Report: Clippers trade reserve guard Derrick Walton to Hawks for cash

By Kurt HelinFeb 6, 2020, 1:03 PM EST
This move is a prelude to the next one, it opens up a roster spot on the Clippers for something.

Los Angeles is sending reserve guard Derrick Walton Jr. to Atlanta for cash, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

It ends up being a little more than cash.

Look at it this way: Does Clippers’ owner Steve Ballmer need cash? Los Angeles made this trade to clear a roster spot for something else, either a trade today or a buyout/free agent signing later.

Walton has shown flashes — and he’s shooting 42.9 percent from three this season — but has bounced between the Clippers and the G-League all season. Last season he was on a two-way contract with the Heat.

Walton is not going to get a lot of run behind Trae Young and Jeff Teague in Atlanta, but maybe he’ll get more chances later in the season to show what he can do.

Report: Warriors trading D’Angelo Russell to Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins, picks

Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell and Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins
By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2020, 1:42 PM EST
The Timberwolves tried to sign D'Angelo Russell last summer. After he joined the Warriors, Minnesota tried to trade for him – both directly with Golden State and by roping in other teams. The Timberwolves told everyone how badly they wanted Russell.

Two days ago, the Warriors said no. Minnesota seemingly moved on.

But apparently the Timberwolves finally wore down Golden State.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

That is a shockingly meager return for the Warriors, who went to great lengths to acquire Russell (as what everyone presumed to be a trade chip.) They gave Russell a four-year max contract, sent the Nets what will become a second-round pick in a sign-and-trade, sent the Grizzlies a first-round pick and Andre Iguodala to clear room and accepted a hard cap.

All that for this?

Andrew Wiggins fits better than Russell with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The catch: Wiggins isn’t good.

Maybe the Warriors can develop him. They have a strong organizational culture, and he has the tools to be a far better player than he has been.

But this is an expensive bet. With three additional seasons and $94,738,170 remaining on his contract, Wiggins was generally viewed as holding negative value.

Russell will improve the Timberwolves, who’ve been undermanned at point guard. Frustrated Karl-Anthony Towns should be happier, especially considering his friendship with Russell. (Devin Booker to Minnesota next?)

It’s probably too late for the Timberwolves to accomplish much this season. They’re 15-35, the NBA’s fifth-worst record.

So, Golden State could get a high pick. Except the top-three protection limits the upside this year. By next year, Minnesota could climb out of the basement.

The Warriors also surrendered Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman. Neither has shown much, but as recent first-round picks, they still held a little shine.

Unloading those two will allow Golden State – which is also trading Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks to the 76ers – to dodge the luxury tax. That’ll pay off if the Warriors spend big and don’t have to pay the repeater rate next season.

The Timberwolves move over the luxury-tax line. Expect them to shed salary before the trade deadline.

NBA Trade Deadline tracker: All the player movement, new teams, impact

NBA trade deadline
By Kurt HelinFeb 6, 2020, 1:21 PM EST
Welcome to the NBA trade deadline. Contending teams will try to solidify their rosters and fill holes. Rebuilding teams will try to sell off veterans for draft picks. And you want to know how it’s going down.

When is the NBA Trade Deadline?

Today at 3 p.m. Eastern. Teams must have their trades submitted by the league at that time. It can take an hour or more for any final trades submitted right at the deadline to get approved by the league and be leaked to the public.

What teams and players are likely to be involved?

All of the contenders are looking at potential upgrades, however, the Milwaukee Bucks seem most set on keeping their roster set and riding it into the playoffs. The Los Angeles Lakers have dangled Kyle Kuzma in trades to bring in a secondary playmaker behind LeBron James (however, the Lakers are more likely to be active in the post-deadline buyout market). The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to see if they can trade for another big man they trust (more than Ivica Zubac) and additional shooting off the bench, and they are better positioned to make a trade than the Lakers. The Boston Celtics want to add depth at center behind Enes Kanter and Daniel Theis.

All that is just the tip of the NBA trade deadline iceberg.

What trades have already happened?

• D’Angelo Russell traded to Minnesota for Andrew Wiggins

Minnesota gets: D'Angelo Russell
Golden State gets: Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota’s 2021 first-round pick (top-three protected), a 2022 second-round pick

Analysis: Minnesota has desperately wanted Russell to pair with his good friend Karl-Anthony Towns, keeping the superstar Towns happy (he has expressed frustration at the 13-game losing streak recently). Golden State is betting its culture can push Wiggins to live up to his potential nightly (not just once every couple of weeks).

• Andre Iguodala traded to Miami

Miami gets: Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill
Memphis gets: Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters, James Johnson

Analysis: At one point this was discussed as a three-team trade with Oklahoma City sending Danilo Gallinari to Miami, but that has fallen apart (at least at this point). With Iguodala and Crowder, Miami becomes more of a threat in the East. Memphis like’s Winslow’s fit.

• A 12-player, four-team trade that sends Clint Capela to Atlanta

Houston gets: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell
Atlanta gets: Clint Capela, Nene
Minnesota gets: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, a first-round pick
Denver gets: Shabazz Napier, Gerald Green, Keita Bates-Diop, Noah Vonleh, a first-round pick

Analysis: This is a win for Atlanta, which gets a good pick-and-roll center to pair with Trae Young. Houston is going all-in on small ball, with P.J. Tucker now their starting center.

