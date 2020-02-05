Rich Kleiman and Kevin Durant
Rumor: Kevin Durant’s manager, Rich Kleiman, candidate to run Knicks

By Dan FeldmanFeb 5, 2020, 12:50 PM EST
Rumors about Kevin Durant signing with the Knicks gained momentum as he established presence in New York. But why the Knicks rather than the Nets? A tweet from his manager, Rich Kleiman, certainly colored thinking:

Of course, Durant signed with the Nets and said the Knicks weren’t cool. Durant even said if he left the Warriors, it was always going to be for the Nets (though he reportedly strongly considered the Knicks).

Durant locked in for three years with Brooklyn. He’s set there.

But how does Kleiman feel about the Knicks, who just fired president Steve Mills and are reportedly considering hiring an agent to run their front office?

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

With owner James Dolan looking at making various agents as potential presidential candidates, don’t sleep on Kevin Durant’s man, Rich Kleiman, according to NBA sources.

Ian Begley of SNY:

I’m not sure why I should trust anonymous sources who say not to sleep on Kleiman. That isn’t even saying anything! But there you go.

It would be wild for the Knicks to hire Kleiman after Durant spurned them. But you can’t put anything past the Knicks.

Of course, they also have candidates with more front-office experience than Kleiman and Roger Montgomery – like Raptors president Masai Ujiri. Again, though, good luck guessing what direction the Knicks will go.

Andre Iguodala once gave car to teammate who ran naked through plane

Andre Iguodala and James Michael McAdoo
By Dan FeldmanFeb 5, 2020, 11:29 AM EST
Andre Iguodala (once he shows up) has gone out of his way to position his teammates for financial success.

Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN:

One such teammate was undrafted rookie James Michael McAdoo, a member of the Warriors’ first title team in 2015, who didn’t want to spend his minimum salary on a new car. Iguodala admired the rookie for his frugality, but also felt empathy seeing him dropped off each day at the Warriors’ practice facility by his girlfriend.

Soon after the confetti fell in Cleveland, the Warriors chartered a plane for Las Vegas to celebrate. Iguodala offered McAdoo his souped-up Jeep Wrangler if he’d strip naked and streak up and down the aisle of the plane. McAdoo accepted the dare, and thrilled in driving his new vehicle to the facility each of his next two seasons with the Warriors.

Asked about the episode, Iguodala says with a cheshire grin, “There may or may not be video in my phone.”

I wouldn’t blindly accept something one side said about the other during a child-support court case, especially when one side – known for his difficult-to-interpret statementssaid he was misquoted. But I can’t stop thinking about Clayanna Warthen testifying that Iguodala didn’t want their daughter to play basketball because she might “turn into a lesbian.”

The things teammates pay each other to do during trips.

Winners and losers from massive four-team, 12-player, Clint Capela trade

By Kurt HelinFeb 5, 2020, 10:05 AM EST
NBA Fans wanted fireworks this trade deadline, well here you go:

The largest NBA trade in two decades.

The Rockets, Timberwolves, Hawks, and Nuggets have agreed to a four-team, 12-player trade — the largest NBA trade since the one that sent Patrick Ewing to Seattle in 2000. That was a pre-Twitter trade, one where everyone had to pull out their Nokia 5190 to call their friend to talk about Ewing getting moved (it was next to impossible to text on those things).

Here’s how the 2020 four-team trade ultimately breaks out:

• Houston gets: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell
• Atlanta gets: Clint Capela, Nene
• Denver gets: Gerald Green, Noah Vonleh, Shabazz Napier, Keita Bates-Diop, Houston’s 2020 first-round pick
• Minnesota gets: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangómez, Jarred Vanderbilt, Evan Turner, the Nets’ 2020 first-round pick

Who won and who lost? A lot more winners than losers — and a few things still up in the air — out of this trade, but let’s break it all down.

Winner: Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta has been searching for a center since last summer — but not just any center. What they needed was a quality pick-and-roll center to pair with Trae Young.

They land one in Caplea. For years the James Harden/Capela pick-and-roll was one of the most-run plays in the NBA because it worked, scoring above a point per possession (well above the league average, this was one of the more effective P&R combos in the league). Houston ultimately went away from it because Harden in isolation turns out to be even more efficient, but Capela is still a strong pick-setting roll man, plus he’s a quality shot-blocker in the paint on the other end. The bottom line, this is a much better fit for Atlanta than bringing in Andre Drummond.

Plus, the Hawks got their man without having to give up John Collins or this their first-round pick this year.

Winner: Robert Covington

Covington just went from being stuck in the NBA’s coldest city on a team that has lost 12 in a row to being in warm-weather Houston playing a key role on a playoff team. That’s a win.

