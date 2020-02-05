NBA Trade Deadline 2020: When it closes, who’s in the mix, what to know

We are less than 48 hours away from the NBA trade deadline. It’s a last chance this season for contending teams to solidify their rosters and fill holes. Or the last chance for rebuilding teams to sell off veterans for draft picks. Or the last chance for owners whose teams aren’t as good as they thought to get under the luxury tax.

We will have links to all the trades here as well. Here are the details you need to know.

When is the NBA Trade Deadline?

Thursday, Feb. 6, at 3 p.m. Eastern. Teams must have their trades submitted by the league at that time. It can take an hour or more for any final trades submitted right at the deadline to get approved by the league and be leaked to the public.

What teams and players are likely to be involved?

All of the contenders are looking at potential upgrades, however, the Milwaukee Bucks seem most set on keeping their roster set and riding it into the playoffs. The Los Angeles Lakers have dangled Kyle Kuzma in trades to bring in a secondary playmaker behind LeBron James (however, the Lakers are more likely to be active in the post-deadline buyout market). The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to see if they can trade for another big man they trust (more than Ivica Zubac) and additional shooting off the bench, and they are better positioned to make a trade than the Lakers. Both of those teams, as well as Dallas and a few others, are talking to the Memphis Grizzlies about an Andre Iguodala trade.

The Boston Celtics want to add depth at center behind Enes Kanter and Daniel Theis. Minnesota is trying to lure Golden State into sending them D'Angelo Russell, however, the Warriors have not been interested in parting with Russell yet.

All that is just the tip of the iceberg.

What trades have already happened?

There was a massive 12-player, four-team trade late Tuesday night (or, early Wednesday if you’re on the East Coast). Here is how the trade breaks out:

Houston gets: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell

Atlanta gets: Clint Capela, Nene

Minnesota gets: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, a first-round pick

Denver gets: Shabazz Napier, Gerald Green, Keita Bates-Diop, Noah Vonleh, a first-round pick

My initial reaction, that’s a win for Atlanta (if they can keep Capela healthy).

In other deals:

Dallas traded for Willie Cauley-Stein to fill a need at center after Dwight Powell tore his Achilles. Utah traded for Jordan Clarkson to add some bench depth (and instantly went on a win-streak). Atlanta added a backup point guard by trading for Jeff Teague from Minnesota. The Sacramento Kings sent Trevor Ariza to Portland for Kent Bazemore in a trade that significantly reduced the Trail Blazers’ tax bill.

Will the 2020 NBA trade deadline have the fireworks of the 2019 deadline?

Probably not. This year shapes up to be much quieter.

Last year saw Kristaps Porzingis traded from the Knicks the Mavericks, the 76ers going for it by trading for Tobias Harris, and the Wizards sending Otto Porter to Chicago. Barring something unforeseen, we likely won’t have a trade as big as any of those at this deadline. The biggest names available this year — Chris Paul, Kevin Love, Andre Drummond — all come with massive contract numbers that are keeping teams away (at least until this summer). The Warriors are showing no interest in moving D’Angelo Russell. The Knicks could trade Marcus Morris, but they just fired team president Steve Mills right before the deadline. This year there will be trades, but they may be smaller in scope than a season ago.

Where can you follow all the latest trade news and rumors?

Right here at NBC Sports and our NBA page. Check back to this story as we will update it with links to all the trades that go down, or go to NBC Sports home page and find more details about rumors and news. Of course, many people also will be glued to Twitter.