What did the Timberwolves star learn from not making the 2020 All-Star game?

Not a darned thing.

Towns, via Chris Hine of the StarTribune

“I’m worried about our team, about getting W’s,” Towns said. “I’m desensitized to being disrespected in this league. I’ve been disrespected since I came in. It’s nothing new when I didn’t see my name up there. When you’re a person who’s been disrespected like me so much, it’s something you expect, honestly. You’re kind of shocked when you do get it.”

“It’s unfortunate that this year’s All-Star Game won’t have the 24 best players in the NBA,” he said. “But we got to go out there every night and just find ways to win, because it’s not about the All-Star Game, it’s about being in the NBA finals, being in the playoffs, about winning games. That’s how you build a legacy.”

Towns is following the argument of his friend Devin Booker, who also complained about the best players not being named All-Stars.

The simple reason Towns isn’t an All-Star: He has missed 17 games. If he were healthy, he would have made it.

Voters – whether fans, players and media picking starters or coaches picking reserves – always favor players who produced more in the first half of the season. That wasn’t Towns. It’s nothing personal.

Also not All-Stars? Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Paul George and Kyrie Irving. They’re among the NBA’s 24 best players, too.

That said, I thought Towns (and Booker) should have made it. I don’t think it’s worth parsing a partial season for picking entrants into a legacy-altering exhibition game. Put in the best players. Consider more than just the tiny 2019-20 sample. Towns’ track record shows he’s a very good player.

People generally treat him as such. He was the No. 1 pick. He won Rookie of the Year. He has made an All-NBA team and two All-Star teams. What would being respected would look like?

As bright as Towns’ present and future look, there are real questions about his winning habits. He couldn’t coexist with his best teammate (Jimmy Butler) and plays with far too little defensive intensity. If he didn’t also appear desensitized to losing, maybe he’d earn the benefit of the doubt and get picked as an All-Star even while facing moderate injury issues.

Andre Iguodala trade to Miami reportedly could grow to include Danilo Gallinari, OKC

By Kurt HelinFeb 6, 2020, 7:00 AM EST
Andre Iguodala will be a member of the Miami Heat, with Justise Winslow and more coming back to Memphis. That part of the trade is done and agreed to, and Iguodala will sign a two-year, $30 million extension to stay with the Heat.

However, that trade is close to growing into a three-team deal that includes Oklahoma City and also would send Danilo Gallinari to Miami as well, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The deal was expected to bleed into Thursday, hours before the trade deadline, before it got done.

Gallinari is a 6’10” sharp-shooting forward, averaging 19.2 points a game for the Thunder this season and shooting 41 percent from three. He could start for Miami at the three (he spent more than half his time in that role for Doc Rivers with the Clippers) next to Bam Adebayo and Meyers Leonard/Kelly Olynyk in a big front line; or, he could start at the four with Adebayo sliding over to the five. Erik Spoelstra would have options to play with.

There are a lot of moving parts here and we don’t know all the details — for example, we know Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill are also in the trade heading out of Memphis, but are they going to Miami or Oklahoma City? — and that means it could still fall apart. Miami is up against a hard-cap (due to the Butler sign-and-trade) so it can’t take on salary, plus the Heat have no draft picks to speak of they can trade, which makes these kinds of deals difficult.

If this deal comes together, however, the Heat just made themselves the biggest threat to the Bucks in the East. Right now, Miami sits as the four seed in the East, in a mix with Boston and Toronto chasing Milwaukee, but the addition of Iguodala and Gallinari would vault the Heat up to being the second-best team in the East, at least on paper. Pat Riley will have recognized the opportunity and seized it.

It’s all just one more thing to watch on what will be a crazy Thursday in the NBA.

 