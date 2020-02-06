AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Kristaps Porzingis suffers broken nose, returns to game, scores 30 in loss to Grizzlies

By Kurt HelinFeb 6, 2020, 9:00 AM EST
It was a rough night for Kristaps Porzingis.

Already having to carry a heavy load for Dallas with Luka Doncic out with a sprained ankle, Wednesday night against Memphis he suffered a broken nose from a stray elbow from Josh Jackson.

Porzingis got his nose fixed, the bleeding stopped, then returned to the game.

Porzingis finished the night with 30 points and 10 rebounds for Dallas, his third straight game of at least 30/10, the longest such streak of his career.

It wasn’t enough. On a night the Grizzlies were making winning moves off the court, they won on it as well with Ja Morant scoring 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Tyus Jones each adding 19 apiece, and Memphis got the win 121-107.

Heat negotiating contract extension with Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari

By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2020, 9:23 AM EST
The Heat kept raising the stakes last night:

They’re trading for Andre Iguodala!

They’re signing him to a contract extension!

They’re also trying to trade for Danilo Gallinari!

Now, Miami is going even further. As they try to rope the Thunder into their trade with the Grizzlies, the Heat are apparently talking extension with Gallinari, too.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

An extra year of team control would make Gallinari more valuable to the Heat, helping to justify the return necessary to appease the Thunder.

Miami already owes Oklahoma City a first-round pick that’s lottery-protected in 2023, 2024 and 2025 and unprotected in 2026. The Heat could unprotect that pick, which would also allow them to add another first-rounder to the trade.

That might be necessary if Miami unloads negative-value contracts of Dion Waiters and James Johnson in the deal.

The Heat are reportedly prioritizing 2021 cap space. So, expect Gallinari’s extension to follow Iguodala’s with only one guaranteed season.

The largest salary Gallinari could earn next season via an extension: $23,746,337.

Would Gallinari lock in now for that amount and enter free agency at age 32 rather than seek a long-term deal at 31 coming off this strong season? Maybe if it meant going from Oklahoma City to Miami. More teams will have significant cap space in 2021 than this summer, too.

Karl-Anthony Towns: ‘I’m desensitized to being disrespected in this league’

By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Karl-Anthony Towns called missing All-NBA third team in 2017 – a selection that would’ve allowed him to earn an extra $31,650,600 on his contract extension – “a learning experience.”

What did the Timberwolves star learn from not making the 2020 All-Star game?

Not a darned thing.

Towns, via Chris Hine of the StarTribune

“I’m worried about our team, about getting W’s,” Towns said. “I’m desensitized to being disrespected in this league. I’ve been disrespected since I came in. It’s nothing new when I didn’t see my name up there. When you’re a person who’s been disrespected like me so much, it’s something you expect, honestly. You’re kind of shocked when you do get it.”

“It’s unfortunate that this year’s All-Star Game won’t have the 24 best players in the NBA,” he said. “But we got to go out there every night and just find ways to win, because it’s not about the All-Star Game, it’s about being in the NBA finals, being in the playoffs, about winning games. That’s how you build a legacy.”

Towns is following the argument of his friend Devin Booker, who also complained about the best players not being named All-Stars.

The simple reason Towns isn’t an All-Star: He has missed 17 games. If he were healthy, he would have made it.

Voters – whether fans, players and media picking starters or coaches picking reserves – always favor players who produced more in the first half of the season. That wasn’t Towns. It’s nothing personal.

Also not All-Stars? Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Paul George and Kyrie Irving. They’re among the NBA’s 24 best players, too.

That said, I thought Towns (and Booker) should have made it. I don’t think it’s worth parsing a partial season for picking entrants into a legacy-altering exhibition game. Put in the best players. Consider more than just the tiny 2019-20 sample. Towns’ track record shows he’s a very good player.

People generally treat him as such. He was the No. 1 pick. He won Rookie of the Year. He has made an All-NBA team and two All-Star teams. What would being respected would look like?