• Dwayne Dedmon traded back to Atlanta

Atlanta gets: Dwayne Dedmon, a 2020 and 2021 second-round pick
Sacramento gets: Jabari Parker, Alex Len

Analysis: Dedmon returns to Atlanta to be the backup center for Clint Capela.

• Warriors trade Glenn Robinson III, Alec Burks to the 76ers

Philadelphia gets: Glenn Robinson III, Alec Burks
Golden State gets: Second-round picks in 2020 (Dallas), 2021 (Denver), and 2022 (Toronto)

Analysis: Philadelphia needs shooting and it just added some.

• Clippers trade Derrick Walton to Atlanta

Atlanta gets: Derrick Walton
L.A. Clippers get: A second-round pick, $1.3 million in cash

Analysis: This clears a roster spot for the Clippers to make another, more significant move.

• Golden State trades Willie Cauley-Stein to Dallas

Dallas gets: Willie Cauley-Stein
Golden State gets: A second-round pick

Analysis: After Dwight Powell tore his Achilles Dallas needed depth at center.

• Cleveland trades Jordan Clarkson to Utah

Utah gets: Jordan Clarkson
Cleveland gets: Dante Exum, two second-round picks

Analysis: Utah needed more bench scoring and Jordan Clarkson provides that.

• Minnesota trades Jeff Teague to Atlanta

Atlanta gets: Jeff Teague, Treveon Graham
Minnesota gets: Allen Crabbe

Analysis: Atlanta needed a quality backup point guard for Trae Young, so they traded for one.

Kings sent Trevor Ariza to Portland for Kent Bazemore

Sacramento gets: Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver, two second-round picks
Portland gets: Trevor Ariza, Caleb Swanigan, Wenyen Gabriel

Analysis: Portland had the highest payroll and was going to pay a lot of luxury tax for a team that might not even make the playoffs. This trade cut their tax bill by more than half. Ariza also has played well for Portland.

Report: Heat getting Jae Crowder with Andre Iguodala (probably no Danilo Gallinari)

Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder vs. Heat
By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2020, 12:51 PM EST
The Heat’s bold plan to trade for and extend both Grizzlies forward Andre Iguodala and Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari has seemingly failed.

Miami is left with an absolutely great trade.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Iguodala and Jae Crowder can help the Heat, who look even more dangerous this season. They’re both hardnosed defenders who find ways to help offensively.

Solomon Hill provides depth. But he was mainly in the trade for his large neutral-value expiring contract.

Miami also unloads the negative-value contracts of James Johnson (due $16,047,100 next season) and Dion Waiters (due $12,650,000 next season).

The Heat now project to have about $29 million of cap space this summer. They’re targeting 2021 free agency, but that $29 million could lure a helpful player or two with only one season guaranteed. What a way to build momentum toward the summer of 2021!

Justise Winslow is such a small price to pay to accomplish all that.

Winslow is a good young player. But he’s not healthy and still searching for his niche. At least he should fit well between Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke in the Grizzlies’ young core.

Merely taking Johnson’s and Waiters’ contracts would have been slightly too high of a burden for landing Winslow. Memphis also gave Iguodala. And Crowder.

This is the most overvalued Justise Winslow has been since draft night 2015.

Report: Knicks hiring Leon Rose and William Wesley

LeBron James, William "World Wide Wes" Wesley and Leon Rose, who the Knicks are hiring
By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2020, 11:19 AM EST
CAA implicitly ran the Knicks for years.

Now, CAA’s top basketball agent – Leon Rose – will explicitly run the Knicks.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Knicks reportedly targeted an agent to replace Steve Mills, trying to emulate the success of the Warriors with Bob Myers and Lakers with Rob Pelinka. But Myers has flourished because of his unique skills. He doesn’t mean any agent can step in and run a front office well.

Will Rose succeed in New York? Maybe. He has spent a long time as a powerful agent, previously representing LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson and currently representing Joel Embiid, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns. So, Rose knows how NBA business operates. But he lacks front-office experience and will undoubtedly face new challenges.

One of them will be Knicks owner James Dolan, who’s infamous for interfering in all the worst ways. Rose also represents Carmelo Anthony, so Rose should at least be familiar with Madison Square Garden politics.

William Wesley is better know as “World Wide Wes.” He was once basketball’s most mysterious figure. Now, he’s landing a prominent job with the Knicks. Who would have ever thought?

Rose and Wesley take over mere hours from the trade deadline. General manager Scott Perry had been running the front office. Will New York get organized for moves before 3 p.m.? Particularly, there’s an urgency to handle Marcus Morris, who’s on an expiring contract.

Beyond, Rose must steer the directionless Knicks… somewhere. Will his ability to connect with players help in free agency? New York has infamously struck out lately, putting egg on Dolan’s face. Hiring Rose could be an overcorrection. Don’t assume his soon-to-be-former star clients will reunite with him on the Knicks. That’s not how this works.

But Rose will have a chance to prove his competency as a team executive. It’s not an easy job, and many – Mills, Phil Jackson, Mills – have failed before him. Dolan will always apply pressure, and if Rose slips, Mills remains lurking in the organization.

At least the money should be good, and the prestige of running the Knicks is one heck of an opportunity.