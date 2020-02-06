Getty Images

Memphis reportedly will not keep Dion Waiters, buyout/waive coming

By Kurt HelinFeb 6, 2020, 9:22 PM EST
Memphis took on a lot of salary to get Justise Winslow out of Miami in what will be remembered as the Andre Iguodala trade.

The Grizzlies are not keeping all that money on the books, plus they already have a crowd at the two guard with the just extended Dillon Brooks, De'Anthony Melton, and Grayson Allen.

All that means they intend to let Dion Waiters go, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

That will leave $12.7 million (maybe minus a little less) as dead salary on the books next season, but the Grizzlies seem ready to live with that.

Once he clears waivers, Waiters will be a free agent who can sign anywhere.

Waiters can still get buckets and shoot the three, but his rough season in Miami is not going to help his cause — the Heat suspended Waiters three times this season. The first time was for the first game of the season due to “conduct detrimental to the team” (Waiters responded to that by taking a shot at Erik Spoelstra on Instagram). The second time again was for “conduct detrimental to the team” and not too coincidentally came right after first responders had to be called to the Celtics’ team plane because Waiters took too many “edible” gummy bears and had a panic attack. The third suspension was for “failure to adhere to team policies, violation of team rules and continued insubordination.”

Waiters accepted responsibility for his “immature decisions.”

Waiters has played in just three Heat games this season, averaging 9.3 points a game in those contests.

LeBron James chooses Anthony Davis first (shocking!); Team LeBron, Team Giannis All-Star rosters picked

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 6, 2020, 8:20 PM EST
This draft’s No. 1 pick had all the suspense of the last NBA Draft’s No. 1 pick.

LeBron James didn’t have to pick Anthony Davis first to recruit him this time around. Instead, LeBron selected his teammate Davis with the top pick, the opening of the All-Star Game team drafts.

Team LeBron and Team Giannis are now set after a playground-style draft broadcast on TNT Thursday. No trades this year — Giannis Antetokounmpo joked last year’s trade cost him the game — and not as much drama. Although Antetokounmpo did have a little fun at James Harden‘s expense.

Fans again voted LeBron and Antetokounmpo captains (they were the top vote-getters in the fan All-Star voting), and they picked their teams on Inside the NBA Thursday. That started with them picking from the pool of starters (voted in by the fans, media, and players), then the reserves (chosen by the coaches vote).

LeBron took teammate Davis first but “only because he’s from this city (Chicago).” Antetokounmpo went with fellow African Joel Embiid for his first selection, and it went from there.

Here are your All-Star teams:

Team LeBron (coached by Frank Vogel)
Starters
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Kawhi Leonard
Luka Doncic
James Harden

Reserves
Damian Lillard
Ben Simmons
Nikola Jokic
Jayson Tatum
Chris Paul
Russell Westbrook
Domantas Sabonis

Team Giannis (coached by Nick Nurse)
Starters
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
Pascal Siakam
Kemba Walker
Trae Young

Reserves
Khris Middleton
Bam Adebayo
Rudy Gobert
Jimmy Butler
Kyle Lowry
Brandon Ingram
Donovan Mitchell

The NBA All-Star Game will be played Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago. You can catch it on TNT starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Team LeBron and Team Giannis will play in the new NBA All-Star Game format, aimed to add a spark to what has evolved into a boring exhibition that is all scoring and guys making sure they don’t get injured. The league office has been looking for a way to bring some energy to the game, and they have come up with this new format — and thrown in a Kobe Bryant tribute to boot.

It works like this: Each of the first three quarters will start with a 0-0 score. The two teams will be playing for specific charities each quarter, and the team that wins that quarter gets more money for their cause. After three quarters, then the game heads to a modified Elam Ending: the teams’ scores will be added together to get a traditional score, then 24 points will be added to that to create a “target score,” and the first team to that number wins. No game clock, just play until one team gets to the target score. (The league chose 24 points to honor Kobe, as he wore that number.) Here’s an example to help explain it: If after three quarters Team LeBron leads 150-145, then the “target score” becomes 174 (150+24) and the first team to that number wins the All-Star Game. Team LeBron would have to score 24 points, but if Team Giannis can score 29 points first to win.

It promises to make a confusing broadcast. But at least the televised draft was entertaining.

 

After standing pat at trade deadline, Lakers reportedly to workout J.R. Smith, watch Collison

AP photo
By Kurt HelinFeb 6, 2020, 7:26 PM EST
Andre Iguodala did not reach the buyout market, he was traded to Miami. Marcus Morris also got traded, but to the Clippers team just down the Staples Center hall.

