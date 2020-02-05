Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Knicks pursuing Warriors’ D’Angelo Russell, but sides reportedly nowhere near deal

By Kurt HelinFeb 5, 2020, 8:59 PM EST
Minnesota eventually threw in the towel on chasing the Warriors’ D'Angelo Russell — at least for now — and jumped into a massive four-team, 12-player trade that netted them Malik Beasley and Juan Hernangomez.

The Knicks, however, are not throwing in the towel. They are just nowhere near a deal.

The Knicks and Timberwolves are talking, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

What do the Warriors want? The Knicks 2020 first-round pick, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

This falls in line with what the Warriors were asking of the Minnesota Timberwolves when those sides talked Russell trade. Minnesota ultimately walked away.

Golden State has asked for a lot in Russell trade talks because they don’t necessarily want to move him at the deadline, it would take a “Godfather” offer, sources have told NBC Sports. There are two reasons for that. First, and the point the team pushes publicly, the Warriors want to see what a Russell and Stephen Curry backcourt looks like, and that is not happening until March. Second, the Warriors are currently hard-capped — the result of the Russell sign-and-trade — and that limits their flexibility. After July 1 that restriction is gone, the Warriors think there will be better offers, and they can be more creative in making it all fit.

The sides are far enough apart on a trade that Russell is suiting up to play Wednesday night in Brooklyn (where he was an All-Star last season). If you want to know who the Warriors are close to trading, look who is sitting out:

A lot of teams reportedly calling Lakers about Alex Caruso availability

Alex Caruso
By Kurt HelinFeb 5, 2020, 10:00 PM EST
If you want to watch Laker Nation freak out, tell them the Lakers might trade Alex Caruso.

It’s highly unlikely to happen — unless the Lakers get a Godfather offer they can’t refuse — but this time of year teams call about everyone. And the secret of Caruso is out, so the Lakers are getting calls.

Caruso has been a respectable rotation player for the Lakers (he usually plays the minutes LeBron James sits), averaging 5.5 points a game and shooting 36 percent from three. What attracts teams is he makes $2.75 million this season and next — that’s quality production for a low price. Plus, the guy can dunk.

Caruso — the “White Mamba” — is a fan favorite, getting a huge ovation every game when he steps on the court. That popularity would enter into the Lakers thinking if they got a trade offer.

It’s tough to imagine a team offering up enough to make the Lakers take this seriously, but teams are calling. As they should, who couldn’t use a Caruso off the bench?

Report: Pistons and Suns at impasse on Luke Kennard trade

Pistons guard Luke Kennard vs. Suns
By Dan FeldmanFeb 5, 2020, 8:24 PM EST
DETROIT – The Pistons and Suns are playing.

After the game – despite trade talks between the teams – Kennard won’t switch locker rooms.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Kennard is a 23-year-old who can shoot, handle and pass. He’s under team control another two seasons.

The Pistons might hold doubts about giving Kennard a big contract extension next offseason. But players like him hold significant value. Detroit isn’t rushing to deal him.

Phoenix is probably right to hold a hard line on pick protection. Kennard’s athleticism likely limits his ceiling below stardom. A high first-round pick has more upside, an important consideration in a star-drive league.

This doesn’t preclude Kennard from getting dealt elsewhere before tomorrow’s deadline. But teams are generally reluctant to trade good players who are in just their third season. It’s interesting the Suns got so far in negotiations for Kennard. That doesn’t mean another team will.

The Pistons have several other players who could be dealt by tomorrow – including Langston Galloway and Markieff Morris (more likely), Andre Drummond and Derrick Rose (less likely).

Miami, Memphis reportedly finalize trade that sends Andre Iguodala to Heat

By Kurt HelinFeb 5, 2020, 7:56 PM EST
UPDATE: The trade has been finalized and the sides have agreed (although it will still need to be approved by the league office) — Andre Iguodala is headed to Miami.

