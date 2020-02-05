Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Kings reportedly trade Dewayne Dedmon to Atlanta for Jabari Parker, Alex Len

By Kurt HelinFeb 5, 2020, 10:49 PM EST
Sacramento and Atlanta are swapping centers.

Dewayne Dedmon wanted out of Sacramento so badly he took a $50,000 fine to make sure his wishes were public. He got his wish and is now headed back to Atlanta — where he played last season — in a trade for Jabari Parker and Alex Len, reports Adrian Wojnarowski.

What Atlanta gets is another quality center. Dedmon will back up the just acquired Clint Capela but should get plenty of run. Dedmon had fallen out of Luke Walton’s rotation because he struggled with his shot in Sacramento, hitting just 19.7 percent from three, with a 47.7 true shooting percentage. That was a far cry from the season before in Atlanta, when Dedmon was an above-average center scoring 10.8 points and grabbing 7.5 rebounds a game, plus shooting 38.2 percent from three. Atlanta believes it can resurrect that Dedmon, plus they add a couple of second-round picks.

What the Kings get is financial flexibility. Len is in the last year of his deal, while Parker has a player option for $6.5 million next season (which he will pick up). That’s less than half of the $13.3 million Dedmon is set to make, and the Kings want that money so they can match any offer for Bogdan Bogdanovic this summer.

 

 

A lot of teams reportedly calling Lakers about Alex Caruso availability

Alex Caruso
By Kurt HelinFeb 5, 2020, 10:00 PM EST
If you want to watch Laker Nation freak out, tell them the Lakers might trade Alex Caruso.

It’s highly unlikely to happen — unless the Lakers get a Godfather offer they can’t refuse — but this time of year teams call about everyone. And the secret of Caruso is out, so the Lakers are getting calls.

Caruso has been a respectable rotation player for the Lakers (he usually plays the minutes LeBron James sits), averaging 5.5 points a game and shooting 36 percent from three. What attracts teams is he makes $2.75 million this season and next — that’s quality production for a low price. Plus, the guy can dunk.

Caruso — the “White Mamba” — is a fan favorite, getting a huge ovation every game when he steps on the court. That popularity would enter into the Lakers thinking if they got a trade offer.

It’s tough to imagine a team offering up enough to make the Lakers take this seriously, but teams are calling. As they should, who couldn’t use a Caruso off the bench?

Knicks pursuing Warriors’ D’Angelo Russell, but sides reportedly nowhere near deal

By Kurt HelinFeb 5, 2020, 8:59 PM EST
Minnesota eventually threw in the towel on chasing the Warriors’ D'Angelo Russell — at least for now — and jumped into a massive four-team, 12-player trade that netted them Malik Beasley and Juan Hernangomez.

The Knicks, however, are not throwing in the towel. They are just nowhere near a deal.

The Knicks and Timberwolves are talking, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

What do the Warriors want? The Knicks 2020 first-round pick, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

This falls in line with what the Warriors were asking of the Minnesota Timberwolves when those sides talked Russell trade. Minnesota ultimately walked away.

Golden State has asked for a lot in Russell trade talks because they don’t necessarily want to move him at the deadline, it would take a “Godfather” offer, sources have told NBC Sports. There are two reasons for that. First, and the point the team pushes publicly, the Warriors want to see what a Russell and Stephen Curry backcourt looks like, and that is not happening until March. Second, the Warriors are currently hard-capped — the result of the Russell sign-and-trade — and that limits their flexibility. After July 1 that restriction is gone, the Warriors think there will be better offers, and they can be more creative in making it all fit.

The sides are far enough apart on a trade that Russell is suiting up to play Wednesday night in Brooklyn (where he was an All-Star last season). If you want to know who the Warriors are close to trading, look who is sitting out:

Report: Pistons and Suns at impasse on Luke Kennard trade

Pistons guard Luke Kennard vs. Suns
By Dan FeldmanFeb 5, 2020, 8:24 PM EST
DETROIT – The Pistons and Suns are playing.

After the game – despite trade talks between the teams – Kennard won’t switch locker rooms.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Kennard is a 23-year-old who can shoot, handle and pass. He’s under team control another two seasons.

The Pistons might hold doubts about giving Kennard a big contract extension next offseason. But players like him hold significant value. Detroit isn’t rushing to deal him.

Phoenix is probably right to hold a hard line on pick protection. Kennard’s athleticism likely limits his ceiling below stardom. A high first-round pick has more upside, an important consideration in a star-drive league.

This doesn’t preclude Kennard from getting dealt elsewhere before tomorrow’s deadline. But teams are generally reluctant to trade good players who are in just their third season. It’s interesting the Suns got so far in negotiations for Kennard. That doesn’t mean another team will.

The Pistons have several other players who could be dealt by tomorrow – including Langston Galloway and Markieff Morris (more likely), Andre Drummond and Derrick Rose (less likely).

Miami, Memphis reportedly finalize trade that sends Andre Iguodala to Heat

By Kurt HelinFeb 5, 2020, 7:56 PM EST
UPDATE: The trade has been finalized and the sides have agreed (although it will still need to be approved by the league office) — Andre Iguodala is headed to Miami.

And if you wonder whether he wanted to be there or not, he has agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract extension, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

That extension has a team option on the second year, which allows Miami to create cap space should a major player in the 2021 free agent class — *cough* Giannis Antetokounmpo *cough* — want to come to Miami.

As for what other players are in the trade, Justise Winslow is part of it, but it will take more and this could be a trade with multiple players going both ways.

Still, this looks like a win for Memphis, too.

———————————-

Iguodala has been sitting at home all season — surrounded by his three championship rings and Finals MVP trophy — collecting checks from the Memphis Grizzlies, and waiting for Thursday’s trade deadline, trying to make sure he ended up on a team in position to do damage in the playoffs.

The Miami Heat seem close to winning the Iguodala sweepstakes, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Lakers and Clippers were the two most mentioned teams, with Iguodala being part of the arms race in between the West powers, but both seem to have struck out (but neither team loses Iguodala to a rival in the West, either).

Miami is hard-capped because of the Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade, plus they have few future draft picks to send out, so the construction of this trade to match Iguodala’s $17.1 million salary will be interesting. James Johnson and Duncan Robinson would work, as would Justise Winslow and Tyler Herro (although the Heat have shot down teams calling about Herro before). Also, the Grizzlies could make this a Josh Jackson and Iguodala for Meyers Leonard and Winslow. There are options.

This is not Miami’s only move, the Heat also are in talks about OKC’s Danilo Gallinari.

Iguodala was traded by Golden State to Memphis last July (in what was a cost-cutting move for the Warriors). Iguodala talked buyout with Memphis but would not give up significant money towards it, plus the Grizzlies wanted another or young player. So the sides agreed to wait, with Iguodala away from the team and working out on his own.

Now Miami has come calling and Iguodala is taking his talents to South Beach.