Covington puts up nice raw numbers — 12.8 points and six rebounds a game this season, shooting 34.6 percent from three — but the advanced value stats (such as the different types of adjusted plus/minus numbers) love Covington. When he’s on the floor, teams simply perform better. On both ends of the court. Use whatever coach’s cliche you want — “he does the little things that don’t show up in the box score” or “he just plays winning basketball” — but the Rockets will be better when Covington plays, and that is the definition of an upgrade.

Winner: Fans of small ball… that means you, Mike D’Antoni

Mike D’Antoni may be on his way out in Houston, but if so he’s walking out that door on his own terms — the Rockets have gone all-in on small ball. P.J. Tucker as a 6’5″ center is no longer a gimmick, Houston is going to run with this (and the team is 3-0 in the past couple of weeks with Tucker starting at the five).

On offense, the Rockets have Harden — and sometimes Westbrook — working in isolation and surrounded by shooters. They will remain elite on that end. Defensively, the Rockets will switch everything and be physical, and Long Beach Poly’s own Jordan Bell fits in with that. (Side note to Rockets fans, please don’t bring up the Golden State “death lineup” as a defensive comparison — those teams had peak DPOY Draymond Green at the five making it work, Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson are quality perimeter defenders, and the last three years they had a strong shot blocker in Kevin Durant on the floor.)

It is going to be entertaining and a fascinating experiment, although Rockets fans may want to run to a local church and light a candle for Tucker’s knees at 35 minutes a night.

Mike D’Antoni gets to be the full Mike D’Antoni. As it should be.

Here’s why I don’t have Houston as a flat-out winner: Small ball is not going to be a successful playoff strategy in the West. I’m not convinced the Rockets get out of the first round with this roster. Maybe they weren’t going to anyway in the Harden/Westbrook era, but the West is loaded with good size — the Lakers are just huge, Denver has Nikola Jokic, Utah has Rudy Gobert, the Clippers can be big and athletic across the front — I’m not sold on Tucker as center working in the postseason. It’s fun in the regular season, I get that Caplela is not as useful as a pick-and-roll partner for the Rockets in a world of Harden isolations, but I don’t think this trade made the Rockets a better playoff team. It just committed them to a style.

Loser: John Collins as a center.

This season, John Collins has split his time evenly between the four and the five, and he’s been a little better as a center offensively. Collins has a 102.9 offensive rating as a center and a 101.6 rating as a power forward this season (stats via Cleaning the Glass). He can hit the three, but 61 percent of his shots come within 10 feet of the basket, and as a center he averaged 23.3 points and 14.1 rebounds per 36 minutes.

Both Capela and Collins are at their best when they set a pick then dive to the rim, but there’s only one spot for that on the roster and Caplela has the job now. Collins must become more of a floor spacer — he’s shooting 35.6 percent from three this season — but that’s not his natural game. With Capela in house, one wonders if the Hawks might look to trade Collins rather than pay him what he’s worth in an extension to his rookie deal (he’s eligible for an extension this summer).

Winner: Rockets’ owner Tillman Fertitta’s pocketbook

This trade means that for the second straight year the Rockets will slip just under the luxury tax line. Of course, Fertitta says he’s willing to pay the tax for a winning team — literally every owner says that — but actions speak louder than words and two straight seasons just under the tax line is not a coincidence.

Winner: Minnesota Timberwolves bench

In general, this trade feels like the first move of many for Gersson Rosas – the man with the hammer in Minnesota — as he works to build a team around Karl-Anthony Towns. If I were grading this trade for the Timberwolves, I would give it an “incomplete” because this feels more like the first step than anything else.

However, picking up Beasley and Hernangomez gives the Timberwolves two solid rotation players that they can re-sign (or not) this summer, giving the team solid bench depth. That’s not a big, sexy move, but it’s the kind of thing smart teams do in rounding our a roster.

Loser: A Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell pairing… for now

The Timberwolves wanted desperately to pair good friends Towns and D’Angelo Russell last summer, and part of the construction of this trade (especially in earlier iterations) was the team lining up picks and assets to send to Golden State to entice the Warriors into this trade.

It was never going to happen at the deadline. Sources have been clear to NBC Sports from the start, Russell was going to spend the entire season as a Warrior (unless a Godfather offer blew the Warriors away). Part of that is what the Warriors have said publicly: They really do want to see what Russell and Stephen Curry look like together on the court (something not happening until Curry’s likely return next month). As the USA Today’s Mark Medina notes in our latest PBT Podcast, if the pairing does work it only ups Russell’s trade value.