As bright as Towns’ present and future look, there are real questions about his winning habits. He couldn’t coexist with his best teammate (Jimmy Butler) and plays with far too little defensive intensity. If he didn’t also appear desensitized to losing, maybe he’d earn the benefit of the doubt and get picked as an All-Star even while facing moderate injury issues.

Andre Iguodala trade to Miami reportedly could grow to include Danilo Gallinari, OKC

By Kurt HelinFeb 6, 2020, 7:00 AM EST
Andre Iguodala will be a member of the Miami Heat, with Justise Winslow and more coming back to Memphis. That part of the trade is done and agreed to, and Iguodala will sign a two-year, $30 million extension to stay with the Heat.

However, that trade is close to growing into a three-team deal that includes Oklahoma City and also would send Danilo Gallinari to Miami as well, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The deal was expected to bleed into Thursday, hours before the trade deadline, before it got done.

Gallinari is a 6’10” sharp-shooting forward, averaging 19.2 points a game for the Thunder this season and shooting 41 percent from three. He could start for Miami at the three (he spent more than half his time in that role for Doc Rivers with the Clippers) next to Bam Adebayo and Meyers Leonard/Kelly Olynyk in a big front line; or, he could start at the four with Adebayo sliding over to the five. Erik Spoelstra would have options to play with.

There are a lot of moving parts here and we don’t know all the details — for example, we know Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill are also in the trade heading out of Memphis, but are they going to Miami or Oklahoma City? — and that means it could still fall apart. Miami is up against a hard-cap (due to the Butler sign-and-trade) so it can’t take on salary, plus the Heat have no draft picks to speak of they can trade, which makes these kinds of deals difficult.

If this deal comes together, however, the Heat just made themselves the biggest threat to the Bucks in the East. Right now, Miami sits as the four seed in the East, in a mix with Boston and Toronto chasing Milwaukee, but the addition of Iguodala and Gallinari would vault the Heat up to being the second-best team in the East, at least on paper. Pat Riley will have recognized the opportunity and seized it.

It’s all just one more thing to watch on what will be a crazy Thursday in the NBA.

 

Report: Warriors trading Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks to 76ers

By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2020, 1:44 AM EST
The 76ers seem miserable.

Enter Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to provide a jolt before the NBA trade deadline closes.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

None of those picks look great. The further out, the more variance, though.

Burks (16 points per game) and Robinson (13 points per game) have scoring averages that would have historically fetched far greater return. This says something about how much smarter the NBA has gotten. Burks and Robinson are posting inflated numbers because they were pressed into outsized roles on the ravaged Warriors.

Those two should help Philadelphia, though. The 76ers went cheap on their bench last summer, and it shows.

Burks (shooting guard, point guard and small forward) and Robinson (small forward and power forward) can play across the positional spectrum. So, several Philadelphia reserves – Furkan Korkmaz, James Ennis, Raul Neto and Mike Scott – could get at least partially supplanted. Burks’ and Robinson’s 3-point should will be particularly welcome.

Burks and Robinson could be rentals. They’re both on one-year minimum-salary contracts. So, Philadelphia would have to use another exception or open cap space to re-sign them for greater than 120% of a minimum salary. The 76ers are already looking at a huge payroll next season. If Burks and Robinson play well, they could be too expensive for Philadelphia to re-sign, though it’s possible one gets the mid-level exception. If Burks and Robinson play poorly, the 76ers will likely prefer to move on.

The Warriors get closer to dodging the luxury tax. With their massive revenue, they probably wouldn’t freak out over a small tax payment. But not paying the tax this season would take them out of the repeater tax next season, when the payroll could be large enough to make a HUGE difference between the repeater and non-repeater rate.

Golden State is down to just 11 players. Depending who else is moved, ducking the tax could force the Warriors to spend some of the remainder of the season with a shorthanded roster. They probably deem that acceptable. They aren’t winning significantly this season, anyway. In fact, a shorthanded roster would improve Golden State’s draft position.