Kristaps Porzingis suffers broken nose, returns to game, scores 30 in loss to Grizzlies

Andre Iguodala will be a member of the Miami Heat, with Justise Winslow and more coming back to Memphis. That part of the trade is done and agreed to, and Iguodala will sign a two-year, $30 million extension to stay with the Heat.

However, that trade is close to growing into a three-team deal that includes Oklahoma City and also would send Danilo Gallinari to Miami as well, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Miami, Memphis and Oklahoma City are working on an elaborate three-team deal that would land the Heat both Andre Iguodala and Danilo Gallinari, league sources tell ESPN. Talks are ongoing and could extend into Thursday, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

The deal was expected to bleed into Thursday, hours before the trade deadline, before it got done.

No guarantees, but not expecting full details on Grizzlies/Heat/Thunder deal tonight. — Chris Herrington (@HerringtonNBA) February 6, 2020

Here's one key to getting this three-team deal done and Gallinari to Miami, league sources tell ESPN: Can OKC get Miami to lift the protections on a 2023 first-round pick the Heat owe the Thunder? The pick was originally protected in the top 14. https://t.co/6FMHjDieKI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Gallinari is a 6’10” sharp-shooting forward, averaging 19.2 points a game for the Thunder this season and shooting 41 percent from three. He could start for Miami at the three (he spent more than half his time in that role for Doc Rivers with the Clippers) next to Bam Adebayo and Meyers Leonard/Kelly Olynyk in a big front line; or, he could start at the four with Adebayo sliding over to the five. Erik Spoelstra would have options to play with.

There are a lot of moving parts here and we don’t know all the details — for example, we know Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill are also in the trade heading out of Memphis, but are they going to Miami or Oklahoma City? — and that means it could still fall apart. Miami is up against a hard-cap (due to the Butler sign-and-trade) so it can’t take on salary, plus the Heat have no draft picks to speak of they can trade, which makes these kinds of deals difficult.

If this deal comes together, however, the Heat just made themselves the biggest threat to the Bucks in the East. Right now, Miami sits as the four seed in the East, in a mix with Boston and Toronto chasing Milwaukee, but the addition of Iguodala and Gallinari would vault the Heat up to being the second-best team in the East, at least on paper. Pat Riley will have recognized the opportunity and seized it.

It’s all just one more thing to watch on what will be a crazy Thursday in the NBA.