NBA Trade Deadline 2020: When it closes, who’s in the mix, what to know

By Kurt HelinFeb 5, 2020, 12:21 AM EST
We are less than 48 hours away from the NBA trade deadline. It’s a last chance this season for contending teams to solidify their rosters and fill holes. Or the last chance for rebuilding teams to sell off veterans for draft picks. Or the last chance for owners whose teams aren’t as good as they thought to get under the luxury tax.

We will have links to all the trades here as well. Here are the details you need to know.

When is the NBA Trade Deadline?

Thursday, Feb. 6, at 3 p.m. Eastern. Teams must have their trades submitted by the league at that time. It can take an hour or more for any final trades submitted right at the deadline to get approved by the league and be leaked to the public.

What teams and players are likely to be involved?

All of the contenders are looking at potential upgrades, however, the Milwaukee Bucks seem most set on keeping their roster set and riding it into the playoffs. The Los Angeles Lakers have dangled Kyle Kuzma in trades to bring in a secondary playmaker behind LeBron James (however, the Lakers are more likely to be active in the post-deadline buyout market). The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to see if they can trade for another big man they trust (more than Ivica Zubac) and additional shooting off the bench, and they are better positioned to make a trade than the Lakers. Both of those teams, as well as Dallas and a few others, are talking to the Memphis Grizzlies about an Andre Iguodala trade.

The Boston Celtics want to add depth at center behind Enes Kanter and Daniel Theis. Minnesota is trying to lure Golden State into sending them D'Angelo Russell, however, the Warriors have not been interested in parting with Russell yet.

All that is just the tip of the iceberg.

What trades have already happened?

There was a massive 12-player, four-team trade late Tuesday night (or, early Wednesday if you’re on the East Coast). Here is how the trade breaks out:

Houston gets: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell
Atlanta gets: Clint Capela, Nene
Minnesota gets: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, a first-round pick
Denver gets: Shabazz Napier, Gerald Green, Keita Bates-Diop, Noah Vonleh, a first-round pick

My initial reaction, that’s a win for Atlanta (if they can keep Capela healthy).

In other deals:

Dallas traded for Willie Cauley-Stein to fill a need at center after Dwight Powell tore his Achilles. Utah traded for Jordan Clarkson to add some bench depth (and instantly went on a win-streak). Atlanta added a backup point guard by trading for Jeff Teague from Minnesota. The Sacramento Kings sent Trevor Ariza to Portland for Kent Bazemore in a trade that significantly reduced the Trail Blazers’ tax bill.

Will the 2020 NBA trade deadline have the fireworks of the 2019 deadline?

Probably not. This year shapes up to be much quieter.

Last year saw Kristaps Porzingis traded from the Knicks the Mavericks, the 76ers going for it by trading for Tobias Harris, and the Wizards sending Otto Porter to Chicago. Barring something unforeseen, we likely won’t have a trade as big as any of those at this deadline. The biggest names available this year — Chris Paul, Kevin Love, Andre Drummond — all come with massive contract numbers that are keeping teams away (at least until this summer). The Warriors are showing no interest in moving D’Angelo Russell. The Knicks could trade Marcus Morris, but they just fired team president Steve Mills right before the deadline. This year there will be trades, but they may be smaller in scope than a season ago.

Where can you follow all the latest trade news and rumors?

Right here at NBC Sports and our NBA page. Check back to this story as we will update it with links to all the trades that go down, or go to NBC Sports home page and find more details about rumors and news. Of course, many people also will be glued to Twitter.

Darren Collison reportedly to announce decision on return after All-Star break

By Kurt HelinFeb 4, 2020, 11:55 PM EST
In a wild summer of unexpected moves, one of the biggest surprises was Darren Collison deciding to walk away from a likely three-or-four year, $60 million to $80 million contract and retire to focus on his family and religion. “While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith,” Collison said at the time.

Recently, the Los Angeles native has considered making an NBA return. He will make that decision after the All-Star Break, reports Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.

This week, a source told Heavy.com that Collison will weigh his options after the All-Star break and make a decision on a return then. He has remained in NBA-ready game shape and would be able to return to the court quickly once he signs.

Collison, a native of Southern California who went to UCLA, does not want to leave the area. He would prefer to sign with either the Lakers or the Clippers—and both teams need an added playmaker.

While both teams could use a playmaker, sources around the league say the Lakers are heavy favorites to land Collison.