The Los Angeles Lakers stood pat at the trade deadline — in part because they did not want to meet the Knicks’ asking price for Morris — and now will be looking to the buyout market and the possible return of Darren Collison, to add playmaking and shooting to the roster for a playoff run.

And maybe J.R. Smith, too. That according to Mark Stein of the New York Times.

Yes, this J.R. Smith.

We’ve known this was coming for a while. As for that play above (and any other Smith antics), Smith wouldn’t get in the practice building if this did not get at least a tentative thumbs up from LeBron James, although going through a workout and making the roster are different things.

Does Smith fit the playmaker/shooter role the Lakers would like to fill? In the second half of his career, Smtih evolved into a high volume shooter and scorer, which won him Sixth Man of the Year but is not necessarily a fit with the Lakers right now. Also, last season, Smith, 34, played just 11 games for the Cavaliers — none after November — and struggled with his shot, hitting 30.8 percent from three and he had a dreadful true shooting percentage of 44.4 (he is a career 37.3 percent shooter from three). Smith asked to be traded, but the Cavaliers could not find a taker. Cleveland waived Smith in July and he has been without a contract since.

The guy that would help the Lakers is Darren Collison, who is expected to announce his decision on a return after the All-Star break. Collison averaged 11.6 points and six assists a game, plus he shot 40.7 percent from three for the Pacers last season, but rather than become a free agent — there was considerable demand for his services — he decided to retire.

Collison is reconsidering that decision. If he returns, the Lakers are considered strong frontrunners, according to sources around the league. Collison played the 2013-14 season with the Clippers under Doc Rivers and that reportedly did not end on the best of terms.

The Lakers are expected to be active on the buyout market as well.

Will that be enough in a West where the margins between the Lakers and Clippers — and the Nuggets and Jazz, as well — are very slim? The Magic 8 Ball says, “Ask again later.”

 

Traded from Pistons to Cavaliers, Andre Drummond: ‘no friends or loyalty’ in NBA

Pistons owner Tom Gores and now-Cavaliers center Andre Drummond
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2020, 6:00 PM EST
As the season began, Pistons owner Tom Gores called keeping Andre Drummond a top priority. Drummond said he wanted to spend the rest of his career in Detroit.

Today, the Pistons traded Drummond to the Cavaliers.

Drummond:

I don’t know what precisely the Pistons told Drummond. He was clearly on the trade block earlier in the year and surely knew that. But talks with the Hawks and Knicks cooled. Maybe Detroit told Drummond no deal would happen today. Maybe Detroit legitimately believed that.

Trades can emerge quickly, and this one got done just before the trade deadline. The Pistons obviously weren’t going to risk the deal falling apart just so they could notify Drummond first. He’d find out soon enough and would be going to the Cavs, regardless. How much does it really mater if he finds out a few minutes before or a few minutes after?

Which leads to another question:

What’s the right way to tell Drummond he’s getting traded to Cleveland for John Henson, Brandon Knight and the lesser of the Warriors’ and Cavaliers 2022 second-rounders?

Drummond doesn’t fancy himself as a player who’d generate so little return. Just a few months ago, he was set on declining his $28,751,774 player option for next season. Now, he’s getting traded for fringe rotation players and a distant second-rounder? That must be difficult to swallow.

I suspect that has much to do with his response as the Pistons’ handling of the situation.

Report: Cavaliers not buying out Tristan Thompson

Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson
Kathryn Riley/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2020, 4:55 PM EST
The hottest name on the buyout market reportedly won’t even hit the buyout market.

Tristan Thompson wanted the Cavaliers to trade him. Instead, Cleveland kept him AND traded for a better starting center in Andre Drummond.

Yet, Thompson apparently won’t enter free agency this season.

David Aldridge of The Athletic:

Teams often say they’ll refuse to buy out a player… then buy him out. But that posturing typically occurs before the trade deadline. After, there’s no leverage to be gained with other teams that might try to trade for the player.

Perhaps, the Cavs are angling to convince Thompson to relinquish more of his $7,331,859 remaining salary in exchange for freedom to choose a new team. I wouldn’t completely rule out a buyout.

But this sounds pretty definitive.

That’s a bummer for the teams that could’ve used another big – Rockets, Clippers, Celtics.

I wonder whether Thompson’s trade desire was more about transferring his Bird Rights elsewhere than leaving Cleveland. Now that he’ll either have full Bird Rights with the Cavaliers or nowhere this summer, maybe he’d rather spend the rest of the season in Cleveland and leave the door open for re-signing on a big contract.

If Thompson wanted out for other reasons, keep an eye on his attitude the rest of the season.