The other part of this is the Warriors are up against the hard cap because Russell came in a sign-and-trade. That limits the moves the Warriors can make now. From Golden State’s perspective, if it waits until this summer — when a slow free-agent market has some teams more desperate for answers — then it can find a better, more creative Russell trade that works for them. Or, they can keep him. But there was no pressure to make a move yet.

Expect the Russell to Minneota talk to heat up again next summer.

Winners: NBA Fans

You wanted fireworks, you wanted a big trade — it’s not going to get bigger than a 12-player deal. Enjoy it.

Rumor: NBA commissioner Adam Silver pushing Masai Ujiri onto Knicks

Knicks drafting, NBA commissioner Adam Silver
By Dan FeldmanFeb 5, 2020, 8:55 AM EST
NBA commissioner Adam Silver denied pressuring the 76ers to hire Jerry Colangelo and relegate Sam Hinkie. Silver also said he’d never meddle with the Knicks, who just fired Steve Mills and are rumored to be pursuing Raptors president Masai Ujiri. But many around the league still believe Silver influenced Philadelphia toward a front-office change.

So, of course people suspect Silver of doing the same with New York.

And of course the league is denying that.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Some league insiders also have questioned whether Dolan is as all-in on Ujiri as advertised, because of the perception in various corners that the league office (specifically N.B.A. Commissioner Adam Silver) is pushing Ujiri as the ideal candidate to try to rescue the Knicks.

It was already seen as inappropriate for Silver to sell the 76ers on Colangelo, who was out of the league. It’d be far more scandalous for Silver to try to navigate Ujiri from one team to another. Ostensibly, Silver should treat the Knicks and 76ers as equals.

But New York is the NBA’s biggest market. The Knicks languishing in the basement is not good for the league. There’s no way around that reality.

So, people will whisper about Silver’s motivations and methods. That isn’t necessarily fair to Silver. But the situation leads to suspicion.

If Knicks owner James Dolan isn’t enthralled with Ujiri, outside advisement – from Silver or anyone else – might not be enough. Dolan tends to play by his own rules. That might mean hiring an agent to run the front office.

Watch LeBron James drain five three-pointers in three minutes, score 36 in Lakers win

Associated PressFeb 5, 2020, 7:45 AM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James absorbed contact and tumbled to the court while his fifth 3-pointer in a three-minute span dropped through the net. The Los Angeles Lakers’ entire roster left the bench and crossed the court, gleefully picking up their leader while a sellout crowd roared.

“That’s what we’re all about,” James said. “Our team, anytime anyone is having success in the game, we cheer like it’s our own. So having that camaraderie, having that brotherhood, even though they’re beating you up, it’s just a pretty cool feeling.”

Nine days after Kobe Bryant’s death, the Lakers finally had an evening that felt like a return to normalcy.

Well, as normal as anything can be when King James is performing feats of basketball brilliance.

James scored 19 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter with that incredible 3-point barrage, propelling the Lakers to a 129-102 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

James added nine assists and seven rebounds, while Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma had 18 points apiece as the Lakers beat San Antonio for the third time, sweeping the season series.

After the Spurs chipped away at the Lakers’ big lead late in the third quarter, James and Kuzma put the game away with a combined seven 3-pointers in 3 1/2 minutes to start the fourth. James’ shots seemed to increase in difficulty with each possession, but he buried them all.

“When the guy gets hot like that, it’s always fun to watch him,” Davis said, laughing at the Lakers’ group celebration after the final 3. “It wasn’t the plan. We all just kind of ran over there and jumped on him.”

DeMar DeRozan had 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his hometown for the Spurs, who have lost five of seven.

San Antonio was outrebounded 58-28 by the bigger Lakers, and the Spurs grabbed only three rebounds in the fourth quarter while the Lakers went 16 of 24 from the field.

When asked what the Spurs can do when James gets rolling, coach Gregg Popovich quipped: “Make sure you get good pictures.”

Bryn Forbes added 13 points, but one night after the Spurs blew a late lead in a three-point loss to the Clippers, they returned to Staples Center and fell to 0-2 at the start of San Antonio’s eight-game road trip while a rodeo occupies AT&T Center.

“As a competitor, it’s what you want to play against,” DeRozan said of the LA back-to-back. “I don’t look at it like it’s being tough. It’s part of the job, part of the game, and as a competitor you want to compete against the best. You worry about the toll afterwards.”

The Lakers returned to a semblance of normalcy at Staples Center in their first home game since their emotionally-charged return last Friday for their first game following Bryant’s death.

Bryant’s two retired jerseys still remain isolated in a spotlight on the wall high above the court, and the Lakers crowd broke into a spontaneous chant of “Kobe! Kobe!” in the third quarter, and the chant returned in the final seconds of the game.