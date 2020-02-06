Kristaps Porzingis suffers broken nose, returns to game, scores 30 in loss to Grizzlies

It was a rough night for Kristaps Porzingis.
Already having to carry a heavy load for Dallas with Luka Doncic out with a sprained ankle, Wednesday night against Memphis he suffered a broken nose from a stray elbow from Josh Jackson.
Kristaps Porzingis confirmed after the game that he broke his nose on this play against the Grizzlies tonight. pic.twitter.com/NkwEf92h3i
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 6, 2020
Casey Smith tending to Porzingis’ bloodied nose. pic.twitter.com/J3m898tlCM
— Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 6, 2020
Porzingis says nose is broken. Will have to see Dr. tomorrow.
— Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 6, 2020
Porzingis got his nose fixed, the bleeding stopped, then returned to the game.
He’s back pic.twitter.com/Hi7Vl5tUlV
— Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 6, 2020
Porzingis finished the night with 30 points and 10 rebounds for Dallas, his third straight game of at least 30/10, the longest such streak of his career.
It wasn’t enough. On a night the Grizzlies were making winning moves off the court, they won on it as well with Ja Morant scoring 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Tyus Jones each adding 19 apiece, and Memphis got the win 121-107.