He played the 2013-14 season with the Clippers under Doc Rivers and that reportedly did not end of the best of terms. That has sources expecting the Lakers to win out if Collison returns.

Collison played in 76 games for Indiana last season, averaging 11.6 points and six assists a game, plus he shot 40.7 percent from three. He is an above-average point guard with a well-rounded game. While the Pacers were looking to move on, there was a market for Collison around the league before he retired.

If he chooses the Lakers, it will be a considerable boost to their backcourt and playmaking depth. Something they need, the Lakers have struggled this season with LeBron James off the court.

Report: Warriors closing D’Angelo Russell trade negotiations with Timberwolves

Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell vs. Timberwolves
By Dan FeldmanFeb 4, 2020, 10:56 PM EST
The Timberwolves reportedly really, really, really want D'Angelo Russell.

They tried to sign him last summer. They engaged Golden State in trade talks. They tried to orchestrate a four-team trade to meet the Warriors’ demands.

But Minnesota keeps falling short.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This could be a negotiating tactic by the Warriors, leaking how dissatisfied they are with Minnesota’s offers and prompting the Timberwolves to offer more. The teams could still strike a deal before Thursday’s trade deadline.

But this is at least an indicator they’e actually just too far apart.

Especially because I already questioned the sincerity of Minnesota’s urgency to acquire Russell, a friend of Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, someone who might be unhappy with the franchise. Trading aggregatable Jeff Teague for non-aggregatable Allen Crabbe made it much more difficult to construct a Russell trade.

Minnesota could still be active before the deadline. The Rockets want Timberwolves forward Robert Covington and could send out Clint Capela, whom interests the Hawks. But if not Russell, what return for Covington will satisfy Minnesota?

Knicks reportedly explore Kyle Kuzma trade with Lakers (for Marcus Morris?)

By Kurt HelinFeb 4, 2020, 9:40 PM EST
It’s easy to picture why the rebuilding Knicks — whether it’s Scott Perry or whoever is next running their front office — would have interest in the Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma. The Laker forward is aggressive, drives hard in a straight line to the basket, and can get buckets.

It’s much harder to picture how a deal gets done.

That said, the two parties have talked, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

What made it even more interesting is this follow-up Tweet.

Morris absolutely would fit with the Lakers’ desire to have toughness and defense inside for the playoffs, plus bigs who can space the floor from three (Morris is shooting 42 percent from deep this season).

It also is next to impossible to see how the teams construct a trade that works for both sides.

That’s because Kuzma, on his rookie deal, makes $2 million this season, while Morris makes $15 million. Matching salaries becomes a challenge. The Lakers can do it easily with Kuzma and Danny Green, except Los Angeles wisely doesn’t want to surrender Green (and would that even be an upgrade?). It can work if the Lakers send Kuzma, DeMarcus Cousins (out injured but still on the books), Avery Bradley, and Quinn Cook for Morris, but that would strip the Lakers of a lot of depth and a guy they lean on defensively in Bradley. Is all that really an upgrade for L.A.? Plus, the rebuilding Knicks likely want picks and young players and the Lakers have limited draft assets to send out after the Anthony Davis trade.

Everybody talks to everybody at this point on the NBA calendar, that’s very different than getting a trade done.

No doubt the sides talked, and wanted people to know they talked, but that’s very different from making a trade happen.

Former champions Jayson Tatum, Derrick Rose return to headline All-Star Skills Challenge

By Kurt HelinFeb 4, 2020, 8:49 PM EST
The NBA All-Star Saturday Skills Challenge is STACKED.

Half of the field, four of the eight participants, have won this thing before.

That includes bringing back Boston’s Jayson Tatum, who won the event last year and now will defend his crown.

This year’s All-Star Challenge competitors are:

Bam Adebayo, Heat
Patrick Beverley, Clippers
Spencer Dinwiddie, Nets
Khris Middleton, Bucks
Derrick Rose, Pistons
Domantas Sabonis, Pacers
Pascal Siakam, Raptors
• Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Beverley, Dinwiddie, Rose, and Tatum have all won this event in the past. This challenge also has five players taking part in the All-Star Game on Sunday.

The rules are the same; this is a head-to-head tournament where players have to maneuver an obstacle-course competition that tests their dribbling, passing, agility, and 3-point shooting.

The skills competition, along with the Dunk Contest and Three-Point contest, highlight All-Star Saturday night, taking place at the United Center in Chicago Feb. 15.