AP photo

After standing pat at trade deadline, Lakers reportedly to workout J.R. Smith, watch Collison

By Kurt HelinFeb 6, 2020, 7:26 PM EST
Leave a comment

Andre Iguodala did not reach the buyout market, he was traded to Miami. Marcus Morris also got traded, but to the Clippers team just down the Staples Center hall.

The Los Angeles Lakers stood pat at the trade deadline — in part because they did not want to meet the Knicks’ asking price for Morris — and now will be looking to the buyout market and the possible return of Darren Collison, to add playmaking and shooting to the roster for a playoff run.

And maybe J.R. Smith, too. That according to Mark Stein of the New York Times.

Yes, this J.R. Smith.

We’ve known this was coming for a while. As for that play above (and any other Smith antics), Smith wouldn’t get in the practice building if this did not get at least a tentative thumbs up from LeBron James, although going through a workout and making the roster are different things.

Does Smith fit the playmaker/shooter role the Lakers would like to fill? In the second half of his career, Smtih evolved into a high volume shooter and scorer, which won him Sixth Man of the Year but is not necessarily a fit with the Lakers right now. Also, last season, Smith, 34, played just 11 games for the Cavaliers — none after November — and struggled with his shot, hitting 30.8 percent from three and he had a dreadful true shooting percentage of 44.4 (he is a career 37.3 percent shooter from three). Smith asked to be traded, but the Cavaliers could not find a taker. Cleveland waived Smith in July and he has been without a contract since.

The guy that would help the Lakers is Darren Collison, who is expected to announce his decision on a return after the All-Star break. Collison averaged 11.6 points and six assists a game, plus he shot 40.7 percent from three for the Pacers last season, but rather than become a free agent — there was considerable demand for his services — he decided to retire.

Collison is reconsidering that decision. If he returns, the Lakers are considered strong frontrunners, according to sources around the league. Collison played the 2013-14 season with the Clippers under Doc Rivers and that reportedly did not end on the best of terms.

The Lakers are expected to be active on the buyout market as well.

Will that be enough in a West where the margins between the Lakers and Clippers — and the Nuggets and Jazz, as well — are very slim? The Magic 8 Ball says, “Ask again later.”

 

Traded from Pistons to Cavaliers, Andre Drummond: ‘no friends or loyalty’ in NBA

Pistons owner Tom Gores and now-Cavaliers center Andre Drummond
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2020, 6:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

As the season began, Pistons owner Tom Gores called keeping Andre Drummond a top priority. Drummond said he wanted to spend the rest of his career in Detroit.

Today, the Pistons traded Drummond to the Cavaliers.

Drummond:

I don’t know what precisely the Pistons told Drummond. He was clearly on the trade block earlier in the year and surely knew that. But talks with the Hawks and Knicks cooled. Maybe Detroit told Drummond no deal would happen today. Maybe Detroit legitimately believed that.

Trades can emerge quickly, and this one got done just before the trade deadline. The Pistons obviously weren’t going to risk the deal falling apart just so they could notify Drummond first. He’d find out soon enough and would be going to the Cavs, regardless. How much does it really mater if he finds out a few minutes before or a few minutes after?

Which leads to another question:

What’s the right way to tell Drummond he’s getting traded to Cleveland for John Henson, Brandon Knight and the lesser of the Warriors’ and Cavaliers 2022 second-rounders?

Drummond doesn’t fancy himself as a player who’d generate so little return. Just a few months ago, he was set on declining his $28,751,774 player option for next season. Now, he’s getting traded for fringe rotation players and a distant second-rounder? That must be difficult to swallow.

I suspect that has much to do with his response as the Pistons’ handling of the situation.

Report: Cavaliers not buying out Tristan Thompson

Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson
Kathryn Riley/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2020, 4:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

The hottest name on the buyout market reportedly won’t even hit the buyout market.

Tristan Thompson wanted the Cavaliers to trade him. Instead, Cleveland kept him AND traded for a better starting center in Andre Drummond.

Yet, Thompson apparently won’t enter free agency this season.

David Aldridge of The Athletic:

Teams often say they’ll refuse to buy out a player… then buy him out. But that posturing typically occurs before the trade deadline. After, there’s no leverage to be gained with other teams that might try to trade for the player.

Perhaps, the Cavs are angling to convince Thompson to relinquish more of his $7,331,859 remaining salary in exchange for freedom to choose a new team. I wouldn’t completely rule out a buyout.

But this sounds pretty definitive.

That’s a bummer for the teams that could’ve used another big – Rockets, Clippers, Celtics.

I wonder whether Thompson’s trade desire was more about transferring his Bird Rights elsewhere than leaving Cleveland. Now that he’ll either have full Bird Rights with the Cavaliers or nowhere this summer, maybe he’d rather spend the rest of the season in Cleveland and leave the door open for re-signing on a big contract.

If Thompson wanted out for other reasons, keep an eye on his attitude the rest of the season.

Report: Wizards trading for Shabazz Napier, whom Nuggets just traded for

Shabazz Napier vs. Wizards
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2020, 3:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

The four-team trade between the Rockets, Timberwolves, Hawks and Nuggets sent Minnesota’s reserves scattering – Jordan Bell to Houston; Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh and Keita Bates-Diop to Denver.

Half of them are getting re-routed.

The Rockets are flipping Bell to the Grizzlies for Bruno Caboclo. And the Nuggets are sending Napier to the Wizards for Jordan McRae.

Candace Buckner of The Washington Post:

Both Napier and McRae are on expiring minimum contracts. Both are 28 years old. But Napier is better.

Napier just had no clear role in Denver behind Jamal Murray and underrated Monte Morris at point guard. McRae can flat get buckets. He’ll provide a dimension the Nuggets could use, especially after sending Malik Beasley to the Timberwolves in the four-teamer.

Washington had an opening at point guard after trading Isaiah Thomas to the Clippers. That deal landed Jerome Robinson, a combo guard. Napier is more of a pure point guard.

Report: 76ers trading James Ennis to Magic

By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2020, 3:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

Update: Shams Charania of The Athletic:

 

The 76ers are trading for Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks to upgrade their underwhelming bench.

James Ennis saw the writing on the wall.

Because he re-signed with Philadelphia on a 1+1 contract, Ennis could have blocked getting traded. Instead, he’s approving a deal to the Magic.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

With Jonathan Isaac and Al-Farouq Aminu injured, Ennis should play regularly in Orlando. The Magic are on track to make the playoffs. It’s worth being a little more competitive, especially when it requires just adding a minimum-salary player.

Ennis holds a $2,130,023 player option for next season. Considering their impending luxury-tax bill, the 76ers might appreciate getting off that possible salary.

Philadelphia must shed another player to complete its trade with the Warriors. So, there’s another trade or a waiver to be announced.