Miami, Memphis reportedly finalize trade that sends Andre Iguodala to Heat

UPDATE: The trade has been finalized and the sides have agreed (although it will still need to be approved by the league office) — Andre Iguodala is headed to Miami.

And if you wonder whether he wanted to be there or not, he has agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract extension, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Memphis has agreed to a deal to send Andre Iguodala to Miami, league source tells ESPN. Iguodala agreed to trade and has agreed to a two-year, $30M extension with Miami. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

That extension has a team option on the second year, which allows Miami to create cap space should a major player in the 2021 free agent class — *cough* Giannis Antetokounmpo *cough* — want to come to Miami.

As for what other players are in the trade, Justise Winslow is part of it, but it will take more and this could be a trade with multiple players going both ways.

Justise Winslow is part of the package headed to Memphis in the Iguodala trade, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill are late scratches for the Grizzlies on trade deadline eve. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 6, 2020

Still, this looks like a win for Memphis, too.

Best way to look at it for Memphis is that you turned Andre Iguodala into Justise Winslow and a GSW 2024 FRP. Winslow is equal to signing a FA in July to a 2/26M contract with a TO in 21/22. Strong value for the Grizzlies. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 6, 2020

———————————-

Iguodala has been sitting at home all season — surrounded by his three championship rings and Finals MVP trophy — collecting checks from the Memphis Grizzlies, and waiting for Thursday’s trade deadline, trying to make sure he ended up on a team in position to do damage in the playoffs.

The Miami Heat seem close to winning the Iguodala sweepstakes, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Miami and Memphis are in advanced discussions for Andre Iguodala to land with the Heat, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

The Lakers and Clippers were the two most mentioned teams, with Iguodala being part of the arms race in between the West powers, but both seem to have struck out (but neither team loses Iguodala to a rival in the West, either).

Yahoo Sources. The Los Angeles Lakers have ventured down all avenues — including a last Hail Mary attempt — to seek a path to Andre Iguodala, but it is becoming apparent that Miami has Memphis’ attention right now. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020

Miami is hard-capped because of the Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade, plus they have few future draft picks to send out, so the construction of this trade to match Iguodala’s $17.1 million salary will be interesting. James Johnson and Duncan Robinson would work, as would Justise Winslow and Tyler Herro (although the Heat have shot down teams calling about Herro before). Also, the Grizzlies could make this a Josh Jackson and Iguodala for Meyers Leonard and Winslow. There are options.

This is not Miami’s only move, the Heat also are in talks about OKC’s Danilo Gallinari.

Pat Riley clearly sees an opportunity to make a run with these Heat: Riley has been working to trade for Memphis' Andre Iguodala AND Oklahoma City's Danilo Gallinari, league sources tell ESPN. Talks are ongoing. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020