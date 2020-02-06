Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks reportedly reach three-year, $35 million extension

By Kurt HelinFeb 6, 2020, 1:11 AM EST
Memphis had a good Wednesday. They appear to have turned Andre Iguodala into 23-year-old Justise Winslow and more, possibly including Danilo Gallinari as part of a three-team trade.

They also have locked up their starting two-guard Dillon Brooks for three-years at a very reasonable contract number, something first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Brooks made a leap this season and is averaging 16.1 points per game, shooting 39.9 percent from three. Memphis saw this potential. Remember last year a trade with the Suns fell apart because of a misunderstanding about which Brooks (Dillon or MarShon) was included in the deal, and the Grizzlies would not give up Dillon. His season was cut short by a ruptured ligament in his big toe, but he bounced back this season. He’s become an emotional lynchpin of the team.

This is a good move for Brooks, too. He was going to head into free agency in a year not a lot of teams had cap space, this secures him life-changing money and keeps him on a young team on the rise.

Report: Warriors trading Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks to 76ers

Warriors Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks traded to 76ers
John McCoy/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2020, 1:44 AM EST
The 76ers seem miserable.

Enter Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to provide a jolt.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

None of those picks look great. The further out, the more variance, though.

Burks (16 points per game) and Robinson (13 points per game) have scoring averages that would have historically fetched far greater return. This says something about how much smarter the NBA has gotten. Burks and Robinson are posting inflated numbers because they were pressed into outsized roles on the ravaged Warriors.

Those two should help Philadelphia, though. The 76ers went cheap on their bench last summer, and it shows.

Burks (shooting guard, point guard and small forward) and Robinson (small forward and power forward) can play across the positional spectrum. So, several Philadelphia reserves – Furkan Korkmaz, James Ennis, Raul Neto and Mike Scott – could get at least partially supplanted. Burks’ and Robinson’s 3-point should will be particularly welcome.

Burks and Robinson could be rentals. They’re both on one-year minimum-salary contracts. So, Philadelphia would have to use another exception or open cap space to re-sign them for greater than 120% of a minimum salary. The 76ers are already looking at a huge payroll next season. If Burks and Robinson play well, they could be too expensive for Philadelphia to re-sign, though it’s possible one gets the mid-level exception. If Burks and Robinson play poorly, the 76ers will likely prefer to move on.

The Warriors get closer to dodging the luxury tax. With their massive revenue, they probably wouldn’t freak out over a small tax payment. But not paying the tax this season would take them out of the repeater tax next season, when the payroll could be large enough to make a HUGE difference between the repeater and non-repeater rate.

Golden State is down to just 11 players. Depending who else is moved, ducking the tax could force the Warriors to spend some of the remainder of the season with a shorthanded roster. They probably deem that acceptable. They aren’t winning significantly this season, anyway. In fact, a shorthanded roster would improve Golden State’s draft position.

Kings reportedly trade Dewayne Dedmon to Atlanta for Jabari Parker, Alex Len

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 5, 2020, 10:49 PM EST
Sacramento and Atlanta are swapping centers.

Dewayne Dedmon wanted out of Sacramento so badly he took a $50,000 fine to make sure his wishes were public. He got his wish and is now headed back to Atlanta — where he played last season — in a trade for Jabari Parker and Alex Len, reports Adrian Wojnarowski.

What Atlanta gets is another quality center. Dedmon will back up the just acquired Clint Capela but should get plenty of run. Dedmon had fallen out of Luke Walton’s rotation because he struggled with his shot in Sacramento, hitting just 19.7 percent from three, with a 47.7 true shooting percentage. That was a far cry from the season before in Atlanta, when Dedmon was an above-average center scoring 10.8 points and grabbing 7.5 rebounds a game, plus shooting 38.2 percent from three. Atlanta believes it can resurrect that Dedmon, plus they add a couple of second-round picks.

What the Kings get is financial flexibility. Len is in the last year of his deal, while Parker has a player option for $6.5 million next season (which he will pick up). That’s less than half of the $13.3 million Dedmon is set to make, and the Kings want that money so they can match any offer for Bogdan Bogdanovic this summer.

 

 

A lot of teams reportedly calling Lakers about Alex Caruso availability

Alex Caruso
Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 5, 2020, 10:00 PM EST
If you want to watch Laker Nation freak out, tell them the Lakers might trade Alex Caruso.

It’s highly unlikely to happen — unless the Lakers get a Godfather offer they can’t refuse — but this time of year teams call about everyone. And the secret of Caruso is out, so the Lakers are getting calls.

Caruso has been a respectable rotation player for the Lakers (he usually plays the minutes LeBron James sits), averaging 5.5 points a game and shooting 36 percent from three. What attracts teams is he makes $2.75 million this season and next — that’s quality production for a low price. Plus, the guy can dunk.

Caruso — the “White Mamba” — is a fan favorite, getting a huge ovation every game when he steps on the court. That popularity would enter into the Lakers thinking if they got a trade offer.

It’s tough to imagine a team offering up enough to make the Lakers take this seriously, but teams are calling. As they should, who couldn’t use a Caruso off the bench?

Knicks pursuing Warriors’ D’Angelo Russell, but sides reportedly nowhere near deal

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 5, 2020, 8:59 PM EST
Minnesota eventually threw in the towel on chasing the Warriors’ D'Angelo Russell — at least for now — and jumped into a massive four-team, 12-player trade that netted them Malik Beasley and Juan Hernangomez.

The Knicks, however, are not throwing in the towel. They are just nowhere near a deal.

The Knicks and Timberwolves are talking, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

What do the Warriors want? The Knicks 2020 first-round pick, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

This falls in line with what the Warriors were asking of the Minnesota Timberwolves when those sides talked Russell trade. Minnesota ultimately walked away.

Golden State has asked for a lot in Russell trade talks because they don’t necessarily want to move him at the deadline, it would take a “Godfather” offer, sources have told NBC Sports. There are two reasons for that. First, and the point the team pushes publicly, the Warriors want to see what a Russell and Stephen Curry backcourt looks like, and that is not happening until March. Second, the Warriors are currently hard-capped — the result of the Russell sign-and-trade — and that limits their flexibility. After July 1 that restriction is gone, the Warriors think there will be better offers, and they can be more creative in making it all fit.

The sides are far enough apart on a trade that Russell is suiting up to play Wednesday night in Brooklyn (where he was an All-Star last season). If you want to know who the Warriors are close to trading, look who is sitting out: