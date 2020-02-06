Report: Clippers trade reserve guard Derrick Walton to Hawks for cash

Welcome to the NBA trade deadline. Contending teams will try to solidify their rosters and fill holes. Rebuilding teams will try to sell off veterans for draft picks. And you want to know how it’s going down.
When is the NBA Trade Deadline?
Today at 3 p.m. Eastern. Teams must have their trades submitted by the league at that time. It can take an hour or more for any final trades submitted right at the deadline to get approved by the league and be leaked to the public.
What teams and players are likely to be involved?
All of the contenders are looking at potential upgrades, however, the Milwaukee Bucks seem most set on keeping their roster set and riding it into the playoffs. The Los Angeles Lakers have dangled Kyle Kuzma in trades to bring in a secondary playmaker behind LeBron James (however, the Lakers are more likely to be active in the post-deadline buyout market). The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to see if they can trade for another big man they trust (more than Ivica Zubac) and additional shooting off the bench, and they are better positioned to make a trade than the Lakers. The Boston Celtics want to add depth at center behind Enes Kanter and Daniel Theis.
All that is just the tip of the NBA trade deadline iceberg.
What trades have already happened?
• D’Angelo Russell traded to Minnesota for Andrew Wiggins
Minnesota gets: D'Angelo Russell
Golden State gets: Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota’s 2021 first-round pick (top-three protected), a 2022 second-round pick
Analysis: Minnesota has desperately wanted Russell to pair with his good friend Karl-Anthony Towns, keeping the superstar Towns happy (he has expressed frustration at the 13-game losing streak recently). Golden State is betting its culture can push Wiggins to live up to his potential nightly (not just once every couple of weeks).
• Andre Iguodala traded to Miami
Miami gets: Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill
Memphis gets: Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters, James Johnson
Analysis: At one point this was discussed as a three-team trade with Oklahoma City sending Danilo Gallinari to Miami, but that has fallen apart (at least at this point). With Iguodala and Crowder, Miami becomes more of a threat in the East. Memphis like’s Winslow’s fit.
• A 12-player, four-team trade that sends Clint Capela to Atlanta
Houston gets: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell
Atlanta gets: Clint Capela, Nene
Minnesota gets: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, a first-round pick
Denver gets: Shabazz Napier, Gerald Green, Keita Bates-Diop, Noah Vonleh, a first-round pick
Analysis: This is a win for Atlanta, which gets a good pick-and-roll center to pair with Trae Young. Houston is going all-in on small ball, with P.J. Tucker now their starting center.
• Dwayne Dedmon traded back to Atlanta
Atlanta gets: Dwayne Dedmon, a 2020 and 2021 second-round pick
Sacramento gets: Jabari Parker, Alex Len
Analysis: Dedmon returns to Atlanta to be the backup center for Clint Capela.
• Warriors trade Glenn Robinson III, Alec Burks to the 76ers
Philadelphia gets: Glenn Robinson III, Alec Burks
Golden State gets: Second-round picks in 2020 (Dallas), 2021 (Denver), and 2022 (Toronto)
Analysis: Philadelphia needs shooting and it just added some.
• Clippers trade Derrick Walton to Atlanta
Atlanta gets: Derrick Walton
L.A. Clippers get: A second-round pick, $1.3 million in cash
Analysis: This clears a roster spot for the Clippers to make another, more significant move.
• Golden State trades Willie Cauley-Stein to Dallas
Dallas gets: Willie Cauley-Stein
Golden State gets: A second-round pick
Analysis: After Dwight Powell tore his Achilles Dallas needed depth at center.
• Cleveland trades Jordan Clarkson to Utah
Utah gets: Jordan Clarkson
Cleveland gets: Dante Exum, two second-round picks
Analysis: Utah needed more bench scoring and Jordan Clarkson provides that.
• Minnesota trades Jeff Teague to Atlanta
Atlanta gets: Jeff Teague, Treveon Graham
Minnesota gets: Allen Crabbe
Analysis: Atlanta needed a quality backup point guard for Trae Young, so they traded for one.
Kings sent Trevor Ariza to Portland for Kent Bazemore
Sacramento gets: Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver, two second-round picks
Portland gets: Trevor Ariza, Caleb Swanigan, Wenyen Gabriel
Analysis: Portland had the highest payroll and was going to pay a lot of luxury tax for a team that might not even make the playoffs. This trade cut their tax bill by more than half. Ariza also has played well for Portland.