And if you wonder whether he wanted to be there or not, he has agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract extension, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

That extension has a team option on the second year, which allows Miami to create cap space should a major player in the 2021 free agent class — *cough* Giannis Antetokounmpo *cough* — want to come to Miami.

As for what other players are in the trade, Justise Winslow is part of it, but it will take more and this could be a trade with multiple players going both ways.

Still, this looks like a win for Memphis, too.

———————————-

Iguodala has been sitting at home all season — surrounded by his three championship rings and Finals MVP trophy — collecting checks from the Memphis Grizzlies, and waiting for Thursday’s trade deadline, trying to make sure he ended up on a team in position to do damage in the playoffs.

The Miami Heat seem close to winning the Iguodala sweepstakes, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Lakers and Clippers were the two most mentioned teams, with Iguodala being part of the arms race in between the West powers, but both seem to have struck out (but neither team loses Iguodala to a rival in the West, either).

Miami is hard-capped because of the Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade, plus they have few future draft picks to send out, so the construction of this trade to match Iguodala’s $17.1 million salary will be interesting. James Johnson and Duncan Robinson would work, as would Justise Winslow and Tyler Herro (although the Heat have shot down teams calling about Herro before). Also, the Grizzlies could make this a Josh Jackson and Iguodala for Meyers Leonard and Winslow. There are options.

This is not Miami’s only move, the Heat also are in talks about OKC’s Danilo Gallinari.

Iguodala was traded by Golden State to Memphis last July (in what was a cost-cutting move for the Warriors). Iguodala talked buyout with Memphis but would not give up significant money towards it, plus the Grizzlies wanted another or young player. So the sides agreed to wait, with Iguodala away from the team and working out on his own.

Now Miami has come calling and Iguodala is taking his talents to South Beach.

Report: Lakers, Clippers arms race in West with Knicks’ Marcus Morris in middle of it

By Kurt HelinFeb 5, 2020, 5:48 PM EST
The Lakers and Clippers are the two favorites to come out of the West.

They are the top two teams in the West standings, they have elite talent with championship pedigrees, and the margin between these teams is thin.

Which has led to an arms race for role players at the trade deadline — particularly the Knicks’ Marcus Morris — as the teams look for an advantage. Adrian Wojnarowski said as much on an ESPN draft special.

After months of “we want to re-sign him” posturing, the new Knicks management is getting down to the business of trading Morris. Multiple reports confirm the news that the Knicks are intent on moving Morris, including from Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The question is, where? On SportsCenter, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said the two Los Angeles teams are at the front of the pack.

The challenge for the Lakers is trade construction. Kyle Kuzma is the bait, and the Knicks like the young forward, but he only makes $2 million, to match salaries the Lakers would have to throw in Danny Green (something they do not want to do), or get the Knicks to accept a combination of players with Kuz (DeMarcus Cousins and Avery Bradley would work, for example). The question the Lakers need to ask themselves becomes, are they better with Morris but no Kuzma and Green (or Bradley)?

The Clippers have their 2020 first-round pick and Mo Harkless to make a deal. The Knicks reportedly want Landry Shamett and are getting shot down.

This is a wide-ranging race between the Lakers and Clippers, with Memphis’ Andre Iguodala being another target. Iguodala makes $17.1 million, making it almost essential the Lakers put Green in any offer. The Clippers could use their 2020 first-rounder here plus Harkless and someone like Jerome Robinson to make the numbers work. It would be very difficult for either the Lakers or Clippers to go after both.

The Lakers made calls on Dennis Schroder of Oklahoma City and Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie, but sources told NBC Sports those are more exploratory than anything substantial. In both cases, their teams want to keep those guards.

Around the league, the sense has been for a while that the Clippers would make a trade before the deadline — ideally looking for size and toughness, which is why Morris makes sense — while the Lakers were more likely to wait for the buyout market.

Either way, a lot of eyes are going to be on Los Angeles the next 24 hours as one move could tip the balance in the West.