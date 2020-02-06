Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks reportedly reach three-year, $35 million extension

Memphis had a good Wednesday. They appear to have turned Andre Iguodala into 23-year-old Justise Winslow and more, possibly including Danilo Gallinari as part of a three-team trade.
They also have locked up their starting two-guard Dillon Brooks for three-years at a very reasonable contract number, something first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Miami, Memphis and Oklahoma City are working on an elaborate three-team deal that would land the Heat both Andre Iguodala and Danilo Gallinari, league sources tell ESPN. Talks are ongoing and could extend into Thursday, sources said.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Brooks' yearly salary on new extension: $11.4 million in year one, $12.2 million in year two, $11.4 million in year three.
— Chris Herrington (@HerringtonNBA) February 6, 2020
Dillon Brooks' three-year extension with the Grizzlies is fully guaranteed all three years, with no options.
— Chris Herrington (@HerringtonNBA) February 6, 2020
Brooks made a leap this season and is averaging 16.1 points per game, shooting 39.9 percent from three. Memphis saw this potential. Remember last year a trade with the Suns fell apart because of a misunderstanding about which Brooks (Dillon or MarShon) was included in the deal, and the Grizzlies would not give up Dillon. His season was cut short by a ruptured ligament in his big toe, but he bounced back this season. He’s become an emotional lynchpin of the team.
This is a good move for Brooks, too. He was going to head into free agency in a year not a lot of teams had cap space, this secures him life-changing money and keeps him on a young team on the rise.
The Grizzlies had a very good Wednesday.